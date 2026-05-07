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A Skeptic's avatar
A Skeptic
1h

Thanks for your great work Julian!

We've restacked and shared this link on 'The Stacks'

https://askeptic.substack.com/p/the-stacks

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The Alarmist's avatar
The Alarmist
2h

The cynic in me would say that NATO procurement officers, particularly those in the Pentagon, will tend to pick the more expensive multi-role Wunderwaffen over a mix of cheaper but still effective single- or dual-role weapons systems because that’s what lands them lucrative consulting or executive roles in the industry when they hang up their uniforms. This is how the US ends up with the F-35 Turducken that requires $42k of maintenance per flight hour and shouldn’t be flown in the rain.

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