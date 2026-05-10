News Forensics

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Longtrail's avatar
Longtrail
10h

I think you have it backwards. My sensing tells me that the US is izreal's proxy. izrael controls our government hence our nation by means of AIPAC. izrael has corrupted all our institutions. izrael has Americans under their spell with their lies and propaganda. America is izreal's obedient attack dog.

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The Alarmist's avatar
The Alarmist
7hEdited

Let’s just say that the US is the apple that didn’t fall far from its tree. The City of London is the epicentre of much of the fraud and plundering in the world, and it has been using the US as its “dumb muscle” for well over a century. Let us also not forget that Israel is a creation of the City of London.

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