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Al Bundy's avatar
Al Bundy
30m

Well I guess the entire lies about going green and switching to renewable energy is a big BS used to reduce the dependency of the West from the Eastern oil.

Oil is Still what moves our world. The EV stupid idea is to bevome double dependent: once from Oil as a first energy generator and second from electricity used to charge the damn batteries.

The batteries don't produce nothing they wait to be charged and oil charges them.

Instead of going smart to Hydrogen, we were lied to go electric but the electricity to the batteries still comes from oil.

Stupid and willingly deceiving.

Never buy EV.

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JennyStokes's avatar
JennyStokes
37m

Pakistan: Hmmm what game are they playing? Quite nervous about this.

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