News Forensics

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Cassandra Occupy's avatar
Cassandra Occupy
8h

Wow... This looks very much like my sensing tells me.

'Don’t believe the lies the Social Media tell you — believe OUR lies!'

If that is true, as i said, you are becoming a Master in Sensing.

Cassandra

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Begemot's avatar
Begemot
4h

"As my article explains [Zionism] it has nothing to do with Judaism, it is just another iteration of Naziism [sic]."

Nonsense.

Zionism would not exist without Judaism.

Even the Chief Rabbi of Britain declared "I am a Zionist because I am a Jew." (https://chiefrabbi.org/all-media/what-is-zionism/). If you can't believe a Rabbi about Judaism who can you believe?

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