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Cassandra Occupy's avatar
Cassandra Occupy
20m

Well... Russia... To my surprise, I read an article in the PRAVDA, which is the last part of my story known as 'The Origin of The Monster' and describes what i named: The Dark Empire of Granbretan.

Link->https://news-pravda.com/world/2026/04/26/2266508.html

Contents:

There is a pile of money that has been compounding across a handful of cities for roughly five hundred years. Venice. Amsterdam. London. New York. Some names changed, but the overall structure did not.

The gold of the Americas flowed through Spain into Amsterdam.

Amsterdam helped finance the rise of London. London underwrote Wall Street's expansion.

After 1918, Britain owed so much to American banks that the senior seat moved to New York.

They say the British Empire fell. The flags came down, sure. But the City of London kept the world's offshore accounts and still does. That is where the global ruling class hides its money to this day. Transition, not collapse. A transfer of the same accumulating position.

The logic of that capital is simple: control the underlying ledger of the global economy. Oil. Gas. Ports. Shipping lanes. Mines. Banks. Debt. Payment systems. Legal title. Collateral. If resources cannot be owned, pledged, priced, sanctioned, insured, or collateralized through Western institutions, then they are not fully on the ledger. A country that controls real resources and refuses to put them on the ledger is, by the operating definition of the system, a problem.

In 1904, a British geographer named Halford Mackinder gave that operating definition its clearest statement. He said the pivot of world politics was the Eurasian land mass - too big for any Atlantic navy to reach, too rich to leave alone. Whoever controlled it would control the world. Forty years later, Yale geographer Nicholas Spykman renamed that contested belt the Rimland and made it the central object of American postwar strategy: Hold the Rimland. Squeeze the interior.

Look at the Rimland since they mapped it: India partitioned in 1947. Korea divided in 1945. Palestine partitioned in 1947. The Baltics absorbed into NATO's eastern flank in 2004. Ukraine turned into the forward trench of the Atlantic system. Every line sits along the same strategic belt. Kennan called the strategy "containment" in 1946. Brzezinski updated it in 1997: "Potentially, the most dangerous scenario would be a grand coalition of China, Russia, and perhaps Iran, an antihegemonic coalition united not by ideology but by complementary grievances. "

China. Russia. Iran.

Not because they share a flag or share an ideology. But because together they threaten to close the Eurasian interior and move the world's resources, trade routes, and payment systems outside Atlantic control. China is the biggest gap in the "Rimland". Too big to attack. Too integrated into the system that would do the attacking. The factories sit in China. The supply chains run through China. The Treasury bonds sit in Beijing. So China gets tariffs, chip bans, naval pressure in the South China Sea, and a slow squeeze. Iran is the gap they think they can still afford to hit.

Third largest proven oil reserves on earth. Second largest natural gas. Borders Russia on the Caspian. Anchors China's Belt and Road land corridor. Controls the Strait of Hormuz, where roughly a fifth of the world's oil passes every day. For over a century, the Atlantic system has tried to keep Iran on the ledger. In 1914 Britain bought a 51 percent stake in Anglo-Persian Oil. The Royal Navy ran on Iranian fuel through the First World War and depended on it through the Second. In 1951 Mossadegh nationalized the company. In 1953 the CIA overthrew him and installed the Shah. But when the Shah fell, the accounts came off the ledger. And everything since then has been an attempt to put them back; hidden behind "democracy", "human rights" and other such memes for the cattle.

The bombs are falling exactly where the map says they would.

END

Cassandra

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james whelan's avatar
james whelan
9h

The issue the west has jumped on recently is that GDP has shown a decline in the months of Jan and Feb. The reason is that the central bank has over done the interest rate for too long to kill inflation. There has been a lot of criticism directed the central bank and Putin who supported their approach to deliberately slow growth.

But this is a very temporary financial issue which is being reversed now. It doesn't affect the direction of the economy as you describe. Karl Sanchez in his excellent substack gives regular factual updates on Russian economic and social developments as well as quick accurate translations of important speeches etc.

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