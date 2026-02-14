Little Big Horn Redux
The drums of war are beating.
Native Americans danced around the fire chanting and working themselves into a frenzy, but they did it with class. Each was individual..
American journalists beat the drums and dance. No originality. No class. Frankly— boring.
Some examples….
Trump says Iran regime change is ‘best thing that could happen’
As Diplomats Talk, Pentagon Prepares for Possible War With Iran
US military preparing for potentially weeks-long Iran operations as second carrier heads to Middle East
Exclusive: US military preparing for potentially weeks-long Iran operations
U.S. Military Prepares for Possible Weeks-Long Operations Against Iran
Iran’s crown prince says inaction against Tehran encourages bullies as his supporters rally
U.S. Military Preparing for Potentially Weeks-Long Iran Operations
I could have listed my more. But it gives me acid reflux.
Despite pages and pages of Google articles, there are only a couple of headlines. In music it’s called ostinato. Look it up
a.) the US is planning for “weeks-long operations against Iran”
Now that could just mean that the US is going to park carrier groups out of harm’s way in the Arabian see well into March until the public gets tired of the story and something else comes up to replace it. Like a Russian offensive in Ukraine?
It could also mean they are preparing for a real war — a long-ish war, which is unlikely because if the Iranians go all-out, they could destroy much of Israel in a week, disable a some US warships, close the Straits of Hormuz and cause a global financial crisis. It would not be good for the Defence Industry and their marketing.
I am not saying that the Iranians would actually do all that – just that they could do a lot of damage in a short time. If they wanted to. Which they don’t — they have principles.
b) Iran needs a “regime change”.
So says Trump. So says the Shah’s son We cannot leave maniacs in charge of any country except Israel and the US—two countries that need a lot more than just regime change.
c.) The US is adding another carrier group to its armada
Just as it did for the Houthis!Which definitely showed the Houthis, right? So the Americans will show the Iranians and then withdraw for R&R.
What is interesting that you have so many headlines repeating just these three themes. Maybe there are four — I am sure I missed one. But my indigestion flared.
As I said—war dances and drums. But the Indians actually fought .And fought well.
One should never underestimate a people fighting for survival.
Is Iran Trump’s Big Horn?
Maybe — because he won’t be in the line of fire.
President Donald Trump acknowledged to advisors that he made up a fake injury to avoid military service, because “I wasn’t going to Vietnam,” his former lawyer told lawmakers during testimony on Wednesday
He doesn’t care about other people dying.
.
On a lighter note….bears.
When I worked at the zoo, my first assignment was at the zoo hospital which was home to a lot of baby animals — foxes, monkeys, otters, fawns, racoons, among others — and, this being Canada, bear cubs. They all had to be bottle fed.
Baby bears are appealing. I should mention — I never got bitten.
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What I calculated as time for The Ford carrier to travel to the Arab Sea from Venezuela, steaming around South Africa, to avoid the Red Sea and the Houthis, is 3 weeks, 21 days.
That is for creating an Overkill in a attack on Iran.
In that time Both Russian and Chinese Ships may easily find the same area or something close to it.
They just ended a trip to South Africa anyway and China's Naval Bases are closer tot the destination.
This makes the strategic value of the Ford a bit questionable. They cannot dare to come too close to Iran's anti-ship missiles and that limits its Airforce attacks.
The amount of AD missiles and attack missiles is limited to a few days, then the ships should find a US Base again. In the meantime Boom, Boom Tel Aviv...
Just saying.
Cassandra
Everything I have seen tells me that the Shia choose to interpret the Koran in the kindest, most humane way. Which matters because, like the Bible, there are texts in the Koran to support any philosophy or view of life. Some sects, such as the Wahhabi, interpret the Koran in harsh, inhuman ways.
I am concerned about the principle of proportionality. As a strictly practical matter, I fear that fighting back no harder than than one is struck may be too limiting. Sometimes, if attacked by someone with clearly murderous intentions, it is necessary to render them hors de combat - by whatever means.