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Ohio Barbarian's avatar
Ohio Barbarian
12h

Excellent and thoughtful article. Did you know that Massie just introduced an amendment to cut over $3 billion in military aid to Israel? It will probably fail, but by a margin smaller than was possible last year, and all the bribed and blackmailed congressional puppets of Israel will be thoroughly revealed.

OTOH, if you are correct and the US tries a last go at Iran, Iran will simply close the Strait of Hormuz again, the markets will fall, and who knows? Maybe that amendment will pass after all.

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Davy Ro's avatar
Davy Ro
5h

Great article

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