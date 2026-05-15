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Tom Welsh's avatar
Tom Welsh
5h

"But Trump has made it clear that its traditional allies cannot count on the US to defend them, not unless the pay for it".

Japan is an ally of the USA? And here was I thinking it was a crushed, humbled, defeated, atom-bombed tributary nation.

Actually, the USA has no friends and no allies. Just slaves and designated enemies.

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Tom Welsh's avatar
Tom Welsh
5h

'While under Japanese law , Japan cannot provide weapons to nations involved in armed conflict, like the US —there is a loophole for “special circumstances”'.

Like "we want to".

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