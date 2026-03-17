I don’t spend a lot of time on X. But every now and again there’s a good post. One such came from Donald J. Gorbachev@donaldgorbachev

There is something so very ironic about this story. Bad things are happening to American aircraft carriers — and we don’t know exactly what, why, or how. Everything in the American InfoVerse is “laundered”. But the stains remain.

Laundering the Truth

A laundry fire that takes thirty hours to extinguish on a $13 billion carrier with the most advanced damage control systems in any navy on earth. That displaces 600 crew from their berths. On a ship designed to take battle damage and keep fighting. And the explanation is the laundry. The Ford has automated fire suppression. It has damage control teams that train constantly. It has redundant systems specifically because carriers are built to survive hits in combat. A laundry fire on a ship designed to survive anti-ship missiles does not burn for thirty hours and render 600 berths uninhabitable. That’s not a laundry fire. That’s damage. The IRGC has been claiming hits on U.S. assets. CENTCOM has been posting lies. The IRGC said it destroyed fighter jets. CENTCOM said no, unmatched lethality, air superiority. Clean denial. But the Ford fire got a treatment. It got a laundry. It got an explanation that doesn’t survive contact with what a thirty-hour fire on a carrier actually means. If the Ford took a hit — a drone, a missile fragment, something — and the explanation is a laundry fire, then the unmatched lethality press release is covering for the matched vulnerability that actually happened. T The chess game at a very high level where one side won’t admit the board has a piece missing. And if it is a laundry fire — if the most expensive warship ever built actually lost thirty hours and 600 berths to its own laundry in the middle of a shooting war — that’s worse. That’s the empire that can’t maintain its own ship while projecting power across a hemisphere. Either the Ford got hit and they’re lying, or the Ford broke itself and they’re not lying and the truth is worse than the lie. Either way. Thirty hours. 600 beds. Day seventeen. Some chess game.

Toilets that don’t work. Dirty underwear. And yet…in the meantime, the US media keeps on repeating the mantra that the US and Israel have broken the back of Iran’s resistance.

Am I the only one offended by the stink and the skid marks.

Moon of Alabama writes:

Some things never change. Sigh….

As of March 18, 2026, the total U.S. military expenditure for Operation Epic Fury against Iran has surpassed $16.5 billion How much of it has gone to the destruction of these lifesize toys.

What is the “Truth”. Don’t look. Just flush.

Remember who the MSM was telling you Hezbollah had been virtually destroyed.

Keep in mind, however, that Hezbollah’s operations are defensive!

The Houthis have pledged their support for Iran but have yet to enter the fray.

At this point, the Iranians are grinding down the US and Israel. Of course, the Israelis may be resting secure in the notion, “We have nukes”. Will they use them?

Alastair partially answers this question. His answer is interesting. He point out that Oreshnik is in some ways more effective than a nuclear weapon, capable of extreme damage without poisoning the environment

However, Russian contributions so far have been basic. Thanks to Crush Limbaw

Russia just delivered a $900 million integrated weapons package to Iran. • 4 S-400 battalions with 384 missiles • 24 Iskander-M launchers threatening every US base in the Gulf • 8 Bastion-P coastal systems with 64 anti-ship missiles • Nebo-M radar that can detect stealth aircraft at 600km .

But given what are clearly Iran’s advances in hypersonics, it is very likely that they could have an Oreshnik equivalent—maybe even it’s Big Brother! /Wait a few months.

As Crooke says, let’s hope we don’t have to find out.

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