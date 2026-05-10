Today’s post for Coffee Buyers

This post features a long essay by Giroux, which supplements what I write about below.

The scandal of scandals

Last time, I wrote about the Epstein Scandal.

My main point, which some people apparently missed was that this scandal exploited public prurience as a distraction, shifting focus and attention. Since I am on the autism spectrum, I know a lot about such things.

How Sexual Scandals Are Used in Politics

Strategic Distraction (The “Dead Cat” Strategy):

Scandals are often used to distract the public and media from more damaging issues, such as corruption or policy failure.

A sensational, personal scandal can dominate news cycles, forcing politicians to spend time responding rather than attacking policy.

Weaponization of Morality:

Political parties, often weaponize scandals to question the moral authority of their opponents, which can trigger public outrage and demand accountability.

“Image Building”:

Wannabe leaders may use accusations of sexual misconduct to paint themselves as anti-establishment figures who are attacked by a corrupt media. In these cases, scandals can increase support among voters who distrust mainstream institutions or lean towards conspiracist theories.

Partisan Shielding:

Partisan bias shields politicians.

Sexual scandals are dismissed as fake news or politically motivated attacks on the one hand, or held up as the “tip of the iceberg. In either case, the result is a polarized reality where evidence and facts are irrelevant.

Normalization of Corruption:

Constant exposure to a scandal may lead to apathy among the public, desensisizing voters and effectively normalizing corruption. [1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8] (Thanks to Google’s AI)

The last point, “normalization” is particularly important.

The US is a profoundly corrupt society and always has been, built on exploitation and theft. We all know the stories. But it’s somehow the American “normal”.

True North on America’s ethnical compass points to Greed not Goodness, so who is really surprised when shit happens..

The US has been at war most of its existence, mostly stealing other people’s land.

Wounded Knee

At the end of WWII, the US became the world’s technological leader. But scientific progress without ethical progress and justice comes with many risks.

Power indeed corrupts. No one wants to think of consequences.

Communities fall part, each person marooned on his or her own island. Values are not shared.They become just smoke signals.

We can blame all this on our leaders –the - the Few - the elites, the billionaire class, but ultimately it is we the people— the Many— who define national values—or not- mostly not. We have no honor.

When power dominates values, honor is for the dead.

For example, like most societies, the US has days when everything stops to “honor” “patriots”, like the 9/11 victims or war dead.

“Stops” but not too long, of course – that would be inconvenient. Just enough time for a photo-op and a game of golf.

Do his bone spurs hurt?

Observing these moments of “remembrance” is ritual.

Right now, the US, as the world’s Greatest Terrorist, is murdering thousands of people, men, women and children in Iran, Lebanon and Gaza , directly or using its proxy Israel.

Remembering 9/11 and First Responders in this way, transforming their sacrifice into a vehicle for jingoism, if not genocide, insults their memory.

But what can you do?

If the US were a really moral country, people would use the power of community —schools and universities, villages and towns and cities and houses of worship would be holding moments of remembrance —to mourn the innocents who died for our sins,

Silence speaks loudest. They say that in Zen — and in every other culture.

Stop the country for just a moment. And perhaps remember what we once wanted to be. Remember compassion and empathy— the message of all the great religions.

Imagine: what if half the population of the US, say 150 million people, all stopped what they were doing at a designated time for one minutes to think on the dead children of Iran or Gaza or Lebanon and say to themselves, “Not in our Name:”

It’s not “not in MY name” because it’s US — a nation, people together.

.Jesus said, “Forgive them Rather for they know not what they do” Luke23:24

The US does know what it does.

So all the more reason to pray for forgiveness

Support New Forensics. Help Ichi and Chappy keep their toilet guy repentent by buying us coffee at https://buymeacoffee.com/julicow

Something a little different, for my neuroatypical subscribers.

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