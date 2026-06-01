News Forensics

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charles leone's avatar
charles leone
25m

As America edges closer to its national "gran partita", Independence Day, the temperature of Americans is rising along with the outdoor temperatures due to Trumps' unprovoked and unnecessary wars based on his whims.

Historically, Americans have always loved to travel but, because of Trumps rash choices, inflation for everything is soaring and causing middle America to change their vacation plans as well as their diets.

Under King Donald, Americans are realizing that the Empire of Lies and fake ceasefires are all part of one dying 'art of the doublecross' which the Gulf countries like the UAE, Saudis, Jordanians, Egyptians can see.

Now Americans can see that they are the 'exceptional ones' being targeted by Trump CIA psychological warfare operations to get them to submit to fascism conducted over the past 80 years by the CIAs Congress for Cultural Freedom networks.

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Nick's avatar
Nick
1h

Excellent content….kudos…

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