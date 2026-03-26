Yes, something evil is coming and it is American.

USS Tripoli

Two American amphibious ships, the USS Tripoli and theUSS New Orleans, carrying approximately 2200 Marines, will arrive in the Middle East tomorrow.

USS New Orleans

Approximately 1000 paratroopers from the US Army’s 82nd Division are being deployed to the region.

82nd Airborne

Several hundred more American special forces are stationed in Iraq. American-Israeli proxies are also being trained in the northern Kurdish area.

There is a lot of speculation about an attack on the islands in the Strait of Hormuz notably Kharg but obviously Iranians will have prepared for that , possibly with mines but also with batteries of coastal missiles and drones on the coast of Iran proper just about 25 km distant.

While American forces grouping first in an increasing hostile Iraq, they may mount their attack from Kuwait.

At the same time, it cannot be ruled out that, with the help of Israeli special forces, private military companies, and agents operating in Iran, the Americans will attempt to seize key power structures in Tehran in order to destroy what they think is the country’s centralized control system.

Which the diversion?

US Forces?

Or Israelis?

The US faces a disaster .Too little, too late. It has overestimated how much damage it has done to Iranian defenses. And it has underestimated the capability of the Islamic Republic’s offensive capabilities. That’s why the war they thought would be over in a few days continues after a month, with Iran continuing to destroy US bases - and Israel too.

Downtown Tel Aviv

Iran has decentralized its entire war effort in such a way that attacks on “control centers” will result in massive casualties for the attackers.

Previous American planning emphasized successive waves of missile and air strikes, to terrify the population, disorient the IRGC and degrade Iranian armed forces.

Instead, these strikes have just served to unify the Iranian people, motivate the IRGC, and promote efficiencies and innovation in the Iranian Armed Forces, with new weapons appearing faster than anticipated.

And yes, the Americans have achieved regime change.

Just not the kind they planned for — not that they really HAD a plan!

As the war becomes a wide regional war, the map is changing.

The Shi’a Iraqis are increasingly radicalized and want to see the Americans finally gone, leaving them in control of their oil resources and revenues – which in future will be paid for not in dollars but in Chinese Yuan. American forces are already under attack from within Iraq, as well as from Iran. “Yankee go home!” Didn’t they hear that the first time?

Kuwait?

Cooperation with the American spells the end of monarchial rule, The Shi’a make up 30 % of the population. In March 2026, the generally unpopular Emir dissolved parliament and suspended key constitutional articles for up to four years.

Since then there has been “escalating repression” including arbitrary detentions for criticizing the government online and the stripping of citizenship from over 50,000 people to silence dissent.

American escalation could push it over the edge as happened in Iraq and is happening in Bahrain.

Donald Trump doesn’t see these things

The man is mad so it is quite possible that the Americans will attempt “Mission Impossible” without Tom Cruise. You know how that ends. Trump is no Tom Cruise.

Iran holds all the important cards.

Naval Blockades and Mining: Iran’s National Defence Council warned that an attack on its coast would lead to the mining of all communication lines in the Persian Gulf. It has also threatened to seize control of the Bab al-Mandab Strait in the Red Sea.

Infrastructure Attacks: Iran has vowed to irreversibly destroy vital energy sites and power plants across the region if its own infrastructure is targeted during an invasion.

Asymmetric “Traps”: Reports indicate Iran is laying traps and fortifying key positions with air defenses and elite personnel to prepare for a “drone-saturated” battlefield designed to inflict heavy casualties.

Regional Strikes: Iran has already demonstrated its willingness to hit U.S. embassies and military bases in Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and the UAE using ballistic missiles and drones.

Strategic Context

Iran is working methodically one step at a time, increasing the pressure.The goal of such a strategy is typically to increase the political and economic costs for any invading force to a level that becomes unsustainable over time. This involves leveraging domestic production of drones and missiles, as well as the strategic importance of regional waterways, to maintain a persistent threat to global energy supplies and regional stability. These public warnings serve as a deterrent intended to signal that any ground-based intervention will result in a prolonged and costly engagement and defeat. .

The MSM is suggesting that the KSA might enter the war on the side of the US and Israel. As I have written several times that is most unlikely. Iran could bring Saudi Arabia to its knees very quickly just by targeting its desalination plants and cutting off water. Energy and water are the weak points of all countries in West Asia, including Israel .

The US has always financed it wars by getting investors around the world to buy its treasuries. But China has been dumping its holdings and it appears that Japan will follow suit. The Gulf States are heavily invested in AI infrastructure. But Iranian attacks mean their money has to go to infrastructure and defense, so the Gulf States are dumping US treasuries right now. In any case, the US AI bubble is just that …a bubble. And when it bursts….

Don’t forget the paddle.

The American War on Iran is what? A mistake? Madness? Evil?

It is really a “sign for a deeper malaise.

Double, double toil and trouble:

Fire burn, and cauldron bubble.

By the pricking of my thumbs,

Something wicked this way comes Shakespeare . Macbeth

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