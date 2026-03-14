What is “AI”?

I have uploaded the PK Dick Essay collection to my TWO cloud servers for coffeebuyers — Google Docs and MEGA (for MAC users).

Just go to “Publish” and “Posts” on the buymeacoffee website. You will various special articles there, and articles by Dr. Bob (on LLMs) or download.

Enjoy.

Love,

Chappy and Ichi, for that guy who is busy cleaning toilets.

Support New Forensics, Ichi and Chappy and their pet slave by buying us coffee at https://buymeacoffee.com/julicow.

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