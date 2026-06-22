Yes, it’s Monday here in Japan. Actually, just became Tuesday a few minutes ago. I HATE Monday, don’t you?

The Middle East (Middle of what?)

I really am getting tired of the Middle East. Aren’t you?

Things are progressing more or less as I have predicted. Sometimes “more”; sometimes “less”. But the trajectory is the same.

As I have said, this is not an “agreement”, not a “treaty” in the making.

It is not even Trump 2.0— maybe Trump 3.0. Like Windows, each version gets worse.

Like the US, its military, government, culture and economy , Trump is in decline. An Avatar. How long will Culture Death take? Who knows? Empires always take longer to collapse than one would reasonably expect — or the empires themselves accept (viz: the UK).

So, Trump has made threats. The Iranians walked out.

Hormuz is “almost” closed, with almost no traffic except for Iranian and Chinese ships since other countries inhibited by the need to follow Iranian “mine-free” routes.

All Chinese or Iran tankers

Of course, the Iranians didn’t lay a lot of mines, if any, but since everyone thinks they did, they capitalize on it.

How many billions will they get from this …”ambiguity”? LOL

So Trump is threatening more strikes.

With what? How?

But Larry Johnson makes the point relying on a “source” — not in government but in the energy business, which is actually easy to verify. He points out that the US is running low on oil reserves . It doesn’t have enough reserves for aviation , naval fuel and national diesel needs all at the same time, certainly not enough for another campaign . LJ’s friend’s claim - is a accurate opinion. Chappy and Ichi say this is very important analysis and good work. They fear the price of kibble going up.

Kudos Larry.

Russian Rotten?

Is Russia falling apart.?

Google AI thinks so. It’s all Putin’s fault just as Bill Browder, an oligarch who was convicted of fraud and .tax evasion and fled to the West where he made a fortune insisting Putin was Satan, says.

So many people like Browder recently, thrown in jail:

• Pavel Popov (Ex-Deputy Defense Minister): Arrested in August 2024. Sentenced to 19 years on April 10, 2026.

• Alexei Smirnov (Ex-Governor of Kursk Oblast): Arrested in April 2025. Sentenced to 14 years on April 6, 2026.

• Timur Ivanov (Ex-Deputy Defense Minister): Arrested on April 23, 2024. Sentenced to 13 years on July 1, 2025.

• Sergei Bolgarev (Former Military Envoy): Arrested in late 2024 and sentenced to 8.5 years in late 2025.

• Major General Vladimir Shesterov: Arrested alongside Pavel Popov in August 2024 and sentenced to 6 years in July 2025.

• Major General Ivan Popov (Former 58th Army Commander): Arrested in May 2024. Sentenced to 5 years on April 24, 2025.

• Ivan Populovsky & Grigory Zorin (Procurement Officials): Arrested in September 2024. (Populovsky was subsequently sentenced to 10 years on November 6, 2025).

• Maksim Yegorov (Former Tambov Region Governor): Detained and placed in pre-trial detention on July 24, 2025.

• Vitaly Melimuk (Patriot Park Deputy Director): Arrested in August 2024 during the Patriot Park fraud sweep.

• The $13 Billion VAT Fraud Ring Organizers: a massive sweep and arrest of the ring organizers occurred on April 15, 2026.

That’s just a few.

According to Google, this string of anticorruption arrests shows that

Navalny was right: Putin is corrupt

Russia is falling apart.

Russian is ruled by oligarchs who aren’t nice like ours

Browder is a saint

The US is better because it doesn’t arrest anybody since they have sex with underage girls

Besides the Defense Ministry purge ,of generals and officials detained over embezzling funds meant for military fortifications and their involvement in the “Patriot Park” theme park, there were huge asset seizures and nationalizations .

In fact, seizures totalled $21.1 billion in a single year—a roughly 800% increase from previous years.

Google characterizes these efforts as the last ditch efforts of an authoritarian, neo Stalinist “regime” to take control of private enterprises particularly those owned by regional businessmen and, the AI admits reluctantly, oligarchs. But maybe nice Western type oligarchs.

The Supreme Court has not been not immune to this reign of legal terror. Another sign of disrespect for democracy

State prosecutors filed lawsuits to confiscate nearly 100 properties (including a chain of hotels and bathhouses linked to senior Supreme Court Judge Viktor Momotov, accusing him of unlawfully running commercial businesses while on the bench. Really? Just because Vitkor wanted some free happy endings the his personal bench in his very own bathhouse massage room .

As you can see, Putin is extending his “dictatorship”.

Really?

From the media, you would think that most of Putin’s time, when not persecuting the innocent, is spent on international diplomacy and foreign affairs, including the SVO, leaving like a US President is supposed to do the actual business of government in Mother Russia to an inner circle of billionaires, heads of the SVR and SVB security services, generals and CEOs.

Hardly.

I spend a lot of time researching Putin’s activities, starting with his home page and his constant and diverse activities which deal largely with Russia’s domestic matters. His focus is always Russian development, economically, socially, and culturally.

Every day, his website logs usually around a half dozen official meetings, with 6 to 12 unofficial meetings according to journalists. The SVO is left mostly to the General Staff . Diplomacy has Lavrov.

To give perspective, Donald Trump has about 1.5 hours of formal meetings per day over a three month period. He has lots of days off, as you know. And time for the golf course.

Putin is on call 24/ 7 and does not take days off or vacations.

But what is going on with all these arrests? To understand this, we need to look at his Minister of Defense, Belosouv, whose appointment tells us a lot about what Putin is trying to do.

The first method for estimating the intelligence of a ruler is to look at the men he has around him. Machiavelli

Kim turned out to be a very good choice as friend of Russia.

Belousov has proven to be a great choice in this new roles.

More on Belousov and the Russian anticorruption drive in a Special Post for Coffeebuyers. Buy me a coffee and read it there. (Click for link)

Ichi and Chappy claim they are just as talented. They just don’t do “tricks”. Instead, they train ME to do tricks in their private circus.

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