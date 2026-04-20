News Forensics

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Cassandra Occupy's avatar
Cassandra Occupy
2h

Thank you Julian...

It seems to me that there is a real war, which i detect and can follow. Currently low action.

But somewhere else there is a war of words, which i don't give access to my consciousness. I have bad memories and confused dreams on trying to do that.

So... For me the problem is solved. Wednesday i will be awake when the War continues.

Cassandra

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Franz Kafka's avatar
Franz Kafka
6hEdited

Sleboda, Mark, calls Reuters - "Rooters" as a sign of disrespect. I respect him for it.

Great article about Simplicius' not always following the "Rule of the Final Inch" which is where the difference between adequacy and excellence is struck.

Can there be anything uglier than women in fatigues doing the gruesome Covid Shuffle Dance?

It may be the exposure but I am intrigued to see that, as with any slave army, the color palette differs from that of the people directing the violence and the killing - for their sole benefit of course.

Remember the Karen Blixen/David Lean (?) romanticised "Out of Africa?"

This 'war-by-installments' is a bit like Back to Africa... or at least back to Eurasia and the Middle East.

I hope to see a lot more sabotage!

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