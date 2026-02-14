The drums of war are beating.

Native Americans danced around the fire chanting and working themselves into a frenzy, but they did it with class. Each was individual..

American journalists beat the drums and dance. No originality. No class. Frankly— boring.

Some examples….

Trump says Iran regime change is ‘best thing that could happen’

As Diplomats Talk, Pentagon Prepares for Possible War With Iran

US military preparing for potentially weeks-long Iran operations as second carrier heads to Middle East

Exclusive: US military preparing for potentially weeks-long Iran operations

U.S. Military Prepares for Possible Weeks-Long Operations Against Iran

Iran’s crown prince says inaction against Tehran encourages bullies as his supporters rally

U.S. Military Preparing for Potentially Weeks-Long Iran Operations

I could have listed my more. But it gives me acid reflux.

Despite pages and pages of Google articles, there are only a couple of headlines. In music it’s called ostinato. Look it up

a.) the US is planning for “weeks-long operations against Iran”

Now that could just mean that the US is going to park carrier groups out of harm’s way in the Arabian see well into March until the public gets tired of the story and something else comes up to replace it. Like a Russian offensive in Ukraine?

It could also mean they are preparing for a real war — a long-ish war, which is unlikely because if the Iranians go all-out, they could destroy much of Israel in a week, disable a some US warships, close the Straits of Hormuz and cause a global financial crisis. It would not be good for the Defence Industry and their marketing.

I am not saying that the Iranians would actually do all that – just that they could do a lot of damage in a short time. If they wanted to. Which they don’t — they have principles.

b) Iran needs a “regime change”.

So says Trump. So says the Shah’s son We cannot leave maniacs in charge of any country except Israel and the US—two countries that need a lot more than just regime change.

c.) The US is adding another carrier group to its armada

Just as it did for the Houthis!Which definitely showed the Houthis, right? So the Americans will show the Iranians and then withdraw for R&R.

What is interesting that you have so many headlines repeating just these three themes. Maybe there are four — I am sure I missed one. But my indigestion flared.

As I said—war dances and drums. But the Indians actually fought .And fought well.

One should never underestimate a people fighting for survival.

Is Iran Trump’s Big Horn?

Maybe — because he won’t be in the line of fire.

President Donald Trump acknowledged to advisors that he made up a fake injury to avoid military service, because “I wasn’t going to Vietnam,” his former lawyer told lawmakers during testimony on Wednesday

He doesn’t care about other people dying.

.

On a lighter note….bears.

When I worked at the zoo, my first assignment was at the zoo hospital which was home to a lot of baby animals — foxes, monkeys, otters, fawns, racoons, among others — and, this being Canada, bear cubs. They all had to be bottle fed.

Baby bears are appealing. I should mention — I never got bitten.

Help us out. Support New Forensics and Professors Ichi and Chappy and the scruffy owl (me) by buying us coffee at https://buymeacoffee.com/julicow.

I also need help in getting new subscribers. Please crosspost, and feel free to post urls on other blogs or X or other platforms. . Every time someone does that, I get a new subscriber.

Share

Leave a comment

Message Julian Macfarlane

Refer a friend