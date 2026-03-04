People say that everyone lies in war. That is true. But…



"... as a general rule, the side that is really winning is much more likely to tell the truth, and the side that is losing is, far more often than not, lying through its teeth.

William Schryver"



Radar Slaughter

According to Pete Hegseth, the US rules the skies. if so, it is flying blind.

The number of damaged radars has unexpectedly increased. Evidence has surfaced online of the destruction of two more AN-TPY-2 radars from the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile defense system: one near Abu Dhabi, the other from the Jordanian Muwafaq Salti airbase. The total losses in radars alone have exceeded $3.5 billion. This doesn’t include damaged launch pads and other infrastructure. In terms of intelligence gathering, the damage is also significant: it’s possible to cover the lost areas with an airborne component during the operation in Iran, even without much effort. However, covering western China and Russia will be more difficult. The methods of destruction are also of particular interest – it appears that most of the damage was caused not by missiles, but by Shahed missiles. Where the missiles will go after the anti-missile radars are destroyed, we’ll likely soon find out. Rybar (who Martyanov hates)

By and large, the Iranians are using 2nd and 3rd tier weapons—drones and older missiles. Gotta clean out the garage sometimes, right?

Trying to shoot them down is using up US and Israel stockpiles of Patriots and THAADs fast. Estimates are that the US will have nothing much in less than three weeks, certainly in 4 or 5. US offensive targeting and defense capabilities are being progressively degraded.

Trumps says different, of course. But he is a Lo

ser. Therefore, the biggest liar. How can I prove that? Just listen to anything he says!

Things just aren’t going the US’s way.

Iran’s resolve puts Kuwait’s military ‘on edge’ ahead of mistakenly downing three US F-15s Kuwaiti service members were jumpy when their radars tracked three US F-15 fighter jets flying in, which ultimately prompted friendly fire by a Kuwaiti F/A-18, the WSJ cited sources as saying. This happened on March 1, shortly after scores of Iranian drones penetrated Kuwaiti air defenses and attacked an operations center at a commercial port.

At first the downing of the three F15 Exs was attributed to apparently unpatriotic Patriots.

Will Schryver noted, as a few others did, that the three aircraft were all hit in the tailpipe, a fairly small explosion, compared to what would be produced by a Patriot.

That would mean either an air to air missile-- or a MANPAD. Naturally, the US and its allies would be loath to admit Axis of Resistance teams operating inside or just outside Kuwait with MANPAD

News organizations keep on publishing summaries of events some of which raise more questions than answers. For example.

Sputnik News

🔸 The farewell ceremony for the late Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatollah Khamenei will begin today and last for three days, authorities state.

Khamenei knew he would be martyred but he would not hide when so many of his people could not. He was a noble person. He was also highly educated in various fields, spoke four languages, including English and he read Western literature, his favorite being Les Miserables. He favored compromise and negotiation and it was he who had rejected the development of nuclear weapons, which – with his death-- could well appear before this war is over.

Whatever your religion, pray for him. If only there was such a man in the West.

🔸 Explosions were heard overnight in Tehran, Isfahan, and other cities across Iran, while Iran launched a series of retaliatory strikes on Israeli territory.

The US and Israel have not penetrated Iranian airspace with aircraft to any extent it seems, although there are videos of a US fighter being shot down over Iran. So the Empire of Evil, the United States of Israel is firing missiles willy-nilly from a safe distance but with less targeting information thanks to dead radars. It is hard to know how many missiles are actually hitting military targets. Although the Americans say they have destroyed Iranian air defenses —or that Iran’s air defense missiles are not working as advertised— both assertions seem more like propaganda.

🔸 Following Iran’s passage ban in the Strait of Hormuz, the movement of oil, commercial, and fishing vessels through the strait has been halted, IRGC Navy official Mohammad Akbarzadeh said. Over 10 oil tankers have reportedly been struck in the area.

Oil prices are up but it is too soon to see the effects on global markets. Most countries’ central banks are fleeing US treasuries although right now the dollar is actually strengthening. Where you DO see results is in Europe.

That’s Yahoo News. Other sources say 45%/. No matter how you look at it, it’s a disaster considering its only a few days into the war.

🔸 Iran says that in the course of the 17th wave of Operation True Promise 4, enemy casualties have exceeded 680, including both killed and wounded, according to intelligence and field observations.

The Americans say 6. The Iranians may be including Israeli casualties of other nationalities. Assuming over-claiming, one may assume over 100, at least 200. Rule of thumb is to assume about 25% where one side appears to be winning but nothing is yet decided. Anyway, it is not just six dead Americans.

🔸 The Pentagon confirmed the destruction of 17 Iranian warships and hundreds of ballistic missile launchers.

Some reports say 9. Some say 17, including a submarine in the Indian Ocean. The only thing I could find for certain recently was the frigate, Iris Dana, torpedoed by a US submarine while carrying out naval exercises 40 miles off Sri Lanka. The USI (United States of Israel_ tried to kill “hundreds” of ballistic missile launchers, but the Iranian side says most of their missiles are hitting civilian infrastructure. Hits on schools, hospitals, and the like are not acknowledged in the West.

🔸 The head of US Central Command stated that 50,000 troops and 200 fighter jets are involved in the operation against Iran.

That is roughly accurate. But, counting Israeli forces, there are about 500, other than the fighter aircraft of allies such as Kuwait. the UK or Greece. The number quoted reflects the low operability of US assets I mentioned in previous articles.

🔸 The IDF attacked the southern suburbs of Beirut.

True. These were supposedly attacks on Hezbollah command centers and intelligence headquarters but were really aimed at civilian targets Their target was really the people of Lebanon. The aim is really to turn popular sentiment against Hezbollah. It, of course, is more likely to do the opposite—as it has in the past. In fact, this could cause the fall of the Lebanese government.

🔸 Lebanese Hezbollah launched rockets at a base in Haifa,

The Israelis say the rockets did no damage. Maybe yes. Maybe no— the attack was coordinated with an attack by Iran. . .

Now Sputnik is not the American media or British or Canadian and normally a wee bit better. But you can see that its summary is very incomplete, and it takes you in many different directions.

I will finish today’s all-over-the-place post with a discussion between two Iranians - Nima and Professor Marandi.

Now, I judge analysts (as you know) by the accuracy of their predictions based on . This is sometimes difficult because the best analysts usually nuance predictions, which are not necessarily simple to…ummm…grok. In Marandi’s case you have listen and think.

Basically, he is saying Iran will win because:

a.) it has to

b.) great power rivalries, economics, and politics play a role but also morality.

c.) Iran has the power of principle

d.) Iran has been preparing for this war for many years. It may be smaller and weaker in conventional terms but has prepared for a long war, which might last months. The US cannot fight long wars. It is not prepared for anything than one news cycle.

Just to lighten things up….

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