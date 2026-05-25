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charles leone's avatar
charles leone
2h

Oreshnik Self-Defense.

If only Palestine, Iran or Venezuela had them!!

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Ismaele's avatar
Ismaele
2h

Russia is urging foreigners to leave Kiev ASAP: https://geopolitiq.substack.com/p/economicide?r=25fc37

It looks like Russia is finally escalating.

This may finally bring an end to the war in Ukraine, but it may also start a much larger/wider war between EU/NATO and Russia.

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