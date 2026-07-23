News Forensics

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Loon's avatar
Loon
8h

No middle ground possible with the financial mafia ruling through the insurance , banking cabals.

They say it’s for your safety but is the ruse of plunder.

Our social politic needs a reinvention .

Reply
Share
The Alarmist's avatar
The Alarmist
4h

I would be happy if Mssrs. Trump & Rubio spent more time dealing with the war being waged on the American people by its oligarchic criminal elite.

Reply
Share
1 reply
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Julian Macfarlane · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture