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Tom Welsh's avatar
Tom Welsh
Feb 13

"Trump is 90% PR. Delusions and illusions. His presidency is a four year TV show".

A perfect match for his audience: the US voters.

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JennyStokes's avatar
JennyStokes
Feb 13

I hate war BUT the Western (white) world needs to learn.

1. You are nor superior now.

2. Bullying other countries then complaining you have IMMIGRANTS!

3. This is the end of the West IF US attacks Iran

4. Israel will be done and despite propaganda the whole world will cheer.

5. These western countries who supported ISRAHELL will be DEAD.

I have absolutely NO compassion for people who supported US/Israel. Bomb the hell out of Western superiority.

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