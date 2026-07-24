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Cassandra Occupy's avatar
Cassandra Occupy
2h

Thank you Julian. A lot about AI again.

I am using (GROK mainly) as a librarian to find information from a huge number of items.

I must be aware it is violating my wishes by masked BIAS. So i must check what they are and circumvent those questions or split them so it is not obvious looking for a forbidden direction.

I know it is a computer and i know how to hide my intentions (masking), so i do not trigger its bias.

OK.

I would like to promote the new growing Transition Protocol substack:

1.->https://zulfiqar.substack.com/p/pravin-sawhney-iran-has-already-won?r=5fz4bm&utm_campaign=post-expanded-share&utm_medium=web

2.->https://zulfiqar.substack.com/p/breaking-alex-krainer-the-hidden?r=5fz4bm&utm_campaign=post-expanded-share&utm_medium=web

They are both amazing.

Cassandra

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ChatterX's avatar
ChatterX
2h

"Wealth is addictive, the rich will eventually destroy society"

-Socrates and friends, about 2400 years ago

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