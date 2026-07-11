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Cassandra Occupy's avatar
Cassandra Occupy
5h

I am very glad with this collection of new technology in China, Julian.

It seems the world is speeding up (or i am slowing down maybe).

My level of Sensing in this technology has increased, or should i say 'slightly updated'...?

Just saying...

Cassandra

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Tom Welsh's avatar
Tom Welsh
4h

But do you have purripheral vision? 8-)

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