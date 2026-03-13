News Forensics

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Sydlitz's avatar
Sydlitz
21h

I try to avoid false binary’s. I hate republicans and democrats equally!

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4 replies by Julian Macfarlane and others
james (seenitbefore)'s avatar
james (seenitbefore)
21h

I check the Citizens Free Press first thing every morning; yes, I am aware of their conservative bent. Recently, I have noticed that many of their headlines link to a web-site iranintl.com. This site has a distinctly pro US-Israel anti-Iran view. Did a bit of research; located in London, run by Iranian diaspora (shah supporters) and most likely funded by CIA/MOSAD/MI6 ( my guess). Many internet news organizations implying allegiance by virtue of the name orientation are fronts for other's agendas. I am always on the look out for alt-media sources that are not alt-media, ie. not associated with either side of an issue.

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