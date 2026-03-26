News Forensics

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Silvana Briand's avatar
Silvana Briand
5h

Absolutely on of your best Julian! The analysis is clear and right on the money and The Bard was the icing on the cake! Kudos!

Reply
Share
Nevermind the Molochs's avatar
Nevermind the Molochs
5h

Help me out here: how do these or any other ships get anywhere near Iran without first attempting to pass through the Hormuz Strait?

Reply
Share
2 replies
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Julian Macfarlane · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture