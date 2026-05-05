News Forensics

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The Alarmist's avatar
The Alarmist
3m

It’s an American reference, so you might not know it, but there was a sitcom called “Get Smart,” and in one episode the exchange between secret agent Smart and the bad guy could be the exchange between Mr. Trump and Iran:

Maxwell Smart: You might as well hand over that gun, Blaster, because this yacht happens to be surrounded by the seventh fleet.

The Blaster: I find that hard to believe.

Maxwell Smart: Would you believe the sixth fleet?

The Blaster: I don't think so.

Maxwell Smart: How about a school of angry flounder?

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the suck of sorrow's avatar
the suck of sorrow
10m

Reading US media reminds me that their publishers were too young to hear Dandy Don Meredith singing, "Good Night! The party's over!" when the outcome of the "Monday NIght Football" game was all too clear.

So imagine this deeply damaged baritone voice belting out, "Good Night! The party's over!"

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