I haven’t used Substack’s “Podcast” feature before. I have recorded posts in the past but at the time I just made recordings and uploaded them.

The “Podcast” feature I used last night appears new and it includes automatic transcription that I wasn’t aware of until today after I listened to the thing and made a transcription manually.

Live and learn. Damn…sometimes I feel olddddddddddddddd…..

Hmmm… Maybe I should do a video. Me interviewing Me.

How about the Toilet Guy interviewing Julian on something, as in, “Julian— what do you think about all the shit that’s going on”? I live with two cats and usually talk Meow-Meow stuff so it might be a nice change.

Hmmmm….. Shit indeed.

Julian

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