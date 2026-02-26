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Marc Leif's avatar
Marc Leif
Feb 26

It's only a matter of time before the remaining pipelines are blown up - as is also the case with worse terrorist attacks on Russia. and eventually some kind of dirty bomb or nuclear false flag. I think Russia is seriously running out of time trying to be legalistic with Nazi murderers and their handlers The US and the new Euro Reich won't ever rest until Russia is destroyed. The Ukro-Nazi state must be eliminated this year, or many, many more Russians will die in ever increasing terrorist attacks and Euro Reich missile attacks on Russian strategic infrastructure.

Though I admire Putin tremendously, I can't help feeling he is underestimating the savagery and psychosis of Russia's enemies. He somehow seems to think that "cooler heads" will ultimately prevail in the "West". That, of course, will NEVER happen. The Zionist NATO West Reich will never. never rest. Chaos and destruction is their only goal.

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Cassandra Occupy's avatar
Cassandra Occupy
Feb 26Edited

Thank you Julian...

I lost access to SouthFront when they blocked it via Southfront.Press

I had access using Archive, but after a change there i lost that too.

I agree: Demonic forces try to disconnect the south-East of Europe from Russian Gas.

I think they together need to declare Ukraine an enemy. Together. Then ask NATO to do something or leave NATO.

But that is politics and that is a web of words that i cannot make Sense of.

I am so Sorry.

Cassandra

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