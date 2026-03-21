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Franz Kafka's avatar
Franz Kafka
1hEdited

She looks like a lot of stupid people I know.

The 'look' thing is interesting as there are two types of people who participate in the late stages of decadent and dying 'democracies' - the stupid and the villainous - and they generally look the part.

In Canada, there is currently a scandal (countless scandals actually) in which the villainous PM, an obsequious arriviste (who learned how to 'suck up and kick down' at the Palace in London) with a fashion-statement wife and 'trans' offspring, has 'bought' himself another seat in the house.

He is assembling a 'majority' by emolument and bribery, as the electoral system + bought media could not transfer enough votes to him illegally to give him what would be both a de jure and de facto dictatorship.

His latest politico-financial machination is the creation of another 'floor-crosser' out of a simple native woman from Nunavut (pronounced 'none-of-it'). This followed uncoincidentally on an inflow of money which would float a large enough ice-floe to buoy up the 36 thousand None-of-itians who elected her.

I believe that the latest math shows, in essence, a bribe of 100K per voter. Not that they will likely see any of that money.

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Crush Limbraw's avatar
Crush Limbraw
33m

I chuckled when a friend texted me and wrote that I enjoy history and politics - still not understanding what my actual premise is.

I replied that reading history is hard work, but it essentially confirms what the Bible reveals from beginning to end. However, when it comes to enjoying politics, it's like saying I enjoy watching someone shoveling manure or taking a crap - I can barely stand it as an observer.......because it truly is CRAP! You're probably more informed on the intricacies of politics than I am. After all, DaEveningNews is full of cr...politics.

Politics is what comes out of the ass-end of the alimentary canal of American society, life and culture - sorta like observing a colonoscopy - from the scope end!

Since culture and education forms our politics, who exactly forms that? www.crushlimbraw.com

Since DaChurch retreated from that war hundreds of years ago and left it to DaSynagogue of Satan - in effect thus becoming a servant of DSOS itself - we are all reaping the rewards as we speak.

Politics is an arena for political whores to showcase their ability to lie while earning their keep from billionaire oligarchs - and we expect them to save our country and our own asses while we wait for Christ to return.

This article by Julian confirms my assertion in spades!

I would equate our lack of action as Americans as criminal negligence and whatever befalls us as a nation in the days ahead....we did it the old fashioned way.....WE EARNED IT!

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