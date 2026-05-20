News Forensics

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Salt Lick
3h

All this, yet he can’t end the Ukraine war. I could end the Ukraine war, you could end the Ukraine war, but he can’t. Now you must conclude he won’t or doesn’t know how. This is turning out to be a glaring flaw that will do more harm than good.

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