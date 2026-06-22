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Nevermind the Molochs's avatar
Nevermind the Molochs
1h

The crack about Trump and Windows, steadily getting worse with every release, has me howling.

A great roundup. And happy Tuesday already

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illya kuryakin's avatar
illya kuryakin
2h

🎶Rainy days and Mondays always get me down🎶 - Karen Carpenter

The US "empire" began proton decay BEFORE it began: what did you expect from a nation with no culture beyond how far you could kick a pile of petrified cattle dung?

The US will cease to exist as a unitary state in the next 5 to 10 years - as predicted by the KGB back in the 70's.

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