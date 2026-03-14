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heikomr's avatar
heikomr
4h

For those interested in the inner workings of AI, here is an article on the topic. I'll be honest, I had to stop reading the article early on. I'm not qualified for that.

"The Limits of Hardcoded AI

AI is limited by its training and its hardcoding"

Vox Day

https://aicentral.substack.com/p/the-limits-of-hardcoded-ai

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Lux Aeterna's avatar
Lux Aeterna
2h

Muchos gracias, Julian, much appreciated!

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