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Cassandra Occupy's avatar
Cassandra Occupy
Feb 15

What I calculated as time for The Ford carrier to travel to the Arab Sea from Venezuela, steaming around South Africa, to avoid the Red Sea and the Houthis, is 3 weeks, 21 days.

That is for creating an Overkill in a attack on Iran.

In that time Both Russian and Chinese Ships may easily find the same area or something close to it.

They just ended a trip to South Africa anyway and China's Naval Bases are closer tot the destination.

This makes the strategic value of the Ford a bit questionable. They cannot dare to come too close to Iran's anti-ship missiles and that limits its Airforce attacks.

The amount of AD missiles and attack missiles is limited to a few days, then the ships should find a US Base again. In the meantime Boom, Boom Tel Aviv...

Just saying.

Cassandra

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Tom Welsh's avatar
Tom Welsh
Feb 14

Everything I have seen tells me that the Shia choose to interpret the Koran in the kindest, most humane way. Which matters because, like the Bible, there are texts in the Koran to support any philosophy or view of life. Some sects, such as the Wahhabi, interpret the Koran in harsh, inhuman ways.

I am concerned about the principle of proportionality. As a strictly practical matter, I fear that fighting back no harder than than one is struck may be too limiting. Sometimes, if attacked by someone with clearly murderous intentions, it is necessary to render them hors de combat - by whatever means.

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