Things are not going Trump’s way.

The Supreme Court just denied him the power to conduct tariff wars, prompting him to declare a universal 15% tariff although this must be renewed by Congress after 150 days and there are exemptions for something that the US needs.

In any case, tariffs of any kind are not good for a US economy of course that does’’t make much itself anymore. .

Consider an average tax increase of $1,300 to $1,600 per U.S. household in 2026.

The tariffs will drive inflation roughly one percentage point higher, making it more difficult for the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates.

As a result, U..S. GDP will fall by up to 0.8% and 436,000 full-time equivalent jobs will be lost. Those are guesstimates, of course.

In the meantime, US trading partners are increasingly looking elsewhere – to China.

Trump’s tantrum after the Court decision did not go over well in the US.

The obviously "Leftist” Wall Street Journal editorial called Trump’s response “ugly even by Mr. Trump’s standards” and the “worst moment of his presidency”. 60% of Americans approved the Supreme Court decision.

Let’s not even get into ICE’s war on Americans. Seems the total number of American citizens gunned down is now 3.

How do you say “farce” in Farsi. You say Trump.

It is very clear that Russia and China see the possibility of an attack on Iran as an existential threat to them as well – and also to BRICS. They are increasing both military and economic support. As Pepe Escobar says, "Never interrupt your enemy when he is making a mistake” . Actually, I think that was Napoleon who said that first.

The Gulf States, fearing their own populations as much as Iranian missile strikes, are denying the US the use of their bases.

In Syria, the US has managed to alienate Shi’a Iraq even more by moving 7000 members of ISIS to northeastern Iraq. It has also betrayed the Kurds. Trump is decidedly unpopular.

The Pentagon has proudly stated that Iran is no match for American technology and its f16s and Reaper drones equipped with the “AI driven” EW Angry Kitten pod which the US has been developing since… um…. 2013. “AI”….?

Didn’t help the F16s in Ukraine, if they had them or the drones that the Houthis downed. I am sure the Americans will deny using these pods in either theatre.

Hey, it’s “AI” right? The very latest update. Hope it works better than a Windows 11 update. .

Russians are getting restive. . Russia has sent a tanker carrying 200,000 barrels of oil to Cuba. It has Yasen class submarines in the Caribbean— although no angry kittens.

A senior Russian official has said Moscow could deploy its navy to protect Russian-linked vessels from potential European seizures, raising the prospect of retaliatory action against European shipping as pressure on the Kremlin’s so-called shadow fleet intensifies. Nikolai Patrushev, a former FSB director who heads Russia’s maritime board, said on Tuesday that the country’s navy should be ready to counter what he described as “western piracy”. “If this situation cannot be resolved peacefully, the navy will break any blockade and move to eliminate it. And let’s not forget that many vessels sail the seas under European flags – we, too, may take an interest in what they are carrying and where they are headed”

In the SMO, Russian troops just keep on truckin’ — they are now on the outskirts of Zaporozhye City . But public opinion in Russia is increasingly demanding a much harder line — that Russia take control of the Black Sea Coast and Kiev as well and screw NATO in the Baltic.

While Trump continues to insist Russia is falling apart, industry and the economy have been developing rapidly in the oblasts that joined Russia while Western Ukraine sinks into death and corruption.

And soon the State of the Onion address. What will Trump say?

Let’s face it — onions stink.

A REAL Angry Kitten

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