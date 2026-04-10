News Forensics

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Greg's avatar
Greg
10h

Very much agree, Brian berletic is another excellent analyst who can bring in specialized knowledge, and so is History Legends YouTube channel. That's not many but quality trump quantity anytime

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John Cary's avatar
John Cary
9h

It was good to see Will mention North Korea which is largely ignored by most analysts and pointing out how the ignorant deride Kim,​ they are only disparaging the US by doing so, they conveniently forget Kim was educated in the US ivy league Universities and graduated from West Point!

Iran has been extremely smart in how they have conducted this campaign, initially blinding Usrael and then using drones and old missile stock to deplete the defencive ability of Usrael.

Just wish they could stop more of what is directed at them.

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