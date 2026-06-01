A while back I wrote about the Hajj as a kind out timeout in the Muslim world. It is a time for reflection and I think that the leaders of the GCC countries must be doing a lot of that right now.

I frankly doubt that these countries will exist in their present form ten years from now. Mind you , the probably applies to the US of A.

Just before the Hajj —May 25 to May 30—Iran warned the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) that if its member nations continued enabling American and Israeli military operations, there would be consequences.

Hajj or not—that Iran would defend itself.

Sure enough, the US carried out strikes on Lavan Island and Bandar Abbas. So, in response Iran attacked the US bases and infrastructure in the UAE and Kuwait that enabled the killing of its people.

A Trump in a the China Shop

Trump managed to add to the problems of the GCC countries.

Saturday, May 23, 2026: Trump held a telephone conference call with leaders from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan, and Bahrain. During this call, he demanded that all countries sign on to the Abraham Accords, basically legitimizing “Greater Israel”. U.S. officials reported that the suggestion was met with total silence on the line. One of those WTF moments!

Monday, May 25, 2026: Trump went public with the demand on Truth Social. Saying that after all of Washington’s hard work, first waging an illegal and unprovoked war on Iran and then trying to force “peace terms’ on the country, it should be “mandatory that all of the ME Countries, at a minimum sign onto the Abraham Accords.”

Wednesday, May 27, 2026: Trump doubled down on the demand, posting on social media that he might refuse to sign the final peace deal with Iran altogether if the Arab and Muslim nations did not comply, adding that “those countries owe it to us.”

In the meantime, Israel, unable to fend off Hezbollah’s increasingly damaging attacks is taking out its ire on innocent Lebanese villages and towns, using intensive bombing and banned weapons such as phosphorous weapons to kill civilians. The death toll is in the thousands.

So much for US brokered ceasefires.

Iran made an end to the war in Lebanon a condition for its Pakistani-mediated negotiations with the US.. But Israel military actions have intensified despite the ceasefire announced in mid-April.

In response to the escalation in Lebanon, Tehran is stopping “negotiations and exchange of messages through a mediator,” according to Tasnim Agency.

Iran has demanded an “immediate cessation of hostilities” in the country, as well as in the Palestinian enclave of Gaza, making it a condition for continuing the contacts with the US.

Simply put: stop the killing or we walk — no talks —and… consequences.

Netanyahu has threatened to bomb Dahiyeh and Beirut, issuing evacuation warnings to residents.In response, Khatam al-Anbiya of the IRGC has warned settlers in northern occupied territories and military settlements to evacuate if they do not want to be harmed, citing repeated Israeli ceasefire violations.

Tehran and its regional allied groups have also expressed readiness to seal off the Strait of Hormuz, as well as to “activate other fronts,” including disrupting maritime traffic in cooperation with the Yemenis in the Bab al-Mandab Strait. This will amplify economic stress in the G7 countries.

What we see here is the Iranian version of Lavrov’s “escalation ladder” which means careful attention to pressure points and vulnerabilities, slow pressure, gradually mounting pain.

At some point, Trump will have to tap out. Not just yet, though.

I think we’ve been talking too much. Trump to NBC News

In the end, only one thing matters to Americans.

No extra post for coffee buyers since I still working on what the long article abot what makes Putin tick.

Help Ichi and Chappy and that old guy, who is learning to talk Cat , buying us coffee at https://buymeacoffee.com/julicow

An AI for Cat Talk?

Chappy and Ichi say don’t waste your money. If you need a “smart” translator, you’re not listening or stupid or both.

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