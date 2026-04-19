Various websites have been noting a dip in Putin’s approval ratings recently, down from over 80% to something around 70%, depending on the website and the polling agency. The Western media of course takes this to mean widespread dissatisfaction with Putin’s administration .

But what Western leader wouldn’t be overjoyed to have approval ratings higher than 50%!

70% or not, it is clear from reading the Russian media, that Russians, who love to complain, have a few more complaints than usual.

Most of the complaints seem to focus on internet availability, especially WIFI outages.

Western sources emphasize the drive to regulate abuses on Telegram, and the use of VPNs to facilitate extremist activities.

This is actually nothing new.

Russia’s pursuit of digital sovereignty is a multi-layered effort aimed at achieving technological independence from the West— the creation of a “Sovereign RuNet.”

Why would they want to do that?

Take a look at Google, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Deep State. Or maybe the Deep State is a wholly owned subsidiary of Google.

The Sovereign Internet Law (2019 provides for a centralized, state-managed internet, mandating that Internet Service Providers (ISPs) install Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) equipment, which allows the state regulator, Roskomnadzor, to unilaterally filter, throttle or block internet traffic without provider assistance.

Key word: “state”! Not “corporative”.

Russia has developed its own national DNS infrastructure to RuNet can function independently allowing the country to disconnect from the global network in an emergency.

Emergency? Like war? Like the war that Russia is fighting now?

Russian law now requires that all personal data of Russian citizens be stored on servers physically located within Russia, and ISPs must store traffic recordings and metadata for up to three years.

This, of course, makes a whole lot of illegal activities, including terrorism, more difficult.

Let us keep in mind that every country regulates its digital services in one way or another –especially the US and various Western countries. Russia is not doing anything unusual. It just got into digitalization later in the game than most and has face aggressive attempts to control its Information Space by malign actors.

It’s at war.

As one commentator on RuNet wrote.

If there were no SVO, no 5th Column, and no people recruited online to commit sabotage and terrorist acts, there would be no restrictions. For example, in the US, at the request of the federal government, various restrictions on internet access are being introduced and foreign messengers are being banned (or they are being required to be placed under the control of US intelligence agencies). In Russia, they are simply copying the Americans and Chinese. Iran and China are restricting access due to subversive activity within and outside the country – the unrest in Iran this year, the Umbrella Revolution in Hong Kong. Haven’t there been enough coups and unrest in the world in recent years thanks to the use of the internet? North Korea only has one fiber optic cable from China, and the US boasted of having once hacked the switchboard to which this cable was connected (Russian Railways laid fiber optic cable to North Korea, but for its own needs along the railway line to Rajin). As for the DPRK’s internet “elite,” it’s downright laughable. The author placed scientists and engineers (who aren’t considered elite in Russia at all) in last place, yet they are the primary users of external content. A number of foreign websites are downloaded (updated regularly) and made available to all users for educational and other purposes on the national network. Of course, you can’t download porn there.

The Russian government’s attempts to create a sovereign internet are trial and error. Lots of trials. And many errors.

People are complaining loudly, knowing that Putin listens.

That’s why Putin’s approval is still 70%.

The other area of public dissatisfaction is the war with Europe.

Not Ukraine — Europe.

Ironically, Russian have access to the bellicose, Russophobic caterwauling of European politicians and NATO functionaries. They know that the drones that Ukrianians use to kill Russian civilians are mostly made in factories around Europe, which of course makes the countries where they are located co-belligerents according to international law and allows Russia the right to strike these factories in self-defense.

It is pretty obvious from Trump’s statements, that the US would condemn those strikes –but do nothing. Not unless Europe has the money to pay - which they don’t.

Russia is a nuclear power. So you can forget Germany declaring “war? or any other EU “power”

Since there are so many factories spread across Europe, it would probably be good to start with Italy which has the most factories. Or maybe the UK which has been supplying Storm Shadow missiles.

Simply put, the Russian public is tired of Western Russophobia and they want a more aggressive response which is why the Kremlin has named all the factories, introduced a law in the Duma permitting military action abroad to prevent illegal acts which harm Russia or its citizens on the lines of a similar Chinese law.

As I said, Putin listens.

Don’t you wish someone listened to you?

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