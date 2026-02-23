Simplicius is entertaining as usual. I like that he likes SciFi. It seems he likes games too. But I think he over-simplifies.

The longer that Iran equivocates, the more the US is able to “set its feet” in a perfect strike posture to inflict maximum damage. Iran is forced to make a huge, risky bet on the possibilities that either: 1. some kind of deal is reached and the US calls off the attack, or 2. the US chooses a very ‘limited’ attack to ‘blow off some steam’ as periodically seems necessary for the US MIC. We may learn soon which of the choices for this game-theoretic model would have been optimal, but I still personally lean toward Iran making the right decision simply because there are signs of buckling in Trump’s knees, and I am still skeptical about the US’s “maximalist” intentions, not to mention its capabilities. And we might also say that a civilization that has survived thousands of years should probably be given the benefit of the doubt on its decision-making. But I could be proven wrong.

That is from Simplicius’ latest article, which I recommend you read, not because it says anything new – but because it rehashes consensus views. But beware any article that uses “game-theoretic”.

Two main points?

America: strong, biggest military buildup since Iraq

Iran: weak

Iran has two (bad) choices.

I get the feeling that Simplicius knows little about “game theory”.

Related to this phenomenon, there are many known game-theoretic dilemmas that lead people to make safe choices when hedging between risk and cooperative uncertainties, even if those safe choices open the possibility for far greater risks down the line. Those that may be familiar with the sci-fi novel The Traitor Baru Cormorant might remember the “Traitor’s Dilemma”. It describes a group of governors who want to overthrow a despotic autocracy which rules over them, but are unable to act because they are faced with this strategic paradox: if they all act in coordination, they can easily overthrow the ‘empire’, but if any one of them jumps the gun alone while expecting others to join him, they risk being the only one that took action, which would result in their being labeled a traitor with the ensuing consequences. It’s a strategic dilemma that results in paralysis because you can never be certain that others will join you.

Such iterations of the Prisoner’s Dilemma and the Nash Equilibrium, which assumes:

a zero sum struggle

rational actors

self-interest

Game theory got popular after the movie, A Beautiful Mind, but few people understand it, nor why it often fails—yet everyone talks like they know what it means. Everyone has seen the movie right? Like “Professor” Jiang. But “game theory” can be confusing — as we can see in this article.

It is particularly inapplicable in geopolitical conflicts which are

complex

usually involve multiple equilibria

are structured by irrationality due to cultural, religious and political heuristics.

An additional factor is that very few geopolitical conflicts are actually zero-sum struggles!

For example, you will notice that Putin’s strategies do not assume zero-sum results as opposed to American and European thinking which is always win-lose.

S. mentions public wonderment at why Putin doesn’t take control of the Black Sea.

In the case of Russia, many have long complained about how Putin “cucks out” and “plays it safe” due to his belief that not upsetting the apple cart too much will maintain the status quo and lead to eventual victory, whereas taking far more decisive yet riskier action up front could regain total initiative from the aggressor. The safer choice leads to a kind of perceived slow strangulation of Russia that is game-theoretically deemed a safer play than an explosively decisive action that could potentially win the game outright, but just as quickly invite devastating consequences. The best example being the idea of Russia directly striking US aerial assets—like surveillance drones in the Black Sea, etc.—as a final “red line” declaration. This could lead to the US backing off all its ISR assets, giving Russia a much easier free ride to victory henceforth; or it could lead to a flashpoint where the US chooses to respond kinetically against a weakened, vulnerable Russia with its hands full. The choice to “play it safe” and allow US’s ISR assets to give Ukraine eyes and ears seems cautiously pragmatic, but invites great long-term risks for Russia, which include a gradual ‘mission creep’ of US military brazenness that will grow to test Russian boundaries and limits in increasingly dangerous ways.

Putin has not been “playing it safe”. Rather he has a long term strategy, not focused on winning in the Ukraine but on rebuilding Russian society and restoring Russian culture. His goals are unambiguous. He has been very successful. The US may be playing a game, confident that it is just a game and not existential.

Putin, however, looks to the existential challenges.

Likewise, Iran .

Be that as it may, despite what S. seems to be saying, the Iranians are actually in a stronger position as time goes on.

Simplicius suggests – as others do – that Iran should have launched a pre-emptive strike if it was certain of American intentions….

If Iran was absolutely certain that US has chosen to truly wipe it off the map, it would obviously be in Iran’s existential interests to strike first and hard, to take as much wind out of the aggressor’s sails as possible right off the bat.

Of course, the US has demonstrated its intentions over and over again since it overthrew Iran’s first elected government year ago in 1953. Then, as now, it was about oil.

If Iran just attacked,invoking the Caroline Test:

a.) it would alienate global support by establishing Iran as an aggressor not willing to negotiate, taking into account Western dominance of information space.

b) it would be ineffective. Bombing empty bases does little unless there are aircraft or missile batteries there to be destroyed. Runways,for example, can often be repaired in a matter of hours or days. Wait a bit and you can do a lot more damage.

c) the war is not just with the US but with Israel.

Time gives Iran a chance to prepare. Each day, it grows stronger. In the 12 Day War it demonstrated its capabilities, despite Israeli terrorism in the beginning. Now the US and Israel have just tried terrorism again. In the meantime, the US continues shooting itself in the foot. As S notes, Fuckabee’s Christian Zionist rant upset entire Islamic. And Israel’s treatment of Carlson upset Americans, even some MAGA people.

US Airlifts to Mideast

Shivan has an excellently detailed analysis which you can find on X, which indicates that the US military “buildup” is not as impressive as it seems and also adds to my argument (b) above.

How bigly is the airlift to Mideast? How many tons did 250–265 flights deliver? Bar napkin calculations Total weight delivered: ≈14.58 million kg, or ≈14,580 metric tons (say, 15,000mt).Muwaffaq Salti is the primary launch point for the war on Iran. Hence delivery of ≈58% of 15,000mt to MS. 70+ attack aircraft are parked at MS, incl. SEAD aircraft. Putting almost 60% of your (non naval)( offensive capbiltiy in one place is almost as bad as putting the rest of it on two carriers (leaving aside submarines) Fun fact: US military sealift ship (e.g., Bob Hope class), can carry 25,000 to 35,000mt; merchant bulk carrier, 50,000mt to 80,000mt; container ship, 50,000mt to 150,000mt. A fraction of Bob Hope class delivered.

In other words, a single massive strike on Muwaffag Salti could (theoretically) put almost 60 % of the USAF assets out of commission. Resupply would take at least two weeks, probably longer.

If carrier operations in the Red Sea are any indication, drone swarms and cruise missiles will exhaust AD resources in a short time, forcing the carriers to withdraw., despite extra ammunition taken on board at the expense of space for cruise missiles.

Martyanov, with whom I often disagree , says:

If this is 40-50% of all US air power, I have bad news for fanboys--not enough for any REAL action other than, indeed, hurling everything at whatever the reconned Iranian AD is and hoping for effect. US never conducted real SEAD other than bombing the crap out of mighty Iraqi AD. In Vietnam, that didn’t work out that well. To put it mildly. Hoping, of course, against all hope, that DJT will find at least a rudimentary backbone, but with Epstein Files dominating alternative media agenda and his Israeli masters having him cornered--he will perform TACO and will strike Iran

Martyanov’s idea of TACO is Trump giving in to the Zionist lobby. LOL….

Let’s wait for the State of the Onion Address

As for “Game Theory” it’s Spin the Bottle — you don’t know the outcome. .

I will say that I found S’s article somehow confusing. He is very certain he thinks Trump is under control of Israel, which means he must attack no matter what. A version of “bothsidesism”? False balance? He also writes….

There is real wrong or right in such systems with uncertain outcomes, and a multitude of variables. There are only game-theoretic models and conjectured opinions on what may or may not be the best course of action. In the case of Iran, there are many other variables that make it presumptuous to declare Iran’s “passivity” as cowardly or misguided. For instance, we don’t know the scope and tenor of the various backdoor negotiations that could be giving Iran unique insight into the US’s true intentions, which we are not privy to. Iran could be basing its decision on the hints of secret deals that most internet commentator’s simply wouldn’t have in their risk-reward equations.

Simplicius should change his handle to Complexius.

Ichi studied Game Theory

In Cat Game Theory, there are no choices — just tuna.

Support New Forensics and Professors Ichi and Chappy and their student (me by buying us coffee at https://buymeacoffee.com/julicow. It will be converted into Tuna

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