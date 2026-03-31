News Forensics

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CI Carlson's avatar
CI Carlson
2h

Interesting as always. I think you are slightly unfair to dodos. I understood their major threat was from the air. They evolved to “freeze” so they were undetectable to aerial hunters. This was a disadvantage when Portuguese ships brought ground-hunting rats. Evolution is a slow process. The birds did the best they could. It’s humans who are culpable for their own corruption and arrogance.

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Franz Kafka's avatar
Franz Kafka
1h

The fact that Israel and even more so, it's Golem the US, are becoming social pariahs and people are ashamed of having present or prior association with both, is the precursor of extinction.

The day will soon come when the words 'US' and 'Israel' (in time conjoined as 'USrael') will carry the same weight in the Collective Mind as, somewhat less deservedly, Nazi Germany did earlier - as a signifier of that which must not be tolerated at any cost and for any length of time.

That day may actually be here already for the majority of the inhabitants of the planet.

Living in the belly of the dying Beast, as most in the lightly populated West still do, we are the Jonahs of modernity.

What better symbol of our coming collective disappearance can there be than the mad, incoherent ravings and gnashing of teeth of wannabe, rotting Tyrants as their great whales of war - the aircraft carriers - run away from people armed with the equivalent ultimately of slingshots, set ablaze and fleeing in oceans of water while drowning in shit flowing from their clogged internal plumbing.

In a last act of bestial and barbaric obscenity, the Tyrants prevented the celebration of Easter in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre. Ultimately, just another in a series of acts of incoherent cruelty and impotence.

Leading to the conclusion that the developing modern 'Crusade,' this time by the Cross and the Crescent allied, to liberate The Holy Land from the fake 'Jews' and fake Zionist fake Christians is more than an echo of the past - under Saladin (Islam) from the 12th Century to 1948, the Holy Land lived in peaceful coexistence of the three Abrahamic faiths.

It is the restoration of an earlier, pre Epsteinian, pre Anglo-Zionist whole untortured world. That is the actual 'reset' that seems to be taking place - neither the coming of "A I" nor the endless wars abroad and enslavement and impoverishment at home planned by the Technate, but something unexpected.

We are about to undergo a sea-change. May we come out restored and renewed out of those waters.

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