A big thank you!

Many thanks to Patrice Greanville for posting my last article on his much respected website, which I hope you visit.

AirBnB

Trump bloviates. Richard Wolff calls it “AirBnB”. “Always Bluster and Blather”. Wolff is too polite. For me, it’s “Always Bluster and Bullshit.



The US retaliates for Iran’s management of Hormuz

The US is not against “managing Hormuz”. It just wants to be the one to do it. “They (Iran) could have phoned us”, it complains about the IRGC droning a ship trying to dodge Iranian travel routes by hugging the Omani coast line. Out of petulance, the US strikes. Iran strikes back.

Oman?

Will Schryver@imetatronink As though Oman has any meaningful say in the matter. I guarantee Oman has essentially told Iran: “We will continue to publicly suck up to the Americans until you drive them out, and then we will fall in line with whatever you say.” Oman is not a principal actor in this play.

Then US carries out at least 10 more strikes and Iran hits back at US bases in Kuwait and Bahrain with more vigor.

The assumption is that Iran used missiles and drones to attack the bases— but not necessarily. The Iranian Air Force is alive and well, just waiting for Russian MK Su30s at the end of the year to supplement Su35s. It takes at least 6 months to retrain pilots used to 50 year old F5s and Phantoms. So, Teheran could have used its aging F5s

My point is that the US always underestimates Iranian capabilities, as you can see from another Trump AirBnB….

Arya Yadeghaar (Backup)@AryJeayBackup (June 18( Iranian F-5 pilot who bombed US Buehring base in Kuwait:



We were flying at an extremely, extremely low altitude.From a flight-standard perspective, the standard training altitude is around 500 feet, but we were below 50 feet.We knew that Patriot systems were deployed in the area, and that this base had multi-layered air defense. Given Kuwait’s cooperation, they were protecting this base, and scrambled F-18s were monitoring it.



Even though we knew AWACS aircraft were up there and surveillance/listening sites were active, the entire flight was conducted under complete radio silence.I should mention here that there were 2-3 ships, we were flying so low that we passed between 2 ships, and their decks were higher than us. In other words, the sailors were looking down at us from the deck.



We passed through there, and thank God, entered Kuwaiti waters, and from there entered Kuwait itself.When we entered Kuwait, the high-voltage power lines suddenly became 10x times more numerous. Their refineries and forces were along our route, all of them were within our reach. We could have bombed them immediately without any problem. But our target was Camp Buehring.



We carried out this route at very high speed and very low altitude. And then, when we reached the base, we bombed it successfully.

It was as if God turned each of our bombs into several bombs. The scale of the fire was so huge that we even saw several helicopters bursting into flames and then exploding.

The Iranians can do much with little. The US does little with much.

Whether Iran used aircraft, or drones, or missiles, recent strikes are likely to have been effective. As I have mentioned before, Iranian retaliations so far have been devastating.

Strengthening Iran

These exchanges may be “low intensity” but still strengthen the Supreme Leader and the IRGC against milquetoast diplomats.

Here is a recent statement. I have highlighted some parts that I think important .

Statement from members of Iran’s Assembly of Experts: (Autotranslate) In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful The wise and revolutionary people of Islamic Iran With condolences on the mourning days of the martyrs and his loyal companions, and wishing the health and long life of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution (may Allah protect him) and the decisive victory of the selfless warriors, and wishing you, the people present at the scene, greater honor and pride, following the guiding message of the wise Leader of the Islamic Revolution (may Allah protect him) and recent events, the following points are presented: 1. While thanking the officials, especially the respected negotiators, who, according to the Supreme Leader’s interpretation, are seeking to realize the rights of the Iranian nation and the resistance front out of compassion and goodwill, we expect that, considering the experiences of past damaging negotiations, they will be completely careful of the tricks of the deceitful and bad enemy and pay attention to the fact that observing the leadership’s red lines is a religious obligation and violating them is not permissible under any circumstances. 2. The issue of identifying the aggressor and introducing the perpetrators of the unprecedented crimes of the recent imposed war, especially the criminal President of the United States and the filthy Prime Minister of the Zionist regime, and their punishment and avenging the blood of the martyred Imam of the Ummah (may Allah be pleased with him) should not be ignored or neglected in any way, and it is obligatory on any responsible person who has access to them to bring these criminals to justice. 3. In accordance with the commitment of the respected officials to the leadership and the people, it is expected that any breach of the agreement and violation of the clauses of the memorandum of understanding will be responded to immediately. Therefore, considering the continuation of the aggressors and crimes of the filthy Zionist regime in Lebanon and the failure to withdraw from the occupied territories, which is a clear violation of the first clause of the memorandum of understanding, the opening of the Strait of Hormuz is contrary to the obligations of the officials and is considered a strategic mistake and will make the enemy more bold in continuing to break the agreement and violate its obligations. 4. We remind you again that according to the obligatory guidance of the Supreme Leader (may Allah protect him), the country’s nuclear rights should not be discussed or disputed and should be excluded from the circle of talks. 5. Stabilizing the management of the Strait of Hormuz, receiving compensation for damages, returning frozen assets, lifting sanctions, and the withdrawal of the US from the region are among the inviolable demands of the leadership and the people, which must be pursued while preserving the honor and dignity of the Iranian nation. Any negligence in this regard will definitely be met with the reaction of the nation. 6. Officials should avoid any speech that causes the enemy to be arrogant and creates the illusion of the country’s helplessness and lack of resilience. Now that the selfless resistance of our self-sacrificing warriors has driven the arrogant America to despair, no speech should be made that suggests the country’s weakness and helplessness. 7. Everyone, especially the respected officials, knows that in the guardianship system, the opinion and perspective of the guardian is the final word, and after being informed of the definitive opinion of the guardianship, no official can and should act contrary to his opinion.

Iranian diplomats are responding to Pakistani pressure and Pakistan is responding to Chinese pressure. China in turn is trying to win the goodwill of the GCC countries, although there is nothing “good’ about GCC will”, only greed. At the same time, Pakistan is still very much under the thumb of the US but trying to triangulate with China.

There is nothing particularly good about the present US-installed Pakistani government . Otherwise, Imran Khan would not be suffering in prison. At least, with Imran Khan, there was hope.

Let’s just say that Iran needs Chinese support, but China needs Iran even more.

What the US needs — desperately is an “out”. But that means cutting off support to Israel. Not going to happen—which likely means that the Repukes will be routed in November, Trump will be impeached again — and of course acquitted but diminished.

Will anything then change with the Democrats in power? I doubt it. Different parties but American has one set of owners.

A smart thing for Trump to have done would have been to accept Iranian interpretations of the MoU but he couldn’t do that.

The Schryver Take

The wonderful Will Schryver writes:

Too Far to Turn Back Now They will blow the whole wad on one last attempt to turn the tide of affairs. I believe there is a coalescing faction in Washington that is pushing to get out of this war without further delay.Militarily, it is a lost cause. Yes, I understand how many people think I’m nuts for saying such a thing, but that reality is becoming more apparent to more people with each passing day. Even so, I am inclined to conclude that the empire is into this gambit way too far to turn back now. Negotiation of a deal from their current posture is unthinkable. Iran is dictating terms.The US blockade has been a farce so far. They have interdicted a couple ships for show. Many others have sailed on their merry way. Fact is, the US Navy cannot execute a tactically meaningful blockade. They have, at most, 17 Arleigh Burke-class destroyers in the Arabian Sea. They will absolutely feel compelled to retain at least a dozen of those to afford protection to the two carriers. That leaves five destroyers to enforce a blockade ranging over 3000+ miles of mostly sovereign waters (Pakistan and India) from the Iranian coast of the Gulf of Oman to the Strait of Malacca. Good luck with that — especially if the Chinese decide to start escorting convoys with warships.And so, back to the empire’s dilemma: even if they know they can’t sustain anything more than maybe another two weeks of high-intensity air strikes, they will almost certainly play that card in hopes of being able to improve their negotiating position. Of course, many people see the headlines about “three carrier strike groups” poised to rain death and destruction on the presumptuous Iranians, and they understandably assume it is true. They don’t understand that the USS Poopy Gerry (CVN-78) is a ship in sore need of two years in the repair dock; a ship that is hiding out in the far northern reaches of the Red Sea, with three destroyers assigned to protect it until it can sneak back through the Suez Canal in the dead of night and limp back to Norfolk. They don’t understand that the US Navy has already been struggling to sustain the USS Fraidy Abe (CVN-72) as it does figure-8s in the safe deep blue waters of the Arabian Sea — no bases in which to rest, recuperate, and replenish. Nothing but the increasingly scant pantries, refrigerators, and freezers of a ship that needs to feed 5000 people three meals a day. And now a navy that was struggling to sustain a single strike group in the Arabian Sea will be faced with sustaining TWO of them. The USS Bush League (CVN-77) has arrived on station, presumably not any closer than about 800 km from the Iranian coast. This is a fleet whose combat-ready sustainability has an extremely short half-life.The air force strike component in the region has not been strengthened to any significant degree during the course of this recent “ceasefire”. In fact, it has been weakened considerably since its high-water mark in late February. But a steady stream of C-17s has been delivering stuff of various kinds to the theater, presumably more air defense systems, interceptors, cruise missiles, and bombs. The ground component remains entirely insufficient to do anything meaningful. A single Marine Expeditionary Unit on the USS Tripoli, a Brigade Combat Team from the 82nd Airborne Division, and several special forces units. Maybe amounts to 5000 combat effectives, but I doubt it. Besides, I don’t believe they could insert even a mere 3000 combat effectives without some fashion of disaster ensuing. I apologize for my certainty on this point, but in my considered opinion, anyone who believes the US can insert a ground force into Iran — be it 1000, 10,000 or 100,000 — is bats in the belfry crazy. It simply could not be done. So that leaves them with an attempted reprise of the first couple weeks of this war: stand-off air and naval missile strikes. They will blow the whole wad on one last attempt to turn the tide of affairs. But they won’t disarm Iran.And Iran will then strike back with unprecedented salvos from their substantial stockpiles.And the state of affairs for the empire will go from bad to worse, with consequences as yet unforeseen.

Israel sinking?

That’s it in a nutshell. Sinking….

Schryver doesn’t mention Israel directly — but as the US ship of state sinks, it will drag the Israelis with it.

The Israelis and Americans have forced the American-installed Lebanese government to declare war on Hezbollah, which will eventually destroy that government since more than half of the army supports Hezbollah and perhaps two-thirds of the public after indiscriminate Israeli bombing. This is not the Lebanon of the 80s and 90s.

So, many people are talking of “civil war”. What does that mean?

It means an uprising against the US and Israel’s Beirut proxy government.

Let us suppose that Israel then increases bombing of Lebanese rebels which means a majority of the public who hate their current government. This could prompt Iran to bombard Israeli airbases, with a few of the thousands of ballistic missiles at its disposal. No aircraft No bombing.

Keep in mind that the Iranian forces are rebuilding very fast and their military capabilities improve every day. They could do this anytime.

But they will wait and give the US and Israel more rope to hang themselves,

Since we are talking about the Middle East…..

Chappy and Ichi are not Muslims but they agree. And they point out that God created the Garden for them to play in and Adam and Eve to clean their kitty litter.

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