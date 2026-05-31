A little poetry teaches….

I see no rainbow in this new world. My heart does not leap up.

As for “piety”….maybe humility.

But the child is the father of the man.

That is true of Trump — sadly.

Also true of Putin, fortunately.

Putin’s inner child

Right now, I am working on a long “special article” for coffee buyers, that deals with Putin’s somewhat unique childhood and young adulthood –the influences and also natural abilities that shaped him as an adult and led to him becoming what he is today, without a doubt the most exceptional figure in modern geopolitical history.

He is a man who has changed not just Russia, but with Xi of China, the world.

Putin’s Genius

While many find Russia’s strategy since 2014 perplexing, it makes perfect sense to me, when I consider how Putin grew up.

I will explain that at length in the special article which will be coming out soon.

Consider this this: Russia took on NATO’s biggest, best equipped army in 2022 with, by comparison, a modest expeditionary force – and won. Yet Russia hadn’t really been ready to fight — it was forced to by what could have become a genocidal push by NATO.

After Istanbul, NATO – Europe and the US upped the ante. But Russia continued to win, still hoping to avoid “full scale” war, and viewing Ukrainians more as victims than enemies.

Notice” I used the term “full scale”. The Western media always uses the term “Russia’s “full scale invasion”. Along with “war of aggression”.

It has taken 4 years and over 2 million Ukrainian casualties/

Russia is still winning naturally with some losses and sacrifices, but nothing like they would have suffered if had they had gone all in from the beginning.

In this period, Putin hs leveraged the war to unify the Russian people, develop Russian society and its industry and economy and reform, re-arm, and reorganize the military. As NATO countries weaken, Russia grows stronger.

Now the West and Ukraine are desperate. The resort to killing young girls.

And Russia must be prepared to escalate, without over reacting.

There, on that stair landing, I got a quick and lasting lesson in the meaning of the word ‘cornered.’ There were hordes of rats in the front entryway. My friends and I used to chase them around with sticks. Once I spotted a huge rat and pursued it down the hall until I drove it into a corner. It had nowhere to run. Suddenly it lashed around and threw itself at me. I was surprised and frightened. Now the rat was chasing me. It jumped across the landing and down the stairs. Luckily, I was a little faster and I managed to slam the door on its nose. Vladimir Putin

NATO is verminous. But keep in mind that rats are not naturally vicious.

Russia does not want to corner NATO. It does not want these rabid animals to strike out wildly so it has to to kill them. So it will avoid “full-scale” war as it does with Ukraine — considering also that the people of this region are victims – so are the people of Europe.

Now, Russia has sufficient stocks of missiles and drones of all kinds, to destroy Ukrainian infrastructure, as well as infrastructure in Europe that supports Ukraine. So we see Russia continuing to destroy Ukraine’s military machine. It has shown that it can wipe out an entire airfield and underground bunkers with a single Oreshnik.

As of today…. *summarized from the Russian MoD

According to the Russian MoD, the North, West, South, Center, East, and Dnipro groups have improved their tactical positions over the past 24 hours, in the Sumy, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhia regions and the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). In the Sumy and Kharkiv regions, the “North” group struck ix Ukrainian Armed Forces brigades, as well as the National Guard. The UAF suffered up to 185 casualties, including the destruction of 19 vehicles, a US-made M101 105mm howitzer, and an electronic warfare station. The “West” group struck in the Kharkiv region and the Donetsk People’s Republic. UAF losses were over 200 casualties, Two M113 armored personnel carriers, a MaxxPro armored vehicle, 17 vehicles, three artillery pieces, and a Grad MLRS combat vehicle were destroyed. . In the Donetsk sector, the “South” group engaged three mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade, and a mountain assault brigade . Losses were over 165 personnel, including four armored vehicles, 18 motor vehicles, two artillery pieces, a Grad MLRS, and a US-made AN/TPQ-36 radar. Units of the “Center” took up advantageous positions in the DPR and Dnipropetrovsk region, engaging up to 340 Ukrainian Armed Forces servicemen, destroying an armored combat vehicle, four vehicles, two artillery pieces, and an electronic warfare station. The Vostok group killed more than 445 Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel and destroyed three armored vehicles, nine cars, and two artillery pieces in the Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions. The Dnepr Group struck two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Zaporizhzhia region, killing over 50 servicemen, and destroying 11 vehicles, and two electronic warfare stations. Tactical aviation, attack drones, missile forces, and artillery struck production facilities, infrastructure, fuel depots, and temporary deployment sites of Ukrainian Armed Forces and foreign mercenaries in 143 districts. Air defense assets shot down four guided bombs, two HIMARS rockets, and 405 fixed-wing UAVs.

Ukrainian forces have suffered losses in six theaters at once. Ukrainian losses of equipment are substantial. Their tactical positions are compromised with several cauldrons forming. Losses are over 1000 a day, something over 30,000 a month, not counting Ukrainian troops killed by “barrier squads’ for trying to surrender.

The Near Future

By September, the Ukrainian will have lost more than 100,000 men, the Russians perhaps 2000 to 3000.

People keep asking why the Russians haven’t destroyed the bridges across the Dnieper. Right now, they need those bridges open to invite the UAF onto the East bank – along with its equipment which is then destroyed.

Attrition!

At some point, however, when the East Bank has been secured, the Russians will need those bridges to cross to the West Bank – with their armour and artillery protected by a new generation of anti drone systems, air defenses and the like.

But Russia is not in a hurry. And it doesn’t want to go to full mobilization. NATO’s constant threats and increasingly delusional propaganda communicate its weaknesses. In other words, the Kremlin continues to think strategically.

If Russia successfully neutralizes the UAF drone/missile threat and establishes a secure West Bank bridgehead against a severely depleted Ukrainian military, the Dnieper ceases to be a defensive shield.

It becomes the launchpad for a deep Russian mechanized drive into the wide spaces of Central and Western Ukraine, fundamentally shifting the geometry of the entire war.

Russia is not in a rush. Europe cannot fight . In fact, it clearly does not want to fight – which is why it is using the “Ukraine” as a proxy.

European propaganda has provided the rationale of Russia incorporating all of what used to be called “Ukraine”, broken and largely depopulated with more than half of it population gone.

About rats…..

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