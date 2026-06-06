News Forensics

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Crush Limbraw's avatar
Crush Limbraw
1h

"Yet the most consequential aspect of the Oreshnik strike wasn’t technical: it was strategic messaging calibrated with surgical precision."......DaNATO HDQT in Brussels could be a strategic message and a good test as well.....but I wish.

Reply
Share
The Alarmist's avatar
The Alarmist
4h

“ Hence, Western media place Ukraine’s war start on February 24, 2022, discarding eight years of Minsk Agreement violations, language law changes stripping Russian speakers of rights, and Zelensky’s March 2021 decree ordering Donbas reconquest.”

——-

We’re seeing the same playbook with Iran, which in many US eyes “started its war against America” in 1979, conveniently forgetting US involvement in the coup of 1953, instigated by the Brits to keep their meathooks in control of the Iranian oil industry after PM Mosaddegh attempted to nationalise it to Iran’s control.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Julian Macfarlane · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture