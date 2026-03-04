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Chris-Swiss's avatar
Chris-Swiss
Mar 4

I just read this, I don't know if it's true, but it would make sense:

ARE CHINESE TROOPS ALREADY IN IRAN TO TEST HYPERSONIC WEAPONS?

A high-ranking Russian general with direct ties to the Kremlin has just dropped a massive bombshell. Chinese military personnel are already on the ground in Iran to test their latest weapons systems. The US and Israel did not see this coming.

General Popov's bombshell

➡️ Retired Russian Major General Vladimir Popov is highly decorated and has extensive connections.

➡️ In an interview, he just stated that Chinese troops are already in Iran.

➡️ Not as advisors. But as active weapons testers.

➡️ Their mission is to test hypersonic missiles and bombs at Iranian test sites.

The second wave strategy

➡️ The Iranians have not yet deployed their most powerful weapons.

➡️ They are holding back a second wave until US logistics are exhausted.

➡️ Popov explains that Iran is saving everything for the moment when the situation becomes truly catastrophic.

➡️ China is supplying them with reinforcements for precisely this moment.

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Marvin Gardens2's avatar
Marvin Gardens2
Mar 4

my prediction:

USG interceptors run out Friday/Saturday, prompting retreats back to (distant) ports (the close ones having been blasted :-)):

To avoid national humiliation, Congress stops the war due to violation of the War Powers Act

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