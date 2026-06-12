Yesterday, I wrote that an assault on Kharg Island of the kind that Trump was threatening was sheer madness, that it would be a colossal failure and cost a lot of American lives, losses that could not be disguised. Most likely it would also cost American naval assets since they would have to actually enter Hormuz under fire by Iran’s new missiles nd coastal batteries.

In case you wondering, the Apache helicopter the Reaper drones were likely taken down this:

It is small and portable and and can loiter for up to an hour acquiring even stealth targets with electro-optical infrared targeting.

As time goes on, Iran builds newer and newer technology.

For example, it is retrofitting its newest “mosquito fleet” boats with the newest anti ship cruise missiles, and there is little doubt that it is not adapting hypersonic missiles for anti-carrier operations, anticipating continuing escalation.

Iran’s attacks on Israel, Jordan and Bahrain recently were devastating — especially their strike on the AR-327 radar at Bahrain’s highest point which would have been necessary in the event of an assault on Kharg Island.

The point is that Iran was more than ready and I am sure that the Pentagon begged Trump to back down — which he did.

See how easy easy it is to turn defeat into victory.

The Dow jumped 900 points. Oil fell to the 80s. And presumably Trump and his family made yet another killing on the market. Which maybe was the point.

The Cradle comments on a report from Axios…..

Draft US-Iran ‘agreement’ would reopen Hormuz, ease sanctions on Tehran

US President Donald Trump’s proposed US-Iran Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) would immediately reopen the Strait of Hormuz without tolls and provide sanctions relief tied to compliance, according to US-Israeli propaganda outlet Axios citing a mediator-country diplomat and a US official. The diplomat said “the US and Iran have agreed on the text of a deal,” pending final approval. Two sources said senior Iranian officials approved it, though likely not Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei. Trump expects signing this weekend; Iran says it has “not yet reached a final decision.”

Now, how likely is it that Iran would open Hormuz without tolls or fees? About as likely that the Turks would open the Bosphorus without “environmental fees”. How likely is it that the Supreme Leader would sign off on it. Consider that the US just attacked water supply infrastructure — a war crime . Is that going to be just forgotten?

The MOU would extend the ceasefire, including in Lebanon, for 60 days while nuclear talks continue. It establishes a framework for Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile, but any nuclear steps require a second, more detailed agreement.

Haha . What ‘ceasefire”? “Including” in Lebanon. Was there EVER a “ceasefire in Lebanon”. Iran has been quite clear that nuclear materials are off the table .

Two diplomats and two US officials said the tentative deal was reached Wednesday after talks between Qatari mediator Ali al-Thawadi and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. Sources said Thawadi repeatedly consulted Trump envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. Trump’s announcement reportedly surprised Netanyahu, who had recently sought information from allies close to the administration.

You think the Iranians trust the Qataris or Witkoff and Kushner? And doesn’t Bibi have Kushner’s telephone number? The only mediators the Iranians trust are in Russia, China and Oman.

Iran would supposedly commit never to obtaining a nuclear weapon and to resolving the enriched-uranium dispute. A senior US official said Trump accepted down-blending highly enriched uranium in Iran under UN supervision as one possible solution. The diplomat said the MOU “goes into details on all the nuclear issues” and “satisfies all US requirements.”

The previous Supreme Leader committed to never getting a nuke and was assassinated for his pains. Along with his family “US requirements” are based on fictions - and, in any case, Iran will no accede on these points.

The Strait of Hormuz would reopen immediately, shipping would return to pre-war levels within 30 days, and the US blockade would end. Iran would receive 60-day oil-export sanctions waivers, with further relief tied to compliance and “good faith.” “There is no set date for sanctions relief and it will be tied to the implementation of the deal,” the diplomat said.

So has a warranty of 60 days. Would you buy a refrigerator with a 60 day warranty? No? Iran has always negotiated in “good faith” and kept its promises. The US? Never.

It remains unclear how billions in frozen Iranian assets would be handled. A US source raised concerns about a possible secret side deal, which a US official denied. The US, Iran, and Qatar have also discussed allowing Iran access to some frozen funds in Qatar for humanitarian purchases

Without clarifying those stolen funds, should Iran agree?

What is Iran thinking? .

.🟠 Nuclear program: Iran makes no new commitments under the ceasefire. Nuclear talks would begin only after the agreement takes effect, with Tehran maintaining its right to enrichment and retaining its enriched uranium pending a final accord.

🟠 Strait of Hormuz: The agreement provides for normal navigation after the war but gives the US no role in the future management of the waterway, which would remain a regional matter between Iran and Oman.

🟠 End of the war: The draft calls for a definitive end to fighting on all fronts, including Lebanon, rather than extending existing ceasefires.

🟠 Frozen assets: A mechanism would allow the phased release of Iran’s blocked funds, with part expected to be unlocked immediately after signing.

🟠 War compensation: The framework includes a mechanism to seek compensation for damage caused by US and Israeli strikes, with details to be negotiated during the 60-day talks.

🟠 Sanctions: Comprehensive sanctions relief would be one of the three core issues in the follow-up negotiations.

🟠 Future talks: Negotiations would focus exclusively on Iran’s peaceful nuclear program, sanctions relief and compensation for war damages. No other issues — including Iran’s missile program or support for regional allies — would be on the agenda.

So is this a Memo of “Understanding”? Or just a cruel joke.

Nope. The war will go on . Iran is looking forward to 2027 and beyond.

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The Putin article is coming along nicely.

I just finished a very extensive reading of psychiatric literature looking for references to Putin, which showed me why Karl Popper, Richard Feynman, Thomas Kuhn and Wittgenstein had reservations about psychology as “science’ .

Explaining all that would be an article in itself.

If you want to read this Putin article when it’s finished buy us a coffee.

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