News Forensics

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
the suck of sorrow's avatar
the suck of sorrow
3h

Thanks Julian for your perspective on Iran's strategic aims. I lend great credence to your views as you live in a different culture. That aids your ability to think beyond the constraints that overarching American Exceptionalism bind many podcasters.

Over half a century ago I took STEM classes with Persian students. I made a few friends and make no mistake, they were not American and too, they hated the Shah.

Reply
Share
JennyStokes's avatar
JennyStokes
2h

I like you Julian and have always respected your point of view and mostly I agree with you.

Maybe it is time for you to do some REAL Digging: By this I mean.........how much do these podcasters get? I have NO idea how YOU Tube works with regards to money.......i presume you do?

You denigrate, lets hear from you after a deep dive otherwise I am NOT interested!

Why should I believe YOU?

..........and by the way I am smart enough to contact U-tube and make a comment when I see AI

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Julian Macfarlane · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture