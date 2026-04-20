I know that some people will construe this as a criticism of Simplicius. It’s not.

S. is one the finest aggregators on the Internet and he provides a lot of information, from a variety of sources, X, the MSM and other places, so much so that he really doesn’t have time I think to parse it all “forensically” as I do.

“Forensic” is really just another word for “autistic”. My perspective is different.

Hormuz Deal Collapses Amidst US Lies and Iranian Hardliner Entrenchment

Simplicius

Ah, Simp’, making simple things complicated! Please remember I am not that smart.

The Hormuz shuffle has turned into a truly incomprehensible dance. A mere day after Trump had exulted over the full reopening of the Strait, things have again slid into total disarray, with Iran in turn announcing Hormuz’s closure once again to stupefied and exhausted onlookers.

Then: S posted an excerpt from favorite disnformation agency Reuters.

The problem seems to have stemmed with a series of grossly inflated US claims about the “deal” that was struck with Iran. Trump seemed to believe Iran would give up its enrichment, along with the “nuclear dust” that seemed to so gravely bother Trump.

Trump’s claims are not so much “inflated’ as absurdities.

Hormuz is not a “shuffle” – except for Trump. For the Iranians, policy is clear and being followed. Nor are Trump’s actions “incomprehensible”. “Shuffle”?

Left, right, right, right, left left. The steps of the dance are defined ahead of time, by the rhythms of the market—as well as the increasingly limited dance floor. Not to mention the Zionist dance partner who is tone-deaf.

It aint complicated at all.

If there are “ stupefied and exhausted onlookers”, these are people who don’t hear the music.

The problem seems to have stemmed with a series of grossly inflated US claims about the “deal” that was struck with Iran. Trump seemed to believe Iran would give up its enrichment, along with the “nuclear dust” that seemed to so gravely bother Trump.

Trump’s claims are not so much “inflated’ as absurdities that allow him room for maneuver and get attention.. Like Latino immigrants eating your poodle or raping your daughter. He knows obviously there was “no deal” with Iran. Why? Because the Iranians straight out told him so. Duh…. That’s why the talks broke off early.

As for “uranium dust”, I doubt he actually cares about that anymore than he cares but poodle burger.

BREAKING: The head of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security Commission releases a statement on President Trump’s claims from Friday:

Delivering uranium to America, the complete reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, continuation of the American maritime siege of Iran, and zero enrichment are just a part of Trump’s April lies and fabrications,” he says. That was Ebrahim Azizi,.

That’s pretty straight forward.

Ah...but let’s make things complicated….

S goes on….

Iran’s parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf elaborated:

There are now claims that part of the mixup could also be due to the disagreements within Iranian leadership and the IRGC.

Simplicius is talking about a “mixup”. Doesn’t look like much of a mixup on the Iranian side. So I guess he is talking about Reuters or something — or maybe just anybody who trusts the MSM. But who does that? I’m more mixed up. I guess there is something wrong with me.

An audio of a claimed IRGC broadcast stated that it is the IRGC which will make the rules regarding the Strait and not some “idiot on Twitter”. Many jumped to assume the IRGC was ridiculing Araghchi, but others believe the broadcast is referencing Trump. In fact, the IRGC-linked Tasnim News channel openly rebuked Araghchi shortly afterwards:

Oh, I get it there is controversy on X. Yup. Now I understand. X is ALWAYS ‘mixed up”.

IRGC Tweet Bad and Incomplete Tweet by Araghchi and Incorrect Ambiguity-Creation Regarding the Reopening of the Strait of Hormuz Our country’s Foreign Minister wrote in a tweet just minutes ago that, following the ceasefire in Lebanon, the Strait of Hormuz will be fully open for the passage of commercial ships for the remaining duration of the ceasefire period. This tweet by Araghchi, which was published without the necessary and sufficient explanations, created various ambiguities regarding the conditions for passage, details, and mechanisms of passage, and led to a great deal of criticism. While various conditions have been considered for this matter, one of the most important among them is the complete oversight by Iran’s armed forces over the passage of ships, and this passage shall be deemed null and void in the event of the continuation of the claimed naval blockade. Publishing this tweet, without any verbal explanation or at least sufficient written explanations, constitutes a complete lack of tact in communication. It is obvious that the Foreign Ministry itself must either reconsider this type of communication or the Secretariat of the Supreme National Security Council must fulfill its duty. And while providing proper notifications in its own domain, it should create a more cohesive and better mechanism for notifications from some institutions, including the Foreign Ministry, and control them. The tweets that officials publish—even if they write them in English—are not seen only by foreign officials! The great nation of Iran, too, is fully monitoring the scene in accordance with its revolutionary duty. Any attempt to create anxiety or despair among this divinely inspired nation constitutes political disobedience and disruption of national unity.

I still don’t see “mixup” - just affirmation of what everyone in Iran seems to agree on.

Then again each political figure is a different personality, with a different style. Could it be that?

Good Cop / Bad Cop

It is, as the Jersulem Post put it— “good cop / bad cop’— in an article about Biden and Harris.

As my old school Harvard says.

So who’s the “good cop” and "who’s the “bad cop”?

But Simplicius is determinnd.

He quotes the excellent David Miller and Babak Vahdad also on X who feel that there is or might be a policy “split” in Iran, a “factional dispute”.

I’m confused once again.

Because, while Araqchi posted on Twitter and someone in the IRGC replied, this criticism does not appear on the IRGC (Tasmin) website, which publishes IRGC official positions.

The website actually confirms Araqchi’s conformity with Iranian consensus on policy.

It would seem there is no split at all —although, as in all organizations, there should be disagreements and debate, which in Iran are refereed finally by the Supreme Leader.

Why does this somehow remind me of High School?

Aragchi and the head of the IRGC, Brigadier General Ahmad Vahidi, former Minister of Defense and Interior are very smart people.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi.

Bachelor in International Relations.

Masters in Political Science.

Ph.D in Political Thought from the University of Kent

Fluent in 6 languages.

Served as Iran’s Ambassador to Finland and Japan and Deputy Foreign Minister.

Known as the architect of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

Chess master.

Brigadier General Ahmad Vahidi

Bachelor’s in Electronics Engineering: His initial academic training

Master’s in Industrial Engineering: Completed following his military entry.

PhD in Strategic Studies: Obtained from the Supreme National Defense University.

These two intelligent and educated men trained in different areas but are open to debate and dialog: the are not in opposition to each other—rather they complement each other. They talk to each other.

Simplicius goes on with his article to reference the Wall Street Journal and his favorite, Bloomberg.

I somehow doubt that much comes from that. I don’t like the WSJ or Bloomberg or Reuters.

But then again I am autistic.

All that aside, the story about the IRGC talking control of the political process in Iran appears to originate in the US, straight from the editorial board of the CIA.

Why am I not surprised,

Things are heating up once again in Hormuz. It’s going to be a lonnnnnnnnnnggg war.

Today’s post for Coffee Buyers?

Is Near War Near?

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