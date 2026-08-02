News Forensics

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dacoelec's avatar
dacoelec
7h

"the US is a leaky boat in a river of shit without a paddle."

🤣🤣🤣🤣👍👍👍👍

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BJ's avatar
BJ
6h

{It is most likely that Iran would retaliate against Israel. Goodbye Tel Aviv. Goodbye Haifa.}

The entire world is awaiting Israel's final curtain, so why not? Iran saves the world. Removing "Israel" from the map (for good and or at least decades) allows future generation to live in peace and prosperity! Israel serves no purpose to anyone/thing other than Israel, at the continued expense of the entire world. They have solidified the magnitude and extent of their depravity.

(The most likely consequence of that threat is to encourage the Israelis to do a false flag on him.}

Israel installed him and removing him is part of the same plan in order to accomplish their goals. Deliberately inserting someone who was intellectually and developmentally disabled is the greatest crime in America's history, thus far.

You can see how Israel's already setting the narrative, constantly filling his myopic brain with threats (they know he'll run with) as well as his wife and her kid along with the cyber attacks on the water systems. Iran = bogeyman. Unfortunately the Americans are dumb as he is and will believe it just like the WMD, Covid and the lethal injections, just to name a few.

{they figure an event like this would rally the public in favor of destroying Iran}

Forest Gump Trump ain't no JFK and the dumb Americans are nothing like the Iranians who know how to rally when their leader is assassinated. The vast majority of people will be celebrating rather than mourning his death. Melania will be the # 1 cheerleader. But you're right about "attempting" to rally the public. The media will be working overtime to try and sell this and Jared will be running the PR!

{Do we know for sure that Thomas Matthew Crooke was not somehow set up by MOSSAD.}

It's just like you said, false flags are an Israeli specialty and they are really good at assassinations. That was all staged, notice how it happened in Pennsylvania, a Battleground State. That was the insurance policy Israel desperately needed. He only won by less than 2% and Philly was crucial.

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