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Marvin Gardens2's avatar
Marvin Gardens2
9h

typo (should be "now"):

not adapting hypersonic missiles

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Mark A's avatar
Mark A
42m

Trump doesn't care about American soldiers or anybody else's. His only motivation is either Israel first/ or him not getting humiliated first, who knows?

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