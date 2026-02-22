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Caribbean Hawk's avatar
Caribbean Hawk
Feb 22

Three (3) Americans killed by ICE. Meanwhile 130 civilians summarily executed by the US military in the waters of the Caribbean and Pacific. I provide the details in my latest Substack:https://open.substack.com/pub/caribbeanhawk/p/caribbean-nations-are-disrespected?utm_campaign=post-expanded-share&utm_medium=web

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1 reply by Julian Macfarlane
Gemma's avatar
Gemma
Feb 22

The problem with the US is not the tariffs - it is the fact that someone who holds effective power can issue edicts on a whim. Sure, the courts arraign them, but the damage has been done, and done last summer when the first ones of this new batch were issued.

A British firm that makes equipment for steel rolling mills recently withdrew its offer for a contract with US companies. About £500 thousand as memory serves. The point of withdrawing was not the tariffs as such, but the uncertainty of not knowing if they would be there, would not be there... or just about any other situation that might crop up if Trump had another hissy-fit.

In short, it is one thing to have tariffs and tariffs that have been around for a while, it is quite another to throw them around like Jackson-Pollock threw his paint around.

Businesses do not like uncertainty.

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