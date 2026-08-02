The Day of Rest

It’s Sunday. I was up late every night last week, trying to make sense of things, of the world, of war, of the future. Impossible of course. Sens et Non-Sens as the philosopher Merleau Ponty wrote, you cannot really separate the two.

But today I slept in.

I had wondered whether Trump would keep his promise and launch an attack on Iranian water and energy infrastructure before the markets, which it seemed he or someone close to him, was watching and would open on Monday

But, although one can always profit from engineered market volatility, an attack would be …well…”non-sens”.

Why?

The US Oreshnik Moment

Because it would require Israeli air force support, and would result in casualties since the US is low on stand-off munitions so would need to get in close with glide bombs, unless it wanted to empty its inventory, which would naturally affect the Israelis as well. Proximity not only breeds contempt— it breeds casualties.

ln addition, the Iranians have made it clear that, in event of an attack like this, they will respond in kind — against the GCC countries—which, now in a very hot summer — would make some of them at least uninhabitable. Certainly, Bahrain and Kuwait, also cities in the UAE and the KSA.

It is most likely that Iran would retaliate against Israel. Goodbye Tel Aviv. Goodbye Haifa.

Could this be Israel’s “Oreshnik” moment?

Postol is pretty convincing. Oreshnik or not, Iranian missiles have come a long way. In fact, Iran has coped with 40 years of sanctions by doing as the Russians have done, developing a scientific and industrial autarky, which leverages the pressure of war to deliver impressive results.

As I have said before, the result of all-out war in the area would be to change the political map of the Middle East. It would be the end of the family dictatorships. Also the end of Israel. Hardliners in Iran have been itching for an excuse.

Rumor has it that MBS was on the phone to Trump yesterday to convince him not to launch a strike.

Money Matters

As Sean Foo has been predicting, the US bond market is in trouble, beset by intense volatility and morphing towards a bear market steepener.

The U.S. bond market is not systematically collapsing, but it is experiencing intense volatility and a twist where long-term interest rates rise much faster than short-term rates, causing the yield curve to steepen sharply while bond prices tumble which mean falling bond prices, hurting investors who hold long-term debt.

Following the Federal Reserve’s July 2026 decision to hold interest rates steady, the 30-year Treasury yield skyrocketed to 5.28%, marking a 19-year high not seen since 2007! Some long-term bonds issued during the pandemic have lost roughly 50% of their face value.

There is no fix for a systemic problem of such size and complexity.

Translation: the US is a leaky boat in a river of shit without a paddle.

Up shit creek

Obviously, provoking an all-out war in West Asia, could sink that boat into the stink. It would hurt Iran too — but they have endured worse over the years,

There is much talk in the US about Iran planning to assassinate Trump. It’s something that Trump brings up all the time. He says, of course, that if he is killed, he has left orders to go “all-out’ on Iran .

The most likely consequence of that threat is to encourage the Israelis to do a false flag on him.

Yes, sens et non-sens again.

The “sens” part….

false flags are an Israeli speciality

they are really good at assassinations

Trump is increasingly erratic and a liability

they figure an event like this would rally the public in favor of destroying Iran, just as 9/11 persuaded 90% of the American public to support the destruction of Iraq, which had nothing to do with 9/11.

But today Trump ‘TACO”ed. Not that MOSSAD might not assassinate him anyway, if they get a chance and IF they figured they could get away with it.

Lord loves conspiracists

Fortunately, America loves conspiracy theories and “conspiracists”. Of course, they are almost always wrong—but the big “BUT’ is often not completely. Do we know for sure that Thomas Matthew Crooke was not somehow set up by MOSSAD. We have zero evidence that he was. But we can never know since he’s dead.

Who killed Charlie Kirk? Lots of theories on that, which the US blames on Iranian “misinformation” and “antisemitism”, which are suspicious .

So an assassination of Trump would definitely stir the pot. The Iranians are unlikely to do it, although they would likely applaud it, if it happened.

J D Vance would not launch a punitive war without definitive proofs and in the end, no matter what, we would have the familiar trope of Lone Crazy Kills Famous Person.

US / Saudi Iraq folly

In any case, Trump has backed down. Most likely because of MBS’s call since the recent US / Saudi strikes on Iraq didn’t do much but alienate the Arab Street and spotlight American weakness. It even managed to put Iraq, which had hoped so stay more or less neutral, on Iran’s side.

The juUS and Saudi Arabia targeted positions of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (Hashd al-Shaabi) with missile and artillery strikes across several Iraqi provinces, including Baghdad, Wasit, Nineveh, Basra, Kirkuk, Karbala, and Diyala. The aggression left at least 20 people martyred and 32 others wounded. The attackers, however, did not limit themselves to military targets. They also damaged pilgrimage infrastructure. According to reports, Saudi-American strikes hit mawakib (pilgrims’ service stations) and support facilities along the Arbaeen route in Karbala, including a Husseini congregation in the village of Abu Usayd. The Islamic Resistance in Iraq warned the Baghdad government and set a deadline of August 7 for responding to the brazen violation of Iraq’s sovereignty. At the same time, it announced that the Resistance Front would postpone any retaliatory action until after the conclusion of the Arbaeen ceremonies so as not to disrupt the pilgrimage or the operation of the mawakib. The message of this decision was that even in the face of enemy aggression, preserving the sanctity of Arbaeen and ensuring the safety of the pilgrims remained the highest priority.

Sens et Non-Sens….

The Arbaeen attracts millions of pilgrims, both Sunni and Shi’a as well as Christians. The new PM of Iraq, Saidi, had promised Washington to disarm the PMU / Axis of Resistance units by September 30 but the attack compromises his efforts. He will be lucky to just stay in power.

The Saudi-US strikes complicate the armed group integration process rather than accelerate it. PMU Chief of Staff Abdulaziz (Abu Fadak) Al-Muhammadawi appeared to mock any government effort to monopolize the use of force. In a widely circulated video, Muhammadawi rhetorically questioned who would “take our weapons from us?” Notably, the PMU chief of staff previously served as the secretary-general of Kata’ib Hezbollah. The defiant signal appears to undercut the case for disarmament just as Baghdad’s own Sept. 30 deadline to “restrict weapons to state control” approaches. That deadline is a policy Washington has backed and one Zaidi has tied directly to his own legitimacy. Any delay in integration may be a direct cost to his government, not just a security-sector setback. The implications extend to the US troop presence itself. Baghdad has repeatedly linked progress on faction integration to negotiations over the eventual withdrawal of the US-led coalition. Renewed confrontation between Washington and Iran-aligned groups makes that harder to negotiate: as long as Iraq remains a site of regional conflict, the United States is may not accept Baghdad’s request for a full withdrawal.

There are only about 2000 troops left in Iraq, most of them in Erbil in Iraqi Kurdistan.

Retaliation

The retaliation came swiftly.

The IRGC officially claimed missile strikes on Al Azra Air Base (Jordan) killed several Americans, including high-level officers and technical maintenance staff and also completely destroyed three American F-35 fighter jets and heavily damaged three others. CENTCOM denied it. Iran published photographic evidence .

Another wave of attacks demolished a long-range U.S. radar system and tore through several strategic American aerial refueling aircraft at Al Udeid Air Base (Qatar)

Al Udeid Air Base (Qatar): Iranian military statements assert that their 15th wave of regional attacks successfully demolished a long-range U.S. radar system and tore through several strategic American aerial refueling aircraft.

The Iranian army’s public relations branch stated that its kamikaze drones directly impacted and obliterated active fighter jet hangars, critical satellite communication networks, and major equipment depots at Ahmad al-Jaber & Ali Al Salem Air Bases (Kuwait).

One-way attack drones smashed vital power generators, administrative headquarters, and tactical navigation systems at Sheikh Isa Air Base (Bahrain.

Iranian kamikaze drones directly impacted and obliterated active fighter jet hangars, critical satellite communication networks, and major equipment depots at Ahmad al-Jaber & Ali Al Salem Air Bases (Kuwait).

At the same time, the Houthis tightened their stranglehold on the the Red Sea.

If Trump had launched an attack on Iranian infrastructure, what would the likelihood of success be? Would it be precise and strategic, and somehow damage the now-famous Iranian “mosaic”? Or would it follow the US pattern of military incompetence?

Sens et non-sense….

Centcom non-sens

If is many attacks on Southern Iraq are an indication, the probability of it achieving its goals are low, keeping mind that the south relies on isolated "point defenses" with anti-aircraft batteries clustered around only very high-value targets—such as the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant and the main naval hub at Bandar Abbas—leaving the vast coastlines and intermediate airspace highly exposed.

CENTCOM has release numerous videos and photographic evidence of strikes, which indicate these strikes were likely AI selected, exposing the weakness of AI in discriminating between actual and fake targets. A lot of the targets destroyed were decoys or what appears to be AI hallucinations. The Americans did not learn from Minab.

Empty boat, no engine, on land

Waste storage site

Damaged, abandoned vehicle

Empty cannisters

Damaged drone from previous strike

Rocket decoy

Empty boxes

The cost of a single munition fired could be as high as $1 million to $2 million. In the case of the initial strikes on Bandar Abas and related areas, the US burned through an estimated $779 million on the first day of the offensive alone, and $5.6 billion in munitions over the first 48 hours, using expensive munitions in an attempt to suppress the minimal air defenses.

The huge cost and shortage of these munitions caused the US to then switch to massive amounts of low-cost glide bombs delivered by air. But airborne delivery added perhaps $30 million to the price tag of the bombs, perhaps $35 million, so perhaps $60 million in total. The targeting was mostly AI, with predictable inaccuracy.

In simple terms, the attacks were wasteful, expensive and strategically incompetent. \

If reports are any indication, the Iranian South is recovering very fast. But Iran is angry and the US and its allies will pay a heavy price to get out of this war.

Are dolphins human?

Ask that question and another comes to mind —are humans persons?

I learned a long time ago, that dolphins are persons. All of them.

I’m not to sure about a lot of people I know.

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