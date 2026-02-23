News Forensics

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gemma's avatar
Gemma
Feb 23

So when was the last time Iran invaded another country? Was it in 1724?

A long time before the United States was even thought of...

Iran has a long tradition of thinking things through, and I am quite sure that this time will be no different. They will have losses - and with the Americans around, it means wasted munitions on killing civilians. But those losses will be calculated, at least to a degree. But as you have written, and is commonly known, the Iranians are not going to accept terms of a "cease-fire" because the Israelis ran out of servicable aircraft...

I would not blame the Iranians for feeling a little fed up with the blatherings of the Americans.

Reply
Share
heikomr's avatar
heikomr
Feb 23

Let's not be too harsh on SMPLICIUS or other analysts. It's good to have multiple perspectives on a topic.

I want to share the thoughts I posted on Larry Johnson's blog here for discussion as well. Pro and, of course, contra. Because I don't know anything. They are just thoughts, nothing else.

Here are my thoughts:

"What happens when the USD is no longer used on a large scale in international trade and "no one" wants to buy US promissory notes / government bonds anymore?

What happens when products and goods from the USA become increasingly less competitive internationally and face declining demand?

What happens when the IT corporations of the USA continue to lose market share in terms of hardware, software ecosystems, and clouds? So far, this is the most complicated part for foreign customers and states.

What happens when foreign investment in the USA continues to decline and, additionally, capital flight keeps increasing?

What happens when the USA falls technologically behind international competition, which is partially already the case today?

What happens when the USA can no longer finance space exploration?

What happens when, in response to the previous questions, the projection of military power decreases enormously?

To avoid being misunderstood, with these questions I am not suggestively describing an "ACTUAL STATE", but rather I am only describing a TREND.

Why are these questions so important? It is quite possible that a president suffers from terrible flatulence or has trouble with his wife and therefore makes choleric decisions on impulse. But we must concentrate on what the actual interests, causes, and goals are that hide behind the great media and political theater that always keeps us on edge.

Everyone can seek their own answers to these questions. But for me, it is certain that we are witnesses to a historically significant development. Old empires and colonial powers are losing their power and influence, and the capital interests behind them are vehemently defending themselves against this. From their perspective, they have to do so. Foreign competition is increasingly breaking away from the influence of the traditionally Western 1% of capital owners and becoming independent. We are observing the trend and not yet a result. And it is precisely into this phase of the process I have described that we must classify and consider everything that happens somewhere in the world today.

What does that mean now for Iran, for Russia and China? To name Iran here as a strategic hub of the Eurasian economy and a geographically, geostrategically important partner of the superpowers Russia and China. The Persian Gulf and "Central Asia" are the key for Western capital owners to expose Russia and China to a permanent threat and to control the routes for energy and trade. Let us not forget Central Asia, the unreliable partner in the form of the Indian oligarchy, which is closely networked with Anglo-Saxon big capital, and West Asia. Should Iran fall, then the Arabs will be completely obedient again, and then it is not excluded that OPEC will fall under the total control of the USA.

Iran is the weakest link in the Russia - China - Iran triangle. Whether Iran is attacked today, tomorrow, or next year, from the perspective of the Western 1%, Iran must be destroyed.

At the same time, the USA is doing everything, after Ukraine, to use Europe as new cannon fodder to tie up Russian resources there. Japan, the Philippines, and Taiwan fall into the same role as I described regarding Europe.

Ultimately, we are observing and are unwillingly victims of a clash of civilizations of historic significance. But the driving force of all events and developments consists of answering the questions posed at the beginning.

I see only two options. The first option is that the USA and the West implode socio-economically and struggle with domestic unrest, something that is very terrible for us in the West, or in the second option, there is a great, worldwide war with many millions of dead and with high probability a nuclear war. Which option, as terrible as it may be, is preferable, everyone can answer for themselves.

Oh yes, there is still Israel and its vision of a Greater Israel. There are a lot of insane, completely immoral people there. And not only there. But ultimately, Israel, amidst all this noise of Zionist and/or religious madness, is to be classified within everything I have described."

Reply
Share
8 replies by Julian Macfarlane and others
38 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Julian Macfarlane · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture