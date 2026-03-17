News Forensics

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Ohio Barbarian's avatar
Ohio Barbarian
5hEdited

I'm a Navy vet, and I can witness to the training of the damage control teams, which is ongoing.

If that report is true, either the Iranians DID hit the aircraft carrier, there was some truly horrific accident brought on by extended deployment and fatigue, or some sailors sabotaged their own ship.

That's it. A real laundry fire would have been extinguished within five minutes. Eventually the truth will come out. This is too big to cover up forever.

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heikomr's avatar
heikomr
6h

The use of nuclear weapons is currently being discussed so openly by responsible individuals as if they were discussing what the weather will be like tomorrow. That alone is frightening. The fact that there are indications of an increased readiness to use nuclear weapons multiplies that. Do I have any illusions about the degree of moral depravity and ruthlessness of the "Epstein class"? No. Their ancestors had no scruples regarding two world wars, the use of nuclear weapons, and something as indescribable as Auschwitz. Do we still need to talk about Gaza? No. Enough has been said about that. In a just world, the topic must be a verdict and a punishment. But we are still not living in a just world.

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