Today’s post for Coffee Buyers

A quote by Ralph Waldo Emerson. How many people think for themselves, question their beliefs and assumptions? Many people, especially our leaders, inherit their ideas and beliefs from the past — or from others. The question is not when LLMs become “conscious” but when we will.

Doesn’t matter for me. I just do what Chappy and Ichi want me to do.

Xi Putin Summit:

The Western media “reports”

How did the Western press see this meeting?

Ummm….no! Everybody knows the outcome. Sorry Mainichi.

Then:

Ummm…. I forget whose headline this was. There were so many like it.

“Nuclear energy’ does not mean weapons grade Uranium. Russia has been supplying China with advanced nuclear reactors in exchange for various technologies.

Taiwan did not appear to have been discussed in any significant way. because there is really nothing to say.

Also not talked abut was likely Trump’s Golden Shower, sorry, Golden Dome, which is one of those “everybody knows” things.

What exactly does everybody know? That it would break the bank for the US and also be totally ineffective against Russia’s newest weapons, such as Sarmat, Poseidon, Oreshnik, etc. . No doubt the Chinese have their equivalents.

Then there was gas.

Reuters, f course. Actually, the deal was made long ago, with details must being finalized - it’s a huge cooperative project.

Making up shit is much easier than reporting. In psychology this is called “delusions of reference”

Delusions of Reference: Insight is lost. The conviction is intensely rigid, and you maintain the belief that the event is definitively about you, regardless of any evidence to the contrary.

It’s an American thing. Along with delusions of grandeur. (Trumpism)

Putin’s visit was in complete contrast to Trump’s earlier visit:

The Putin-Xi meeting was not about Trump or the US but rather about cooperation, looking ahead to a future in which the US is in the rearview mirror. Roadkill. Unlike the Trump' “summit”, it had a carefully prepared agenda, with a lot of agreements, the details of which I had bene worked out long before 00a total success with both countries strengthened.

Of particular interest were joint statements by Xi and Putin to the Press. Despite what the headlines imply, the statements did not address American issues, although in them we can see indirect comparisons .

Putin and Xi have class. Trump is just crass.

First Putin (after Xo n his website).

I have annotated the speech forensically.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Mr President,

Ladies and gentlemen, friends,

First of all, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to our dear friend, President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping, and all our Chinese colleagues for the warm and cordial welcome extended to the Russian delegation.

Notice the language: “my dear friend”. Putin often uses the world “colleague” — but int this case he implies a deeper, even emotional relationship - -one of trust. Who would call Trump a “dear friend” ? If he did, you would assume that person was as untrustworthy as Trump.

This official visit is taking place in an anniversary year for Russian-Chinese relations: 25 years ago, we signed a vital interstate treaty of good-neighbourliness, friendship and cooperation, which provided a solid foundation for the all-round development of comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction between our two countries.

This year is indeed an anniversary. But there are treaties —and treaties. Many of them fail after two decades or even longer, such as those between the US and it's allies. That is because the US doesn’t do neighbourliness — or anything like equal partnership. That’s the subtext here — equal partnership. In other words, this is not pro forma nicety.

Russia-China relations have reached a truly unprecedented level and continue to develop. At the same time, our relations are self-sufficient, do not depend on the current international situation, and can serve as an example of relations between nations in this age.

The relations are indeed “unprecedented” — not just for China and Russia but for any two countries. They are also independent of global politics and issues, which makes the amity more remarkable. China and Russia don’t need to agree on everything. It is not American “if you are not with us, you are agin’ uis”. This implies mutually sympathetic civilizational values and principles. .

Regarding our talks today, they were held in a traditionally warm, comradely and constructive atmosphere. We held in-depth discussions on all key aspects of our bilateral cooperation. The joint statement we have signed following these talks outlines the priority spheres of our interaction.

The talks covered key aspects, which had obviously been agreed on beforehand, with details worked out — and tangible results. This was in marked contrast to Trump’s seat-of-the-pants agenda, which led to nothing at all.

We have signed a large package, or more precisely about 40 intergovernmental, interagency and corporate documents. Some of them have been signed here. Many of these focus on the further deepening of our economic cooperation.

Tangible? Yes, 40 agreements. Some signed in Beijing. Some ratified before hand.

I would like to emphasise that Russia and China are important trade partners for each other. In 2025, our trade reached nearly US$240 billion, and its structure has expanded, including due to high added-value goods.

Russian-Chinese trade continues to increase . Putin highlights “ high added-value goods” as the driver, not oil or LNG or the raw materials., which Western media insist are the basis of the relationship.

Modern enterprises in both Russia and China have greatly contributed to the growth of mutual trade. Our coordinated actions to transition settlements between them, as well as between our countries in general, to payments in national currencies have been of great importance in this regard. As a result, nearly all Russia-China export-import transactions are made in rubles and yuan. In other words, we have actually created a stable system of mutual trade that is protected from external influence and negative trends in the global markets.

This statement validates BRICS alternative payment systems, sidelining the dollar.

I would like to point out that Russia and China are actively cooperating in the sphere of energy. Our country is one of the largest exporters of oil, natural gas (including LNG) and coal to China. We are definitely ready to continue to ensure reliable and uninterrupted supplies of these types of fuel to the rapidly growing Chinese market.

Of course, Putin does not neglect oil, LNG and coal. But frames this as “cooperation” in the field of energy. Russia has the resources. China needs them. Russia needs Chinese help to develop them.

After the successful completion of the cross years of culture, Russia and China are launching new large-scale intergovernmental humanitarian initiatives, such as the Russia-China Year of Education. Together with President Xi Jinping, as has already been mentioned, we will take part in the ceremony launching these thematic years. The programme of the cross years includes hundreds of diverse events: conferences and seminars, concerts, exhibitions and masterclasses, as well as Olympiads and competitions. The first of these have already taken place and have attracted considerable interest among students and teachers in both Russia and China.

Here he frames Russian-Chinese “humanitarian” initiatives. When was the last time you heard a US President talking about this kind of thing.? Specifically, he is talking about “human capital” in all areas but particularly education, which in Russia and China emphasizes science, engineering, medicine and the like rather than political science or business administration. While the US is blocking foreign students, China and Russia are promoting exchange.

Our country is also actively cooperating in the field of sport. A major highlight will, of course, be the 10th Russia-China Summer Games, which will begin this weekend in Kaliningrad. This is an excellent opportunity for many talented athletes to showcase their abilities.

Shut out of international sports evets by the US and the West, Russia and China can go it alone.

Of course, cooperation between Russian and Chinese media organisations continues to strengthen friendship, trust and mutual understanding between our states and peoples. In 2026, we will mark the 70th anniversary of partnership between TASS and the Chinese news agency Xinhua. On this occasion, a photo exhibition dedicated to the history of Russian-Chinese relations has been organised here in Beijing.

Both Russia and China have their own media worlds, separate from the West. This is truly “alternative media”.

President Xi Jinping and I have exchanged views on pressing international issues, following which a joint declaration was adopted confirming the shared fundamental approaches of our two countries. The key point is this: Russia and China are committed to an independent and sovereign foreign policy, act in close strategic coordination, and play an important stabilising role on the global stage.

The concept of sovereignty is central to international law, global order and development — but irrelevant to the West.

We work together for peace and shared prosperity. In this spirit, Moscow and Beijing jointly uphold international law and the provisions of the UN Charter in their entirety and interconnection and cooperate effectively within the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, BRICS and other international structures, making a significant contribution to addressing pressing global and regional challenges.

China and Russia are the leaders in the drive to support the original ideals of the Charter, which have been corrupted by the US, debasing international law, which necessitates the restorative, work of the SCO, BRICs, and other organizations

Russia supports the priorities of China’s chairmanship this year in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC). We, for our part, will provide all necessary assistance for their practical implementation. I am confident that the upcoming summit in Shenzhen will be productive.

Russia is a European nation but it is also Asian and therefore its participation i APEC is of vital importance. The US has a presence in Asia — military only.

We will, of course, continue to closely coordinate our positions in other multilateral formats as well, including the G20, the World Trade Organisation, the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund, and the New Development Bank. We intend to promote the alignment of integration processes within the Eurasian Economic Union and China’s Belt and Road Initiative, with a view to forming a Greater Eurasian Partnership.

However, Russia and China are continuing to coordinate with international organizations, despite US and EU pressures. This, too, is a message to Washington.

Ladies and gentlemen, friends,

The programme of our visit is extremely intensive. President Xi Jinping and I still have several important events ahead. However, I would already like to sincerely thank my friend, President Xi Jinping, and all our Chinese colleagues for their hospitality and for the excellent organisation of our work. I am confident that this visit and the talks will further strengthen Russian-Chinese friendship and contribute to the well-being and prosperity of our peoples.

Thank you.

President X’ speech

(which came first on Putin’s website)

As you can see, it mirrors Putin’s speech.

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