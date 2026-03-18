Martyrdom is a powerful force that cab an change the world

Remember that humble carpenter named Jesus?

I see martyrdom as nothing but happiness. To live in a world of tyrants is nothing but misery. Ali Larijani

Who was Larijani?

He was many things, including a philosopher, an authority on Kant, but also a charismatic and pragmatic leader

Here’s what B at Moon of Alabama wrote in a superb piece on this event.

In other news the Israelis claim to have killed Ali Larijani last night. Sayed Larinjani led Iran’s Supreme National Security Council. He was a capable pragmatic politician with good relations to all power centers – IRGC, clerics, Bazaari – within the Iranian state.Larijani would have been the first high level person to contact for eventual peace talks.That is likely the reason why the Zionist tried to eliminate him. It makes it more difficult for the U.S. to find a way out of the conflict.But it will otherwise not make a big difference. Larijani is, like everyone, replaceable. His martyrdom will strengthen Iran’s willingness to endure all hardship needed to finally defeat the U.S. and Israel:

In other words, we can see this as an Israeli attempt to take out someone who could facilitate peace talks. Israel doesn’t want peace. Which means that by extension neither does Trump’s little nest of pestilence. That’s the message: “war, war, war – we will kill you all.” In the end, however, it is “Israel”, that fake state, which will die. To understand this, it is germane to recall “Masada” which I wrote an article about back in 2024.

Masada?

For modern Israelis the Siege of Masada represents Jewish heroism — it is a cornerstone of national identity —a heroic ‘last stand’ for Israel. According to the story, the heroic defenders of the stronghold held out against the Romans for three years, finally committing suicide rather than accept defeat. Moral: Israel cannot be defeated. Soldiers inducted into the Israeli Defense Forces take an oath, “Masada shall not fall again”. *** The trouble is that, while Masada exists today as an archaeological site, the story is a myth. There is no evidence that it happened — not at least as we are told. If there was a Siege of Masada at all, it probably took only six weeks. There is no evidence of a suicide or massacre— very few skeletons have been recovered from the site. The defenders of the site were Sicarii, a semi-religious militia using profits from robbery, contract killing and kidnapping to support a vague messianic ideology—not Jewish nationalists nor especially anti-Roman, just hoping for power.

Zionism is a lie constructed from age-old lies, politely called “myths”, denials of both history and humanity. As my article explains it has nothing to do with Judaism, it is just another iteration of Naziism, and will end in the same bloody way. Modern Israelis are just the newest versions of the vicious Sicarii of old.

Sicarii.

B writes:

The killing of Ali Larijani, like that of Ali Khamenei before him, is best understood as an instance of strategic martyrdom, a dynamic that exposes the fundamental irrationality of Israel’s and the US’ continued reliance on decapitation strategies, especially given their repeated historical failure. The decapitation-attrition-invasion playbook that the US and Israel keep drawing from reveals systems locked into a familiar repertoire of counterproductive violence that have consistently failed to adapt to reality. This failure is so glaring that even Trump acknowledged it, when he recently admitted that the US attacked Iran “out of habit.” This concept of “strategic martyrdom” is something that the US will never understand. It has a moral basis in Shi’a teachings – and it is also the key to Iranian victory. Each martyr is worth an army, unifying the people. *** Iran operates from a value-strategic rationality whereby martyrdom itself can perform important political work and generate strategic effects that not merely resist but reverse the intended consequences of assassination. That Larijani attended the mass rally and made statements openly embracing the possibility of martyrdom before his death only underscores how consciously this logic is adopted by those who bear its consequences, a logic articulated most clearly by Khamenei himself, who declared that “either we are martyred on this path, whose honour is eternal, or we achieve victory; both are victories for us.” In short, strategic martyrdom ultimately contributes to deterrence by regeneration, whereby repeated attempts at decapitation are subject to a law of diminishing returns as adversaries discover that killing leaders neither fractures the system nor compels submission but instead contributes to its consolidation.

The US and Israel don’t get it. Murder is a tactical act. War, however, is strategic. Every leader the Axis of Evil “decapitates” motivates the people of Iran to fight harder –for as long as it takes. Is God on their side? He is certainly not on the side of the godless West, including Christian Zionists and Messianic Zionists.

Neither the US nor Israel can fight a long war.

As my favorite analyst Will Schryver writes:



Losing the war of attrition against Iran

Prior to the recent commencement of war with Iran, the general consensus of Tomahawk cruise missiles loaded in the deployed destroyers and submarines was ~600 missiles.It is now almost certain that few, if any, of these Tomahawks remain. And, given that the main US naval base in Bahrain has been destroyed, Souda Bay, Crete, is the only base within thousands of miles with the facilities necessary to reload the navy’s Arleigh Burke-class destroyers.



Souda Bay is not fitted out to reload missile-carrying submarines, which would have to return to the United States mainland to be reloaded.The bottom line is that the US Navy has now exhausted virtually its entire magazine depth of Tomahawk cruise missiles.

That leaves only the JASSM air-launched cruise missiles as a serviceable stand-off munition for attacking Iranian targets.We know that the recent sorties of B1-B and B-52 bombers have all consisted of JASSM stand-off missiles (~600 mile maximum range).

If there have, in fact, been any B-2 bomber sorties in the past 18 days, they would also have almost certainly delivered JASSMs.



The United States’ worldwide total JASSM inventory at the beginning of 2026 was ~3000 units.The B1-B can carry 24 JASSMs. The B-52 can carry 20 JASSMs. The B-2 can carry 16 JASSMs.My rough guess for total strategic bomber sorties in the past 18 days would be in the range of 50 - 75 — so, an expenditure of at least 1000 JASSM cruise missiles.



In other words, at least one-third of the total JASSM inventory has been consumed in less than three weeks.



This brief analysis underscores why I have long argued that the US could not win a war of attrition against Iran

Add to this, the failure of the US Navy. The Ford is returning to its base in the US for repairs. The US Navy is conducting an investigation, after which they will announce the toilet problems and the fire that killed 30 sailors were “accidents” and not what the social media say.

Don’t believe the lies the Social Media tell you — believe OUR lies!

The Abraham Lincoln is now standing off 1000 kilometers from Iran, too far to be really useful. The Bush is on its way but must transit the Red Sea –where the Houthis are waiting.

If you are an American who reads the MSM, you probably think that Iran is looking for a major victory—like sinking an aircraft carrier—of shooting down some B-52s.

You would be wrong.

Iran is scoring victories—just not the flashy kind, It is depleting the West’s bases and communications and weaponry –incrementally, one step at a time, methodically.

For Tehran , the military aspect is just one vector. Infrastructure is a bigger one , not just refineries and oil depots and tankers but, religious, institutional and political infrastructure —liberating the ummah from Western control.

Suddenly, Iraq is becoming nation once again, Bahrein will overthrow the House of Al Khalifa.

Jordan’s monarchy had better move to London, the world capital of zombie monarchs,.

That’s for starters.



Of course, you have economic targets such as energy and other resources, transportation costs and the petrodollar— all par of the the multifaceted hegemonic system that the US imposed on the world after 1945.

This is a civilizational clash. And Iran is one the keys to the emergent new multicentric world order of which BRICS is one expression.

Multicentrism, after all, is written into the Qu’ran. Historical and religious records indicate that the Prophet Muhammad was tolerant of other civilizations and faith communities, establishing frameworks for peaceful coexistence that were revolutionary for the 7th century. He, like Jesus, was inclusive.

Western civilization did not pay much attention to the message of Jesus.

The Cathar Genocide

Since 1400 the “West” has been wracked by “wars of belief” with deaths of about 200 million – most of them after 1900, when “belief” and “faith” took on quite different meanings.

On a lighter note….

There is so much pain and evil in the world, it is important to remember goodness and compassion.

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