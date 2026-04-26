We are told that Putin controls the media and public opinion with an iron hand! NOT!

Russians are stubborn, naturally skeptical and love to argue. Especially about the economy. This article is positive in tone—others are not. This is one reason why Putin goes slow….It’s like herding cats.

And right now Russia is under renovation.

Western media predict the collapse of the Russian economy, but real changes in industry, employment, and capital flows paint a different picture.

Military-Industrial Complex as a Driver of Economic Growth

Western “analysts” portray Russia’s economy as dying and soon unable to finance the special military operation or social programs. They further suggest that this would lead to public unrest, the removal of Vladimir Putin, and ultimately the division of Russia’s resources by Ukraine and NATO.

This narrative has not changed for the last decade or more.

This chain of assumptions breaks down at every stage. The first point of analysis is the economy itself. Russia is likely to emerge from the special military operation in a stronger economic position than before it began. It has long been established that the military-industrial complex is a key driver of economic growth, supporting science, technology, demand, and employment. The Russian government has been investing heavily in defense procurement for five consecutive years, creating well-paid jobs and providing significant contract payments to servicemen. This generates consumer demand, especially in previously underdeveloped regions, which in turn increases production, consumption, and budget revenues. The result is visible in the improvement of small and medium-sized cities across Russia, not only major regional centers.

After all, as Hitler knew so well, Russians are subhuman and not capable of doing anything really well – certainly not as well as Americans or “honorary” human beings such as Europeans .

So it was that Putin’s dressing down of the head of the Russian Central Bank and the Prime Minister for the failure of neoliberal anti-inflation policies relative to economic development was widely reported in the Western media to indicate that they had been right all along – the Russian economy was “fake” and Putin’s days were numbered.

What Western “experts” did not see – or perhaps saw but did not want to remark upon – was Putin’s emphasis on refocusing the economy on things like automation, AI, advanced technologies, and development of the regions, especially in eastern Russia in the north continuing the substantial progress already made in all areas. If only the US and Europe could do that!

Economic drivers for Russia are no longer the sales of natural resources and food and so on, but commodities and technologies. Most threatening to the West is the idea that Russia doesn’t need them.

If Russia doesn’t, who does?

Sanctions and Economic Sovereignty

Sanctions and the withdrawal of Western companies have accelerated the “sovereignization” of the Russian economy. Many assets were acquired at symbolic prices, and profits now remain inside the country instead of flowing abroad. This situation has also forced technological development. Russia has produced the MC-21 aircraft (with PD-14 engines and composite wings) and the SJ-100 (with PD-8 engines). The company “Power Machines” has begun serial production of GTD-170 and GTD-65 gas turbines, replacing Siemens and General Electric equipment. The level of localization in the energy sector exceeds 80%. The number of domestic machine tool manufacturers has tripled, from 40 to 120. Advances have also been made in laser and plasma technologies, nuclear engineering, microelectronics, pharmaceuticals, artificial intelligence, and information technology.

Localization of energy could not have occurred without the stimulus provided by sanctions and also the SMO, which also empowered Russia to think creatively, and surpass the West in many areas, beyond military technologies.

Another key factor is capital flow reversal. Previously, capital was exported abroad; now, sanctions and financial restrictions have kept money within Russia, increasing domestic investment and liquidity.

This cannot be emphasized enough. Financial autonomy provides a degree of insulation against the economic hegemony exercised by the US and its G-7 colonies. Economically, the US has no friends, only slaves. Look what happened to Japan, once a world leader in so many areas.

If there is a global crash – as is very likely when the American AI bubble bursts and shale oil proves to be less than the panacea that Wall Street portrays it as, Russia will do very well. One of the last economies still standing.

One must keep in mind Russia’s huge investments in health and welfare, regional development, education and governmental infrastructure. As was the case with China, it might take 10 years to see real improvement.

Russia has also redirected energy exports, achieved food independence, and developed a level of digitalization rarely seen in Western economies. The system has become more stable and resilient — a process that has been unfolding since 2014.

Redirection of energy exports is a huge advantage as we see now, with the Iran War energy crisis. Food independence is another.

Of special relevance is digitalization, not only the use of AI to improve services, healthcare, and development –even the flight controls of the Su57 — but also the creation of a Russian Internet free from manipulative dominance of Google and other Western corporate conglomerates. Make no mistake AI is political. And seeks to own your mind.

Digital sovereignty is also cognitive sovereignty – mental freedom (as I write in my post for coffee buyers. .

Some critics ask why the “Russian Spring” did not continue after Crimea. The answer lies in preparation: without adaptation to isolation, collapse would have followed. Now, however, revenues are sufficient to finance both social programs and military needs.

After Crimea, Russia had to prepare for the economic and information wars to become military-- it was an existential moment. The Russians responded pragmatically . Putin’s famous “gradualism” was the result of his understanding that the West’s agenda was to destroy Russia and to prevent that the country had to grow and develop in all areas, socially, economically, spiritually, as well as militarily. Mistakes would be made in the process. And gradualism allowed Russia to learn from those mistakes and progress.

Living Standards in Russia and EU

Russia currently has high employment in well-paid sectors and historically low unemployment at around 2.4% . The military industry has absorbed available labor, while mobilization and relocation have tightened the labor market, pushing wages upward and increasing purchasing power.

Low unemployment also signals a labor shortage, which stimulates investment in automation, AI, robotics, technical training, and high-tech startups. That said, the rewards of such investment will take time to appear. But in the long term they are sure to revolutionize Russian life. Western economists of course only think short-term.

The average salary in Russia is around 103,000 rubles. In the EU it is approximately 186,000 rubles after taxes. However, in countries such as Hungary it ranges between 74,000 and 83,000 rubles, while living costs in Europe are significantly higher — often by 1.5 times. Russian Apartment This places living standards at a broadly comparable level. When has such parity ever existed before?

Of course, salaries in Russia vary by location. They are obviously higher in Moscow than in some town in Siberia! They also vary by profession. But as the writer points out, living costs are much higher in the West.

In the US living standards have been declining for years.

As Sadie Jacob writes on Quora…. Wage stagnation. I make nearly the same amount I did 20 years ago for doing a similar type of work. Doesn’t sound so bad until you look at what those same dollars purchase now. 20 years ago my brand new 2bd/1ba apartment rented for $800/month. Today, the same apartment that is now 20 years old rents for $1395/mo. My cell phone, which was a luxury then at $50/mo now is a pretty important mode of doing business and costs me $120/mo. I paid $1.19/gal for gas then, today’s fill up cost me $2.91/gal. The home I paid $229K for then just sold for $385k….with NO UPDATES! It’s crazy!

There are risks, especially inflationary ones, but the Central Bank appears to be managing them—not solving the issues. Exchange rates, imports, and retail activity do not reflect the double-digit inflation often cited in Western narratives.

The Russian central bank’s role has been to manage inflation without interfering with economic and industrial development. The Russian government’s approach is quite different from that of the US which accepts high rates of poverty and homelessness and the hollowing out of industry, with the economy focusing on financialization.

Even major global economies such as China and India are revising GDP forecasts downward.

Not exactly. The revisions are slight.

Claims of a weak Russian economy are largely political narratives. Western predictions of imminent collapse function more as psychological messaging than as accurate economic analysis.

Lulko’s article appeared on English Pravda.

If you go to other Russian websites like Topwar and look under Economy you will see completely different points of view ! Among them…..

Gee, is Mironov going to be sent to a gulag?

One reason for the slow pace of the SMO is the way that it unifies the Russian people.

Herding cats? I like cats.

Yes, Russia is under construction.

Support New Forensics. Help Ichi and Chappy and their elderly primate friend by buying us coffee at https://buymeacoffee.com/julicow

Share

Leave a comment

Message Julian Macfarlane

Refer a friend

Today’s post for coffeebuyers

Are you just an algorithm?