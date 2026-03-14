PK Dick Essays
Now available
What is “AI”?
I have uploaded the PK Dick Essay collection to my TWO cloud servers for coffeebuyers — Google Docs and MEGA (for MAC users).
Just go to “Publish” and “Posts” on the buymeacoffee website. You will various special articles there, and articles by Dr. Bob (on LLMs) or download.
Enjoy.
Love,
Chappy and Ichi, for that guy who is busy cleaning toilets.
Support New Forensics, Ichi and Chappy and their pet slave by buying us coffee at https://buymeacoffee.com/julicow.
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For those interested in the inner workings of AI, here is an article on the topic. I'll be honest, I had to stop reading the article early on. I'm not qualified for that.
"The Limits of Hardcoded AI
AI is limited by its training and its hardcoding"
Vox Day
https://aicentral.substack.com/p/the-limits-of-hardcoded-ai
Muchos gracias, Julian, much appreciated!