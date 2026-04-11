This video dovetails nicely with yesterday’s post of William Schyrver’s article on “magazine depth” and “shields”, which indicates that the US just doesn’t have the resources to continue fighting—or support Israel..

Iran’s capability was reinforced by its downing of the --MQ-4C Triton super drone, which is also super expensive, somewhere between $240 million and $618 million for the most recent version. Naturally, the US media is quoting the lower figure and saying It “might” have been shot down by an Iranian missile, The drone is designed to operate for long periods of time above 50,000 ft, as high 60,000 ft.

So presumably the Iranians were using high altitude pigeons.

Of course, Iran has Russian and Chinese AD systems capable to interceptions at high altitudes, but their own newest AD missiles can do it too and are said to incorporate both Russian and Chinese technologies, with the advantage that Iran can produce its missiles in its underground factories so it has “magazine depth” of “shields”.

We should keep in mind that in just the last month of fighting, Iran has introduced a number of new and very powerful weapons, while upgrading its capabilities at the same time. If the ceasefire is not extended, you can expect to see some excitement.

So far it seems that the Israel is not agreeing to a ceasefire on its operations against Hezbollah, while trying to provoke a civil war in Lebanon, which would lead to the collapse of the American-owned government, which no one trusts anymore.

Short and sweet? Hezbollah is winning.

Unable to cope with Hezbollah’s “dark mode” strategy, Israel is genociding whole towns. . If you have been reading my daily posts on www.buymeacoffee,com you will understand how this greatly strengthens Hezbollah..

Iran has made clear there will be no negotiations without a complete and comprehensive ceasefire –including not just Lebanon but (reportedly) Gaza

Trump?

Optics? Just ugly.

,Compare that to Iran.

.John Mearsheimer comments.

He thinks that the Israeli lobby in the US has been damaged n the public eye.

Here’s the problem:

the “public” has no power.

the public cares less about dead kids than gas prices.

the Democrats are just as bad, maybe more so than their love of AIPAC money.

Mearsheimer thinks that Trump is accepting Iran’s 10 point plan. Really? Look at Trump’s video above. All he actually says that he is willing to listen to Iran’s position— NOT “accept” it. And why should Mearsheimer give credence to anything that Trump says? Let’s just keep in mind that Mearsheimer’s analyses in the last years starting with his assessment of Putin’s “full-scale invasion” of Ukraine in 2022.

Nothing the public can do?

It’s called a General Strike

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Man’s best friend is a large aquatic rat

Rats like this are a lot better than the hairless, human kind.

Apr 11 Post on BuyMeACoffee Rebellion brewing in Ukraine?

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