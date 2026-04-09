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Ismaele's avatar
Ismaele
2h

So, in your opinion, Trump is playing 5D chess to let Iran destroy Israel? Very unlikely. The most likely theory, in my humble opinion, is that Trump and Netanyahu are acting in coordination and playing the usual "fake ceasefire" trump card. Wait for my next article!

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Chris-Swiss's avatar
Chris-Swiss
2h

Yeah, the war in Iran really exposes the capabilities of various analysts. Simplicius would be better off sticking to Russia. But BigSierge really took the cake with today’s article. Sorry, but how can anyone write something like that? A ridiculously long text. He could have said the same thing in three sentences. So much garbage, so much nonsense. He simply left out the most important parts and didn’t take them into account. You could easily tear the whole text to shreds. What a disgrace of an article! He’s totally lost my respect, and I won’t be reading anything else by him!

https://bigserge.substack.com/p/the-insurgent-empire

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