Dr Bob Speaks

And he is pissed….

Listening to Jacques Baud. Listened to Mercouris earlier. With few exceptions, they are all idiots. Baud gets one thing right: there needs to be a nuclear Iran to balance Israel and the US. But he thinks that all the nuclear powers should “get around a table” — all of them — and decide a new treaty. WTF? Are you fucking serious? How the fuck do you think we got in this mess in the first place? They will decide — surprise! — that all the power (nuclear weapons) should be preserved for them alone, and everyone else can go suck an egg. There are only two fair solutions: everybody has nukes, or no one has nukes. The first option is a terrible idea, but maybe after a significant part of the Earth is a radioactive wasteland, we will learn. I doubt it. I don’t think that we will ever learn. You may be more optimistic. So the only real solution is to once and for all, get rid of all the nukes and all other WMD. That means a “united nations” with teeth. One with the power to enforce the law on every and any country, including the US, Russia, China, India, etc. It doesn’t require military force. If a country misbehaves, then it is immediately ostracized. If a country attacks another in a war of aggressions, then not only is it immediately embargoed completely, but every other country on Earth attacks it. Everyone. As long as each country is on its own and every other country either looks away or, worse, aids the hegemon, we are fucked. Period. End of story. And each country — if we have countries — needs to get rid of its parasite class. Break the countries up into small statelets and have a true world government, where no country is significantly more powerful than any other, and every country is guaranteed a basic standard of living. When parasite classes arise, move in, arrest them, remove them. Period. But this requires all of humanity to grow the fuck up and take responsibility for themselves. Not hand the keys to the parasites and say “don’t bother me, I’m busy masturbating”. My bet: not gonna happen. We’re going the way of the dodo.

What can I say?

The way of the Dodo? How appropriate. Yes, this is an extinction event.

As you will recall, the Dodo was a flightless bird that died out after sailors discovered Mauritius.

The Dodo was vulnerable.

Highly adapted to a supportive environment, which provided all the resources necessary to meet its needs without effort

No natural enemies

Lacked fear

Low birth rate – one egg at a time.

Smart and agile — but only in the context of its natural environment

You can see right away how the president of the US is like the popular image of the Dodo—a huge, fat, waddling brainless bird, not that the Dodo was actually like that until. like the US these days, it was fattened for slaughter.

Despite lack of taste, the Dodo went extinct. We mourn the Dodo. Who will mourn Trump? Also unpalatable.

Once you begin thinking about extinction, it is hard not see Trump as a Dodo. It is less easy to the see the US as a flightless pigeon.

Rather you might consider this vicious nation as an apex mega predator . There used to be lots of those.

Megalodon (Otodus megalodon): A giant shark (up to 20m/60ft) that dominated global oceans between 20 and 2 million years ago.

Haast’s Eagle: New Zealand’s largest bird of prey (up to 30 lbs) and a top predator that went extinct around the 15th century due to the loss of its main prey (moa).

Dire Wolf: A megafauna specialist from the Pleistocene Era that lived in North America and preyed on large mammals.

Smilodon (Saber-toothed Tiger): A dominant hunter of the Pleistocene Americas that used its immense canine teeth to hunt large prey.

Which do you choose?

All these animals were dominant in the Pleistocene, until the Adams Event, which resulted in high levels of radiation, and genetic change and which induced climate change leading to the extinction of the megafauna on which these apex mega predators thrived.

Adam’s Event

Big is not necessarily better— although not all apex mega predators were substantially bigger than their modern equivalents. The real difference was in predatorial weaponry, big teeth as with the sabretooth, strong jaws as with dire wolves, talons with the Haarst eagle and a huge toothy maw as with the super-shark .

Dire wolves lost out to gray wolves in terms of dietary adaptability, collaborative capability and other forms of intelligence (although not usually thought of as “intelligence” at all. .

Nuclear weapons are weapons for just national apex mega predators like the US, as Dr. Bob says.

They are useless if there is nothing to kill. Examples of an evolutionary dead end.

The US is big, powerful, takes supremacy for granted and is used to dominating the global environment.But the climate has changed – not just the weather —but the cultural and techno-industrial climate. America is too big, too slow and too stupid to adapt or compete. One war after another has seen it trampling smaller nations, which always come back and force it to retreat.

So it is that while Trump sends troops and ships to the Middle East and threatens to destroy the infrastructure of Iran which is nominally a smaller and less powerful country—his threats are mostly huff & puff. This man is a master of the brain fart.

Dire wolves competed with gray wolves as in the graphic above. They were marginally bigger and had incredibly powerful jaws – but Iran is like a gray wolf, smaller, faster, smarter – and able to survive on less. The Dire Wolf is extinct. Gray wolves are not.

In the Middle East , the US is the Dire Wolf; Iran is the Gray Wolf. American losses portend its extinction. It is also fighting in a foreign environment in which it is bout of place and out of time.

If the US puts troops on the ground – say, an Iranian Island – they will be slaughtered. It is geography on the one hand, Iranian adaptability on the other.

Ships that enter missile range will be sunk.

Similarly, attempts to take uranium from the Iranian mainland would result in massive casualties. The US might try anyway.

Iran uses what you might call circling and hobbling tactics such as wolves use in their attacks on both prey and competing predators.

Iranian strategy has shifted from retaliatory strikes to retaliatory / pre-emptive strikes with response to attacks providing a rationale for hobbling the attacker so it cannot attack again.

Iran is stepping up its attacks on US bases in the Gulf States and on local infrastructure that supports the Gulf monarchies, some of which will become “extinct”.

One must remember that most of these states only achieved nationhood in the period 1960 to 1971. Bahrain was once Iran’s 14th province, and many people in Kuwait and the UAE and other Gulf states share Persian ancestry.

Egypt, Northern Yemen and Syria were all part of the United Arab Republic. So the map of West Asia is not fixed.

Iran is not seeking to turn back the clock —but the war with the US may force it to reshape national boundaries and nationhood in West Asia, which were determined b colonial powers such as the UK and France.

This will weaken the US immeasurably.No more petrodollar. No more Israel as we know it today.

Maybe no more US? One can hope.

In any case, nothing is working out for the US as planned in any part of the world.

For example, its attempt to isolate Cuba is now off,with Russian ships breaking the blockade.

Its kidnapping of Maduro turned out to be in Venezuela’s favor with Maduro now a martyr for the Chavistas and a constant reminder to Venezuelans of American gangsterism, with incentives to take back control of oil revenues once US investors have helped it rebuild it oil infrastructure. Chavismo 2.0.

NATO is falling apart and if Russia drops an Oreshnik or two on some European bases, the US will not come to the rescue, knowing the next step is nuclear.

Did Dodos dance?

Maybe, Trump’s bone spurs don’t inhibit his dancing.

My Cousin

This is your closest relative. That is non-human relative. They don’t kill each other.

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