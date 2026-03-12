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Cassandra Occupy's avatar
Cassandra Occupy
1d

One is never too old to learn...

And i like subtitles

Cassandra

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Mark Oglesby's avatar
Mark Oglesby
1d

Julian, I rarely watch podcasts as I prefer to read as it's how my mind functions, therefore, I do hope you will provide, in the future, the transcripts of your podcasts. Many thanks.

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