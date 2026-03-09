“Everybody lies”, said Dr. House.

That’s true enough. We all do. But what exactly is a “lie”. Let me wax a little philosophical.

Here in Japan, ;ying is recognized in the culture. “Tatemae” is what you say to others out of politeness or consideration or kindness—it’s a social lubricant—and everybody knows it’s happening. There is rarely any real attempt to mislead.

You are expected to lie in certain situations and if you don’t, well, you’re an idiot.

“Honne” is the truth, which you keep to yourself.

That is pretty much the same in all societies.

What we call “lies” are statements that misinform, or distort facts. They can be intentional or ideas acquired from others or just things that people believe. So, yeah, your parents and teachers all “lied” to you. They didn’t intend to. But they taught you things that weren’t true - mostlyh what they learned from others. — or from their parents or teachers. Lies they told themselves.

These days, however, we have access to information not possible in the good old days of print-only. Suddenly we learn that George Washington never cut down a cherry tree and“Honest Abe” was not all that honest.

We know that our governments have been lying to us for years and the media has been doing stenography.

Sadly, truth is not about words. As Wittgenstein pointed out, echoing Heidegger, “truth” is ‘shown”, not rendered in words.

Everyone knows the saying about not being able to see the forest for the trees. What about not seeing the trees for the forest?

Seeing the “forest” means knowing the forest, which means seeing the trees —each one—walking among them and finding a clearing where the light reveals the ground.

Just to belabor a point: the worst thing is to see neither the forest nor the trees — which is to deny their existence. That’s the modern way!

Not many people want to think that way. It is just easier not to.

Right now, there is a war going on. That’s the forest, which everyone sees from a distance through the lens of the media,. But to know that forest, to understand the war, you must pay attention to details and the lies which obscure perception. You must see the trees.

That is abstract, I know.

Let’s simplify….

From trees to cluster bombs

Were the Iranians using cluster munitions?

I am not sure if that would be a war crime, but if you have ever seen the effects (as I have) you know it should be.

Jackson Hinkle published one of the many videos on the web suggesting Iranians are using cluster munitions on urban areas of Israel and it is convincing.

He had previously published video of this attack but did not characterize it as a cluster munitions attack.

So where did he get his amended information? That leads us back to lies.

Western accusations were the source, as affirmed on Grok.

Yes, recent reports indicate that Iran has been using cluster munitions in its missile attacks on Israel.Multiple credible sources, including Israeli media (e.g., The Times of Israel), international outlets (e.g., Reuters, AP News), and organizations like Amnesty International, confirm that Iran has launched ballistic missiles equipped with cluster warheads during the ongoing conflict. These attacks involve missiles dispersing submunitions over wide areas, primarily targeting or impacting central Israel, including cities like Tel Aviv, Yehud, Holon, and Bat Yam.Key details from recent events (as of early March 2026): Israeli authorities and the IDF have repeatedly stated that Iran has used cluster munitions “multiple times” in recent barrages, describing them as war crimes when directed at civilian areas.

Footage and eyewitness reports show submunitions raining down, with impacts causing casualties (e.g., deaths and serious injuries from shrapnel at construction sites and residential areas).

Amnesty International condemned similar use during the 2025 “12 Day War” as violations of international humanitarian law due to their indiscriminate nature in populated zones.

Neither Iran nor Israel is a signatory to the 2008 Convention on Cluster Munitions (which bans them), but the use in civilian areas remains highly controversial and widely criticized.

Notice the phrase “multiple credible sources? Israeli media? The Times of Israel? Reuters, AP News, and the recently much criticized Amnesty Not-So International. Grok has a sense of humor.

I don’t think Jackson thought about what Iran’s use of cluster munitions might imply.

So he missed the forest. And the trees too!

I admit I did think about what such bombs implied — but also thought “what goes round, comes round”—rather like when an American aircraft went down in Laos after bombing a village and the villagers lynched the pilot. It was not a pleasant thing and I regret it but it is hard to get rid of the notion of “just revenge”.

I had not seen the accusations against Iran in the foreign press and I normally don’t bother with Grok so didn’t’ know the story was false.

If I had. I would have been immediately suspicious.

But truth will always come out. William Schryver who is one of the best analysts in the business wrote this.

Cluster Munitions or Penetration Aids?

I acknowledge that Iran’s Khorramshahr-4 ballistic missile can carry either cluster munitions or penetration aids, in addition to its primary warhead(s). What is seen here is clearly not cluster munitions. They extinguish while still very high in the sky, and the primary warhead continues on its course. I think most people fail to realize that what is seen in this video is VERY high altitude, and that the missile covers hundreds of kilometers over the course of the 25 seconds of video duration. No, these were NOT cluster munitions but penetration warheads! Decoys to confuse radar and tracking systems.

Schryver did not mention the media propaganda nor Grok, and appears to be responding to a few X tweets — but did us all a service. I admire his perspicacity

The Iranians are not targeting civilians as the use of cluster munitions in urban areas might suggest. Rather, they are telling the truth about their objectives — they are striking infrastructure and military targets.

This is a clear expression of a higher morality, higher than my own I guess, since from my point of view, a society that commits genocide doesn’t deserve leeway in a war like this.

This higher morality is the legacy of the Supreme Leader, who was a great humanitarian and popular despite being a stout defender of Sharia law and highly conservative, which would seem at odds with that.

Khamenei is gone now. But his son has taken his place and will likely announce the Third Fatwa necessary for a jihad. But it is unlikely that he will ever have the power that his father did. Times have changed. Iranian society has changed. The war contributes to that with power has now shifted to the military and civil society ot he people doing the fighting and making sacrifices.

There will be no immediate change — but if Iran wins you can expect evolution, not revolution .

“Truth” is in results.

Lies, damned lies, and Trump.

Perhaps that is why the US is not getting results. Instead to resort to delusional propaganda.

Trump and his Goons are cavalier about civilian casualties carried out a “double tap” on the Girls’s School and call the Iranians “evil”! They persist in the Big Lie. But the truth of things is blowing up in their face.

The truth is the mortal enemy of the lie, and thus by extension, the truth is the greatest enemy of the State. Attributed to Goebbels.

Hitler defined this even better, as you will know if you have read my special articles (for coffeebuyers) on this point.

“In the big lie there is always a certain force of credibility; because the broad masses of a nation are always more easily corrupted in the deeper strata of their emotional nature than consciously or voluntarily; and thus in the primitive simplicity of their minds they more readily fall victims to the big lie than the small lie, since they themselves often tell small lies in little matters but would be ashamed to resort to large-scale falsehoods.” . Mein Kampf

In the election of 1933, 33% of Germans supported Adolph Hitler .

Trump?

According to Rasmussen Reports daily polling on March 5, Trump’s approval is 45% today, same as it was prior to the Iran war.

The Quantus Insights poll found a 45% approval rating between March 2-3, up from 43% prior to the war.

The Economist/YouGov poll ending March 2 found a 42% job approval rating versus 56% that disapprove, down from 43% approval prior to the Iran war.

The Fox News poll ending March 2 found a 43% job approval rating versus 44% approval prior to the Iran war.

RealClear Polling which takes the average of over 14 pollsters including Reuters/Ipsos, CBS News, Quinnipiac, Harvard-Harris and more, shows Trump’s overall favorability is currently at 43.3% as of March 5, up slightly from 42.7% prior to his SOTU address and Iran war.

Are a lot more Americans buying into the Big Lie than Germans in 1933?

Chappy does not lie

And Chappy sees the world as it is. He talks only when he needs to. I obey.

Support New Forensics, Ichi and Chappy and their nerdy assistant by buying us coffee at https://buymeacoffee.com/julicow.

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