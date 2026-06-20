MoU or MoM

Let’s call it the “MoM”. The “Memo of Misunderstanding”. Clearly Trump’s “Memo” is not the same as Iran’s.

And today, Iran closed Hormuz again, citing Israeli attacks on Lebanon. The US has been pretending,especiallly with JD Vance comments that it disapproves of these attacks.

My response to them would be: What is your exact proposal? You’re a country of 9 million people. You can’t just kill your way out of solving every single national security problem that you have.

Those are pretty strong words. Which I guess indicates that Vance will try to get the Republican / MAGA nomination for Prez in 2028. Or maybe he is not expecting Trump to last much longer in the job.

If the US really believed what Vance is saying, then they would do something about Israel, right?

Nope, the US says that something must be done about Hezbollah .

But Israeli expansionism has nothing to do with Hezbollah.

The first time, Israel invaded Lebanon was 1978. Hezbollah was not formed until 4 years later. If there was no Hezbollah, they would just think of another excuse.

Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem:

12 points to remember:

1. A “criminal Israeli war” that respects no limit -- civilians, children, destruction, to break the resistance 2. The US and Israel abandoning the Nov 27 deal after Syria fell and the balance of power shifted 3. Turning Lebanon’s political authority into the front and cover, in breach of the constitution 4. Sealing the air, sea and land crossings to block weapons and supplies 5. Blocking reconstruction to keep people displaced and turn the resistance’s base against it 6. A total financial siege so they cannot recover or rise again 7. Inciting the army against the resistance 8. Pressuring Syria to move in from the east as a pincer with Israel from the north 9. Stoking Sunni-Shia, then Shia-Christian, strife 10. Arab and international cover for Israel, in many forms 11. Every intelligence service on earth -- supplying intel, media and political cover, and pressuring Lebanon to besiege the resistance 12. And at the core, the United States -- directing every detail, with every means it has: “America runs this entire orchestra, every detail and direction, using every means it has.”

The US could end the war anytime it wanted, had it the will .

If Trump had guts he would just freeze military support for Israel — he cannot easily cut off funding without the support of congress —but he can freeze military support indefinitely. The Israeli military machine would come to a grinding halt.

Now, with Hormuz closed again, the market will react.

And if it does and people begin to hurt, things happen….

It’s the economy stupid!

China is dumping treasuries. Japan, of course. The UK. Everyone is dumping US treasuries.

But US corporations are piling on debt, which depends on other countries buying treasuries.

Let us keep in mind the “October Effect:.

The Stock Market Crash of 1929: Black Tuesday,” October 29, 1929.

Black Monday (1987): The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 22.6% on October 19, 1987.

The 2008 Financial Crisis: The Great Recession accelerated in mid-September 2008 with the collapse of Lehman Brothers.

What could go wrong?

Everything

As I said before, an MoU is not a treaty or agreement — it is not binding. If Israel keeps up it attacks on Lebanon, Iran will ratch up its response, and might just decide to flatten critical infrastructure in Israel.

Up until now, Iran has carefully avoided civilian casualties in Israel when attacking military sites, but maybe it’s time to take the gloves off. Israel shows no such restraint.

Everybody has a limit.

We see that Russians are coming to that realization too.

Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev stated that due to attacks on Russian cities, any regulations regarding Kyiv should be abandoned. “Given the massive enemy attacks on our cities, the intensity of which is increasing and will obviously continue to increase, it is time to openly declare that there are no longer any rules regarding neo-Nazi Kyiv, and there cannot be any,” he wrote in Max

In Western Ukraine UAF troops fire on Russian drones over residential buildings knowing that/ if they miss/ their rockets or pieces of them will probably kill civilians and if they get lucky and actually hit a drone, it will proagly hit an apartment building or a home.

They fire willy-nilly without regard for innocent lives — and then insist the Russians were targeting civilians .

Rescue cats

Do were rescue cats — or do they rescue cats. Please note that this was a ‘senior cat” when taken in. Most people focus on kittens but there are lots of senior cats who deserve good homes for their remaining years

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