The Calculus of Conflict: How Russia’s Military Doctrine is Reshaping Modern Warfare

Oreshnik, doctrine, the art of war, and how the West got it wrong...

Mike Mihajlovic

Feb 13, 2026

Introduction

I have been asked so many times to explain why I think Russia doesn’t retaliate against Western Ukraine with full force and strike Western factories, arms depots, and other infrastructure supporting the UkiNazis. There are good reasons. But most Westerners don’t get it no matter how many times I explain. Fortunately, there are people who do a better job at showing not only why the Russians are proceeding as they are but also why most Westerners don’t understand. (The Toilet Guy)

Col. (Ret.). Jacques Baud

This article attempts to summarize where the West misjudged developments, how new weapons have influenced the battlefield, and to offer a more balanced understanding of Russia’s position. It builds on previous articles and on one of the most insightful analyses of the Russian art of war..

Military art is complex and demands far more study than any single article can provide. No brief analysis can encompass all its dimensions. However, it can help the ordinary reader better understand what lies beneath the surface — and move beyond mainstream media narratives and the sensationalism that often dominates Western news coverage.

The “Calculus”

I was introduced to Black Mountain Analysis in 2022, which analyzed Russia’s strategic options in its then new SMO, and allowed me to accurately predict how Russia would defeat NATO’s biggest, best-equipped army with a minimalist force and ragtag militias, forcing Ukrainian acceptance of the Istanbul Agreement – until the British intervened—an intervention followed by massive NATO support. Others such as Larry Johnson and the crew at Sonar 21 also thought the Russians would win – but on the basis of technological superiority—a myth that should have been quickly put to rest after the first few weeks with Russian losses in tanks and aircraft. Russia won on the basis of creative strategy and adaptability – its drive on Kiev was sheer genius, forcing the Ukrainians to tie up forces in defense of the city,

On a cold November morning in 2024, a missile streaked across Ukrainian skies at nearly twelve times the speed of sound. Traveling from Russia’s Astrakhan region - over a thousand kilometers away - it struck the Pivdenmash industrial complex in Dnipro with such force that the warhead didn’t need conventional explosives to destroy its target. Instead, physics itself became the weapon: kinetic energy transformed into seismic shockwaves that traveled through bedrock, shattering underground workshops designed to withstand nuclear attack. President Vladimir Putin later confirmed this was the combat debut of a new system called “Oreshnik, a weapon whose very existence had been speculated days earlier.

Putin has since clarified that this attack and the two attacks that have followed more recently were what you might call “real world” tests, given the special characteristics of the weapon. RT “We just hit where it was convenient for us to see the results,” Putin said, adding that Russian drones later flew into the “shed” to observe dispersal and impact effects. “It’s important for us to make decisions in the future on the full-scale use of Oreshnik against designated targets, including in urban areas.”

But beyond the technical novelty lay something more significant: a demonstration of how Russia conceptualizes warfare itself, an approach fundamentally different from Western military thinking, and one that has consistently confounded analysts since February 2022.

It hasn’t just confounded “analysts’ in the West – at least not most of them insofar as some of us are not confused by this. The Russian concept of “war” has confounded the Western media, academia, government and the general public, whose concept is somehow an extension of D-Day propaganda. Western war is defined by Hollywood. Russian war is defined by the existential crisis of WWII in which 27 million Russians died.

To understand this divergence, we must first dispel a persistent myth: the notion of “hybrid warfare” as a Russian doctrine. The term never existed in Russian military theory. It emerged from a Western misreading of a 2013 essay by General Valery Gerasimov, later amplified by analysts who imagined Russia waging some novel form of conflict blending cyberattacks, disinformation, and conventional force. By 2018, even Mark Galeotti, the prominent scholar who popularized the “Gerasimov Doctrine”, publicly retracted the concept in Foreign Policy magazine, admitting he had “created a chimera.”

“Hybrid war” is a vague term. But what the term denotes is Western strategy , developed by the US after Vietnam, in which various forms of subversion are used in combination with military activities of different kinds, from simple terrorism to bombing and missile strikes to tanks and artillery and ground forces. But the Russians don’t see this kind of “mix”, rather they see asymmetry and adaptability.

Russia doesn’t practice hybrid warfare as a strategy; rather, conflicts become “hybrid” when adversaries fight different generations of war simultaneously. In Ukraine, we see precisely this: Russia conducting third-generation maneuver warfare against a Ukrainian force attempting fifth-generation information-centric operations. The friction isn’t doctrinal innovation—it’s asymmetry.

“Maneuver warfare” is usually misunderstood. For example, Scott Ritter often talks about it, referencing USMC textbooks. But the concept was very clearly defined by the fighter pilot John Boyd as dynamic asymmetrical conflict, the OODA loop in which one party may start at a disadvantage as Russia did in 2022 and turn that into an advantage, moving on to adapt tactics to match a new situation. Boyd was very much influenced by the holistic concepts of conflict of Clausewitz and Sun Tzu. Naturally, the US military never figured out what he was talking about.

The real foundation of Russian military thought lies in what they call “operativnoe iskustvo” (operative art), a concept largely absent from Western strategic vocabulary.

While NATO recognizes strategy (political objectives) and tactics (weapons employment), it treats the operational level as merely administrative sequencing.

Keep this in mind. In the west political goals are primary strategy and generate tactics, including coercion through force – the use of various weapons – military—overt or covert Russian doctrine might seem to be the same – “war is politics by another name” but the mathematics is different.

Russian doctrine elevates operative art to a distinct discipline: the orchestration of forces across time and space to transform tactical actions into strategic outcomes through multiplicative rather than additive effects. Where Western planners often assume victories accumulate linearly, such as a battalion secures a village, a brigade secures a district, Russian operative art seeks synergistic cascades: electronic warfare blinds targeting systems, enabling artillery to disrupt logistics, which isolates infantry, making them vulnerable to maneuver that is all within a compressed timeframe that prevents enemy recovery.

“Synergistic cascade”? In the West, 2+2=4 . In Russia, it can equal 10. So far, so good, but Russian operational art is more complicated than that. The West does arithmetic; Russia does calculus,

This difference explains recurring Western misjudgments. When Russian forces advanced toward Kyiv in February 2022 with what appeared to be insufficient numbers, Western analysts declared strategic failure.

When I was writing in 2022, I noticed how almost everybody put the Siege of Kiev down as a failure, when – as I keep on saying—it was strategic success. The same applied to other Russian “defeats” such as Russia’s withdrawal forces from the north to reinforce its forces in the south to cope with the Ukrainian “offensive” which hoped to open the way to the Crimea. Ditto: Russia’s withdrawal from Kherson City.

Doctrine reveals a different reality: this (Kiev) was a “shaping operation” - a deliberate effort to fix Ukraine’s most capable brigades away from the decisive theater in Donbas. Soviet field manuals from the Cold War explicitly defined such operations as actions that “create conditions for success in the decisive operation by influencing enemy disposition.” When Russia withdrew from Kyiv Oblast in April 2022, Western media framed it as a defeat. Russian doctrine saw successful culmination: the shaping operation had served its purpose, allowing concentration of forces for the Donbas campaign that followed.

Similarly, Russia’s 2022–2023 strikes against Ukraine’s electrical grid weren’t random terror bombing but systematic shaping, rather forcing Ukraine to disperse air defense assets to protect civilian infrastructure, thereby diluting coverage over military targets. Leaked U.S. intelligence assessments later confirmed this effect: Ukraine’s ability to intercept cruise missiles dropped by forty percent during winter blackouts.

Central to this approach is Russia’s concept of “sootnoshenie sil” (correlation of forces), a holistic assessment that integrates military, economic, political, and international dimensions.

This the core of Russian operational art.

Western “balance of forces” analysis typically counts tanks and troops. Russian correlation examines industrial conversion capacity alongside artillery inventories, public tolerance for casualties alongside troop morale, diplomatic leverage alongside fighter jet numbers.

Balance of forces is simple heuristics. Correlation is algorithmic, lateral and conditional

This framework explains Russia’s limited territorial objectives: Moscow assessed favorable correlation in eastern Ukraine (ethnic affinity, defensible terrain, logistical proximity) but unfavorable conditions west of the Dnieper (hostile population, extended supply lines, NATO intelligence saturation).

Full occupation wasn’t rejected due to military incapacity alone - it violated the operative art’s principle of economy of force: never commit resources where political returns diminish disproportionately.

This point is important. Russia has the military capacity for full occupation – but at what cost? It is better to let the Banderites alienate their own population, which they are doing very well, with corruption scandals and especially with forced conscription.

More rather than fewer Ukrainians are speaking Russian and accessing Russian media. There is a subtle shift in attitudes. NATO “intelligence” is inviting Russian strikes with Ukrainian failed attempts at interception resulting in many civilian casualties. Western Ukraine has turned in to a land of graveyards. In the meantime, the Russian people are becoming more affluent, while Western economies are on the verge of collapse.

This holistic calculus also anticipated Western sanctions not as punishment but as a catalyst.

The West was applying pressure on Russia well before 2014. Russian knew what to expect. As Putin noted recently, oil and gas revenues are about half as important to the Russian economy as they were in 2022. Now it is a huge variety of goods and products

Since 2014, Russia treated economic pressure as an opportunity to accelerate import substitution, develop alternative supply chains through China and Central Asia, and convert civilian factories to military production. The result? By 2024, Russia was producing artillery shells at fifteen times its pre-war rate, manufacturing twenty thousand drones monthly, and assembling tanks at rates exceeding Western production despite sanctions intended to cripple its defense industry. Where Western planners assumed quick victory or collapse, Moscow prepared for years of grinding warfare - its correlation analysis accounting for temporal dynamics Western planning often ignores: economies adapting, populations fatiguing, alliances fracturing.

The West telegraphed its intentions long ago, earlier than 2010, so Russia started preparing.

Russia has operationalized this doctrine through integrated fire systems that Western analysts often conflate.

The Reconnaissance-Fire Complex (ROK) operates at tactical levels, linking sensors to shooters within minutes: Orlan-10 drones detect targets, artillery or Lancet loitering munitions engage them, and all of that within a three-to-seven-minute cycle that compresses the decision loop.

This is John Boyd’s OODA Loop concept in action for ground forces.

During 2024 border incursions, Ukrainian units found themselves under fire within ninety seconds of drone detection, a tempo exceeding NATO’s fifteen-to-twenty-minute standard.

The OODA Loop works with fast situational responses. Observe. Orient. Decide. Act. Twenty minutes in combat it is a lifetime.

The Reconnaissance-Strike Complex (RUK) operates at the operational level, coordinating deep strikes with Iskander missiles, aviation assets, and electronic warfare capabilities.

Layered capabilities improve on this.

The November Oreshnik strike demonstrated RUK’s evolution: a hypersonic missile delivering multiple independently guided penetrators that bypassed air defenses to destroy underground facilities, all while Russia provided Washington a thirty-minute warning through nuclear de-escalation channels, which is a deliberate signal blending kinetic effect with political messaging.

The warning was significant. It was also a message: “You have no defense”.

This integration of military action and political process reflects Russia’s Clausewitzian view of war as politics by other means - not as an isolated domain. Where Western powers often wage wars disconnected from achievable political outcomes (Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya), Russian doctrine demands constant alignment between battlefield actions and diplomatic objectives.

The key concept here is “achievable outcomes”. The West had no concrete, realistic, and realizable goals for its attacks on Afghanistan, Iraq, and Libya because that would require political consensus on long-term goals in a society which can barely think beyond the next news cycle. Maybe we should say the West simple reactive and reactionary, a bad-tempered drunk in a bar looking for a fight.

This explains Moscow’s repeated negotiation openings in February, March, and August 2022 - opportunities Western capitals rejected, believing battlefield gains would improve Ukraine’s position.

Russian operative art views negotiations not as endpoints but as campaign phases - opportunities to lock in gains, reset correlation assessments, and reposition forces. Each rejected offer allowed Russia to refine its military position while portraying Ukraine as intransigent to global audiences.

This is a point I have argued before but in the clear simple terms that BMA uses it is much more understandable. .

The disconnect wasn’t Russian intransigence but Western refusal to engage diplomatically while demanding battlefield victories: a strategic paradox Russia exploited through operative art’s temporal dimension.

The Oreshnik strike itself embodied this doctrine in physical form.

Targeting Pivdenmash, the Soviet-era missile factory that once produced half of Russia’s land-based nuclear arsenal, carried layered significance. Beyond eliminating Ukraine’s capacity to resume ICBM production (a stated Ukrainian ambition), the attack demonstrated a new capability against hardened underground targets without nuclear weapons.

Analysis of strike footage revealed warheads traveling at Mach 11.8 (approximately four kilometers per second), striking with such momentum that they penetrated deep underground before releasing energy equivalent to hundreds of kilos of TNT through kinetic impact alone. No surface crater formed; instead, seismic shockwaves propagated through bedrock, shattering reinforced concrete workshops in what weapons scientists call a “camouflet explosion” - an underground detonation leaving no surface trace.

Of course, Western propaganda denies this “camouflet explosion”. But the facts are pretty clear – and the workshops are gone.

This capability matters profoundly because modern warfare increasingly occurs underground. From command bunkers to ammunition depots, critical infrastructure burrows beneath the surface to survive conventional attacks. Traditional bunker-busters require precise targeting and substantial explosive payloads. Kinetic penetrators operating at hypersonic velocities bypass these limitations: momentum alone generates destructive shock waves that propagate through soil and rock, breaking structures within the “fracture zone” regardless of the precise impact location.

As Professor Balagansky explains in his authoritative text on weapon effects, when such impacts occur, soil particles oscillate longitudinally and transversely, generating Rayleigh waves - seismic disturbances that shake underground facilities like earthquakes. Add moisture in soil exposed to hypersonic friction temperatures, and the effect amplifies dramatically. Two or three such strikes could neutralize even the deepest command centers, rendering traditional notions of “secure bunkers” obsolete.

Critically, these weapons currently lack effective countermeasures. Western missile defense systems such as THAAD and PAC-3 rely on “hit-to-kill” interceptors that must physically collide with incoming threats. But Oreshnik’s reentry vehicles execute hypersonic evasive maneuvers while traveling at velocities exceeding Mach 10, creating impossible interception conditions. The physics is unforgiving: an interceptor traveling at Mach 5 cannot maneuver sufficiently to track a target changing trajectory at Mach 11. Compounding this, Russia would likely pair such strikes with saturation attacks, meaning simply a dozen decoy drones and cruise missiles overwhelming air defense batteries before the hypersonic penetrators arrive. With only seven THAAD batteries globally deployed (none in Ukraine), and PAC-3 systems fundamentally mismatched against hypersonic threats, the defensive gap remains substantial.

Yet the most consequential aspect of the Oreshnik strike wasn’t technical: it was strategic messaging calibrated with surgical precision.

Russia provided advance warning to avoid civilian casualties (the strike occurred when few workers were present) and prevent unintended escalation with the United States. Simultaneously, it delivered an unmistakable message to European capitals: critical infrastructure supporting Ukraine, such as Storm Shadow production facilities in Britain, SCALP assembly lines in France, NATO logistics hubs across Eastern Europe that now lie within range of weapons that cannot be intercepted.

Two missiles could render such facilities inoperable indefinitely. This wasn’t bluster but a correlation-of-forces assessment: recognizing that Western political will, not Ukrainian battlefield capacity, represents the conflict’s decisive variable.

This was another reason to offer advance warning and limit civilian casualties. If Russia attacks factories and facilities in Europe, it would presumably do the same, o avoid killing ordinary people and alienating a dissatisfied public. .

This approach reflects a broader philosophical difference in how adversaries conceptualize conflict. Russians view warfare as a continuous process - events connected like frames in a film, where historical context informs present action and future resolution.

Western analysts often treat conflicts as discrete photographs, focusing on moment X without examining how the crisis arose. Hence, Western media place Ukraine’s war start on February 24, 2022, discarding eight years of Minsk Agreement violations, language law changes stripping Russian speakers of rights, and Zelensky’s March 2021 decree ordering Donbas reconquest.

Put simply, Western media has no memory. It does not remember the past as is happened; it rewrites history for the purposes of today.

Russians see the forest; Western analysts fixate on trees. As one Russian officer observed during debriefings: “You use the duck test: if it looks like a duck, swims like a duck, it’s a duck. We ask why the duck exists, where it came from, and what ecosystem sustains it.”

Americans use the duck test; then shoot the duck.

This temporal dimension explains Russia’s patience, where Western powers grow frustrated. Since 1991, NATO interventions often divorced military action from the political process, assuming battlefield victory would spontaneously generate stable governance. Russia maintains constant alignment between military action and political objectives. When shaping operations achieve their purpose, forces withdraw. When correlation assessments shift favorably, offensives commence. When diplomatic opportunities emerge, negotiations open. This fluid transition between war and politics appears inconsistent to Western observers but reflects doctrinal coherence: military action serves politics; it isn’t an end in itself.

When people ask why Putin keeps political options open, including negotiations, this is why.

The implications extend beyond Ukraine. As great-power competition intensifies, understanding adversary doctrine becomes existential, not for admiration but for accurate assessment. Misreading shaping operations as failures, limited objectives as weakness, or withdrawal as defeat creates dangerous intelligence gaps. Technological overconfidence obscures systemic vulnerabilities: a $10 million HIMARS launcher matters little if operators cannot communicate due to electronic warfare, cannot resupply due to rail interdiction, and cannot maintain morale under constant drone harassment. Operative art targets systems, not just components - a lesson applicable to any peer conflict.

None of this implies Russian doctrine is flawless. Rigid command structures can inhibit tactical initiative. Corruption degrades logistics efficiency. Demographic constraints limit manpower sustainability.

Rigid command structures and corruption tend to go together. But you will notice that Putin has been shaking up the Russian military at all levels, purging the incompetent and corrupt.Russia as a society is a work in progress — and with it the military.

But dismissing Russian military thought as primitive guarantees strategic surprise. The Prussian general Carl von Clausewitz observed that “war is the realm of uncertainty; three quarters of the factors on which action in war is based are wrapped in a fog of greater or lesser uncertainty.” Doctrine provides the compass for navigating that fog - not for the enemy, but for ourselves.

Conclusion

The Oreshnik strike on Pivdenmash and the second strike on the Lviv aircraft maintenance and repair facilities ultimately demonstrated capabilities beyond hypersonic flight. It revealed an adversary fighting a different kind of war, the one where kinetic effects serve political messaging, where underground facilities become vulnerable to physics itself, and where correlation of forces determines strategy more than troop counts.

Western analysts who continue interpreting Russian actions through their own doctrinal lens will keep misreading intentions, miscalculating capabilities, and misunderstanding escalation dynamics. Closing this gap requires doctrinal literacy: studying field manuals, analyzing campaign patterns beyond headlines, and recognizing that adversaries think differently not because they’re irrational, but because they’ve developed coherent frameworks for navigating war’s complexities.

Sun Tzu’s admonition remains timeless: “Know the enemy and know yourself; in a hundred battles you will never be in peril.” In an era of great-power competition, that wisdom isn’t academic, but rather it’s existential.

“Wisdom isn’t academic but rather it’s existential”. How true. In that sense Russian “operational art” is really a way of seeing the world that is not specifically Russian but human, Sun Tzu was Chinese. Clausewitz was Prussian. Boyd was American. And today the Iranians have their own version of the art, which, of course, the West doesn’t understand at all.

Understanding Russian operative art doesn’t make Westerners weaker; ignorance does. The goal isn’t to adopt Russian methods but to anticipate them - to recognize shaping operations before they culminate, to see correlation shifts before they become decisive, and to align one’s own strategy with reality rather than wishful thinking.

The art of war isn’t about glorifying violence; it’s about minimizing it through superior understanding. In that pursuit, doctrinal clarity remains our most undervalued weapon.

In fact, the West would be better off adopting Russian logic because otherwise it cannot “anticipate” anything at all, not just in geopolitical conflicts, but in dealing with social, political and economic issues. The advantage of Russian concepts are many: a.) The big picture b.) Adaptability c.) Systemic analysis and understanding d.) Innovation,.

Many thanks of BMA : Edited by Piquet (EditPiquet@gmail.com)

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