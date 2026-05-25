Informational Whiteouts

Yesterday, I posted about the massive Russian strikes on Ukraine in retaliation for Kiev’s attack on a school dormitory in Lugansk, which was certainly not the first of Ukraine’s many well-documented atrocities – and not likely to be the last-- but something that could not be ignored.

Last night there was not a lot of information to work with – and that is still the case, although today there is an an informational blizzard of rumors, speculation, and propaganda.

I was reminded of when I first left home to work and live in Canada’s far north and I had to drive a truck with a few other reprobates from Whitehorse down the Alaskan highway to Mile 101, where there was a small First Nations community.

It was May.

The “highway” was an unpaved, one lane road with high shoulders, elevated, and curving this way and that to make it difficult for Japanese fighters to strafe, back when the highway was built in WWII.

About 400 miles down the road, we were hit by a sudden blizzard – producing what’s called a “white-out” – meaning that through the windshield you can see nothing but white. The sky is gone; the road is gone. Everything is gone – except for poles red and white striped on either side of the road.

So you keep on driving. Because you have to. You cannot just pull over and wait it out. The poles show you where to go.

That something like this war and its random informational blizzards.

You have to look for guide poles— they will direct you.

But you also have to be alert for the unexpected, something suddenly emerging from the whiteness.

In my case, that was a very large Mack truck and my truck ended up off the road – nobody hurt fortunately, nothing damaged, although just a week previously another truck which at gone off the road rolled and everyone died with no one finding the bodies overnight.

Shit happens.

In the case of the Russian strikes….

Ukraine’s air force said that from 18:00 local time (15:00 GMT) on Saturday, it detected 90 missiles and 600 drones. It said that early data showed 55 ballistic and cruise missiles and 549 drones were shot down or intercepted, while 19 missiles may not have reached their targets. It also acknowledged that there were 16 direct missile and 51 drone hits in 54 locations.

That’s what the UAF said, amplified by Kiev’s Cokehead in Chief who said that . several schools and residential buildings were hit, three missiles were launched towards a water supply facility and emergency services recorded 50 locations across several districts of the capital as damaged.

And:

They are waging war solely against our people – against our memory, our history, and everything that makes up normal human life. It is important that Russia understands that they will be held accountable for all these crimes. Zelenksh on X,m Sunday.

Another atrocity?

As for the attack on the dormitory?

Never happened!

Starobilsk

Kiev said it was “misleading information” and a campaign of manipulation. Ukraine’s military operations strictly adhere to international humanitarian law and target only valid military infrastructure. The BBC and CNN refused to visit and verify. Informational “whiteout”

As is well known, the slow pace of Russia’s SVO is a result of its avoidance of civilian deaths and its careful targeting of strikes to avoid harm to the innocent.

Precision targeting

In the case of strikes on urban targets, in the Ukraine, most of the damage to civilian infrastructure is a result of Ukrainian air defense missiles which are fired willy-nilly and have failed to hit their targets, or knock drones off course so they crash into residential building or houses killing local people.

Russia strikes are highly precise – and this includes drone strikes.

The Kh-47M2 Kinzhal hypersonic missile and the 3M22 Zircon possess speeds and maneuvering capabilities that make them entirely invulnerable to Western air defenses and their penetration rate is technically 100%, in practice probably 80 to 90%. Ukrainian and Western propaganda has a long but comprehensive and provable track record of lies and misinformation, which boosts Ukrainian public morale and supports the PR of Western weapons manufacturers.

And of course media like CNN and the BBC validate Ukrainian propaganda. Joseph Goebbels lives on! He’s a pretty blonde with a boob job.

In any case, on May 24 the Russians did launch up to 700 drones across Ukraine, not just Kiev, and 90 to 100 missiles of various types. And it was quite clear their targets were destroyed or severely damaged —military infrastructure including command headquarters.

No, this is not a civilian site .

This is the headquarters of the Ukrainian Ground Forces from which Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel were ordered to carry out strikes against teenagers in a student dormitory at the pedagogical college in Starobilsk.

In addition to command and control facilities, the strikes targeted airfields, military-industrial complex enterprises using attack drones and various missiles , including an Oreshnik IRBM, Kinzhal air-launched aeroballistic missiles, and Tsirkon hypersonic cruise missiles.

Oreshnik

A lot of attention has been paid to Oreshnik. Some sources say two were launched but I have seen no verification of that. Let’s assume one for now.

The target was an airfield in Bila Tserkva on the on outskirts of Greater Kiev — the former Belotserkovsky cargo aviation complex used to convert Soviet era aircraft for various purposes.

It featured very Kiev’s highest standard of AD and also various mobile force and military personal.s defese.good air defense and mobile task forces. There were warehouses and garages and hangers and military personnel stationed there.

Kiev tried to write off the damage saying that the missile didn’t hit just one spot and the “blast wave” blew away outer garages, as though that made the damage minor. However, the missile hit with 36 warheads. No one is quite sure what kind.

But the kinetic energy would have been enormous with each warhead producing a blast wave, amplified by the others, likely destroying the whole complex, rather like a miniature nuke.

This was, among other things, clearly a test. The system is in serial production but at the same time it is still being developed.

Warheads

Of particular interest is the development of various kinds of warheads, for various kinds of targets.

For example, an underground factory as in the first strike, requires penetration and a kind of “earthquake” effect. An airfield requires a blast wave covering a fairly wide area. Attacking a facility, such as the SIS/ MI6 HQ in London would require something else.

Oreshnik warheads include

Inert kinetic warheads, relying entirely on hyper-velocity impact energy” 1 to 3.6 gigajoules per submunition — equal to to several hundred kilograms of TNT. This variety is specifically engineered to punch deep into heavily bunkered command centers, subterranean facilities, or hardened concrete military-industrial buildings. High explosive fragmentation warheads packed with standard military high designed to detonate upon or just prior to impact, releasing thousands of high-velocity metal shards.destroying unarmored infrastructure, airbases, soft-skinned military vehicles, and exposed logistics hubs. Conventional cluster /submunition bomblets. The missile’s re-entry vehicles act as canisters that scatter smaller miniature sub-munitions or cluster bomblets splitting its 6 main warheads into 6 smaller submunitions each, raining down a matrix of 36 bomblets — highly destructive against wide-area tactical targets, such as dispersed troop concentrations, radar arrays, or air defense batteries spread across a large area. Emerging Electronic warheads include high-power microwave (HPM) or electromagnetic pulse (EMP) non-nuclear warheads detonating in the upper atmosphere to fry the electronics and communication networks of an entire sector without causing physical structural collapse.

Most analysts are assuming just #1. That’s a mistake.

Because?

If the missile is used against a complex target (like an airbase with buried bunkers, exposed hangars, and radar sites), the Oreshnik’s 6 reentry vehicles can be optimized as a mix:

Warheads 1 & 2 (Inert Kinetic Penetrators): to punch directly into heavily fortified underground command centers. Warheads 3 & 4 (High-Explosive Fragmentation): to detonate upon impact to shred above-ground infrastructure, airplanes parked on the tarmac, or unarmored buildings. Warheads 5 & 6 (Cluster Submunitions / Penetration Aids): disperse dozens of smaller bomblets over wide areas to wipe out radar dishes and air defense batteries, while throwing out radar-confusing chaff to mask the other warheads. \

Kiev was another Oreshnik test - -and also a warning to the theWest. MI6? Are you listening?

Right now, a lot of people are asking why the Russians did not take out Zelensky. They obviously have the capability. But doing that would not solve their problems. In fact it would increase them.

Z is an idiot. Having an idiot I charge guarantees Russian success as time goes on.

If he died, NATO and the West might replace him with someone competent – who would make things more difficult. In the end, it is not Zelensky who must die – but Ukraine, while Germany, the Baltics, the UK and other countries commit national suicide.

So far, Russian strategy has been good/

Keep in mind that in 2022, Ukraine had NATO’s biggest, best equipped army, some say with more brigades than the US Army, although lacking the airpower and naval assets.

The Russians did carry out a “full-scale invasion'‘ as the Western media required to call their tiny expeditionary force of 90.000—about 20 brigades compared to about 100 Ukrainian brigades. Of course, Western sources say the opposite. But since those same sources seem to have been wrong about almost everything, it wouldn’t have mattered if the Russians had had 50 brigades, given NATO support.

I go with the Russian version.

The Oreshnik is just one weapon — a very expensive one. Western analysts estimate 40 or 50 million dollars because that is what it would cost in the West. In Russia, you can guess 30 million and probably less, especially with serial production. On the other hand, this is a weapon that can wipe out an entire airbase in one go. Or hit any place in Europe in minutes. There is no defense against it A little pricey — worth it.

Figure a single Patriot battery is 1.1 billion. Oreshnik is pocket change.

For the battlefield, drones are cheap and effective. Just as small arms are. But you do not throw away tanks or artillery because they cost more. The Russians are pragmatic. They are still developing high-end weapons like the Oreshnik and learning. In the meantime, they have a huge arsenal of aerial weapons.

This is a long war and in a long war you can take your time to get the edge. Ask the Iranians.

The Russians continue to advance and grow stronger. Ukrainians continue to die. How many will be left in a year?

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May is almost over and expenses are mounting up. Legal bills, and I am eventually going to need cataract surgery.

As you know, most people start developing both legal bills and cataracts after the age of 50! Is there some connection between the Law and Bad Eyes.

I will be 80 in September. Funny…I look in the mirror and I see an 8 year old.

Fortunately, Japan is one of the leaders in cataract surgery. In any case, please buy a coffee. I still have TWO very long articles to publish on the coffee site.

Tonight’s post for coffeebuyer is dedicated to all of you who think differently.

ln ancient times you made us human. Today, you still do.

Thank you for being you.

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