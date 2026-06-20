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Marvin Gardens2's avatar
Marvin Gardens2
4h

By closing the Strait (inst of just attacking Israel), Iran is taking down The (decadent) West (of which Israel is but a symptom).

Our "leaders" need something to occupy their time, other than bombing people (like how to avoid getting strung up by angry starving hoards)

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Ismaele's avatar
Ismaele
3hEdited

Not to brag, but I was probably one of the first, if not the first, using the term MoM or "Memorandum of Misunderstanding" since 25th May 2026: https://geopolitiq.substack.com/p/memorandum-of-misunderstanding-between?r=25fc37

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