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Cassandra Occupy's avatar
Cassandra Occupy
2d

Great update Julian...

GROK is stubborn. She thinks Israel is in offensive in Lebanon and she doesn't believe the Iraqi Resistance has almost finished the 'Collective West' troops kicking their ass and encircle the Kurds. So she doesn't believe that next move from Iran will be to enter through Iraq and then choose either Kuwait or through Syria towards Lebanon with AD cover and remove the Brits and the US from Cyprus, to gain a larger air space to create a Russian A2/AD (Anti-Access/Area Denial). And of course go through Iraq towards Jordan to erase the last Airfields and bases of the US.

Yes, that is correct meanwhile the Zionist Nest will be erased, with or without the Samson Option.

Questions ?

Cassandra

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Nick's avatar
Nick
2d

How about now verbally referring Israel as Palestine with Israeli settlers in it….eg…” Israeli settlers “ …

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