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Tom Welsh's avatar
Tom Welsh
4d

'...an American aircraft went down in Laos after bombing a village and the villagers lynched the pilot. It was not a pleasant thing and I regret it but it is hard to get rid of the notion of “just revenge”'.

I cannot understand what was wrong with what the villagers did. The pilot had been doing his best to kill them - by inhumane means - and when they got a chance to retaliate, they killed him. What could be more natural?

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Kojo's avatar
Kojo
4d

Also not mentioned is that all these reports about cluster munitions are being written.....from the NATO alliances that is scandalously exiting the UN-arranged Ottawa Treaty that bans use of such weapons:

https://www.hrw.org/news/2025/07/01/five-european-states-withdraw-from-mine-ban-treaty

And the US never even bother or cared, and has been serving up free cluster munitions to Ukraine:

https://www.hrw.org/news/2024/04/04/us-cluster-munition-transfers-raise-humanitarian-concerns

But, as you said - the Iranians are using decoys.

These media have an endless menu of tactics to mislead and misinform. And distract. Which is their real mission - not to inform.

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