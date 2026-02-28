News Forensics

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Tom Welsh's avatar
Tom Welsh
Feb 28

So Mr Trump's "gut" tells him more than anyone else's brain? Compare this:

"As his intuition could not be faulted with logic because it [had] a visionary origin and lacked any basis of logic, he considered them to be fault-finders and pedants and eventually he cast them aside".

- Christa Schroeder, “He Was My Chief; The Memoirs of Adolf Hitler’s Secretary”, p.5

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Cassandra Occupy's avatar
Cassandra Occupy
Feb 28

Well...My Sensing didn't show me the serious reasons that made Trump destroy the USA and the Zionist breeding nest.

But we are now in the military maelstrom and have to wait for its terrible outcome.

Trump removed the top general in the Pentagon who warned him.

He ignored that and he will be punished for that.

We will need some days with crossed fingers to see if he can be stopped, but Iran will continue destroying the West-Asian Theatre.

Not even Pakistan can stop them, even when it seems to win in Afghanistan.

Just saying.

Cassandra

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