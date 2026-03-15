News Forensics

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Tony Leibbrandt's avatar
Tony Leibbrandt
6h

Yes, forget about Russia's vaunted S-300/400/500 systems, who would have guessed that UAE have by far the best air defence systems. At one point they were claiming something like a 99.5% interception rate!

I have also wondered about all those US refuellers and transports in the region. If Iran is relentlessly striking all the US air bases how are the US not sustaining heavy losses and damage to those fleets?

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Sven B. Schreiber's avatar
Sven B. Schreiber
6h

I like to watch those prominent commentators like Larry Johnson, Douglas McGregor, and Scott Ritter. At least they are entertaining. However, in this phase of the war, they don't have much reliable hard news to contribute, and their message is usually "US is screwed, the administration is a bunch of liars, and Iran wins by just surviving". OK, maybe they are right, but I'm looking for some deeper insights.

One interesting source is Larry Wilkerson. He has a solid military background, obviously has good inside sources he doesn't disclose, and is the only one besides Brian Berletic who argues that Israel is the proxy of the US, and not the other way round. On the other hand, he is very emotional and usually goes on a heavy rant with explicit language, which is sort of his trademark. Similar to his Russian equivalent Stanislav Krapivnik. Interesting to watch, but not always adds to the viewer's knowledge.

One of my favorites is Jacques Baud, an author of many worthwhile books about politics and warfare, with a lot of inside knowledge and a sharp mind, who gives logical in-depth explanations without ranting. His analyses of Ukrainian inside information around Arestovich earned him EU sanctions, which are sort of a house arrest sentence without a trial. He doesn't have his own channel, but appears regularly on various shows, like Nima Alkorshid, Patrick Lottaz, and Glenn Diesen.

It's a bit difficult to navigate through all this stuff.

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