Dr Bob wrote to me:

*Trump’s s “TACO”. Ha, ha. Trump Always Chickens Out. What is that supposed to mean? Why do the “alt-media” repeat it endlessly with glee? It reveals their true desires, does it not? We should be CELEBRATING that Trump chickens out. CELEBRATING. It means the world might survive. But given that Trump is a narcissistic megalomaniac with zero self-esteem and easily provoked, what could the point of “TACO” be other than to provoke him into NOT chickening out and actually doing the horrific things he says he’ll do? If these people really wanted peace and prosperity for the world — and a fair, multimodal world where people have some sovereignty — they would be congratulating and praising Trump every time he backed down, not taunting him. I am not fooled. But everyone else appears to be.

This is something I had not thought of, this kind of emotional reaction on the part of the public and the media. I see a lot of this on the very corporatist LinkedIn .

There are those who just hate Trump – it is a visceral loathing that has little to do with any one specific action or failing — they just don’t like him, Trumphobia.

Many of the Trump haters, are registered Democrats, of course. But not just Democrats – there are a lot of others.

I grant that Trump is easy to dislike. He is boorish and uncouth and selfish and not very smart. And he has killed people, without caring. It is not the murders that seem to bother people —a lot of them who didn’t mind Hillary doing it - and laughing about it. It is Trump’s style. Or lack of it.

Hitler passed the first animal rights laws, Sometimes even Trump can accidentally do the right thing. This “ceasefire is not a real ceasefire but it is one of those “right things”. Why he is doing it doesn’t matter that much, even if he is just “chickening out” .

Trump haters rejoice at that—not because the US is de facto standing down and admitting defeat—but because Trump is backing down because he is afraid. And so he should be. So should we all,

Indeed, the US as a nation should be very, very afraid of continuing on a course which, as Brian Berletic notes, it embarked on long before Trump00 who is really just the latest manifestation of national psychopathy.

It should have been afraid when Obama took office and also Biden. Need I mention Bush?

Neither Bush nor Obama nor Biden backed down – they were not “afraid” — and that was a greased slide for a nation inevitably heading for collapse.

Trump is backing down because events have shown the US cannot win and Trump will lose personally.

Pepe Escobar writes:

We had arrived to a point where the death cult in West Asia was being crushed simultaneously by Iran and Hezbollah in southern Lebanon; no matter the avalanche of spin, their cries begging for help played a significant part into Trump’s pivoting to a ceasefire.The Epstein Syndicate as a whole begged for it. Nothing to do with geopolitics, but with operational hell: the Empire of Chaos has run out of military resources.The ultimate give away was when the USS Tripoli retreated – under fire – to the depths of the southern Indian Ocean, complete with its 2,500 Marines on board. That meant the US Navy out of the war theater – except for subs with Tomahawks, roughly half of which go off-target with staggering (non)precision.And the problems are far from over. Financial hell looms, whatever is decided in Islamabad and beyond, with $10 trillion in Treasuries to rollover in 2026. And the petrodollar is fast on the way to the dustbin of History. Enter, once again, the demented death cult. No one should ever forget. The Epstein Syndicate is non-agreement capable. And the death cult doesn’t do ceasefires: it does at best loopholes that allow it to keep killing everyone in sight.The writing is already on the wall. If the death cult blows up the ceasefire – which is already the case – Iran and Hezbollah will counterpunch, massively, without attacking American assets.

The Media is going on and on about how Israel’s war on Hezbollah will scupper the ceasefire. And Trump will return to his previous tactics—bombing. I doubt it because those tactics weren’t working and are even less likely to work in two weeks time. \.

Of course, he is not very smart but I think it likely he will refrain from such attacks saying he is “trying to make peace in Lebanon” (which translates to: protect Israel from annihilation).

Trump does not care about consistency.

Most likely, he will fire Hegseth, who is a convenient scapegoat and widely disliked . Some people think the Donald has choices because of American military strength — but he doesn’t.

Simplicius writes:

Sorry, Simp’. Once again — wrong!

The US does not have “the most lethal stand-off capabilities of any nation on earth”!

Compare an F15 with a subsonic JASSM to a Mig 31 with a Kinzhal or the Chinee J20 in “beast mode”.carrying hypersonic missiles. “Precision weaponry” ? US precision targeting, as Escobar says in relation to tomahawks is “non-precision”. Do double taps on elementary schools. Bomb synagogues?

The JASSM is stealthy—just like the just slightly less stealthy Storm Shadows that the Russian constantly shoot down. From a pre-war inventory of approximately 2,300 JASSMs, only about 425 missiles remain available for global use. And the USlacks a larger inventory of other missiles to choose from.

By contrast, the Russians have a very large range of air-launched standoff weapons, which continue to roll off the production lines in quantity. .

If the US wants to attack Iranian population centers now, it must do so from inside Iranian airspace with glide bombs. It will lose aircraft— like the various aircraft it lost in the recent F15 shootdown and subsequent CSAR fiasco.

Consider that the American media made such a big thing about saving one WSO officer. What if the Iranians shoot down 10, or 20 or a 100 aircraft and parade their pilots on TV? Sending the rest home in caskets .

No, the US cannot— will not — fight on . The best it can do is sit tight and wait for the Iranians, Houthis and Iraqis to destroy Israel. The death of Israel would solve a lot of problems . Send the Zionists back to Germany and Poland to join their fascist brethren.

Consider what I wrote in my last post —that the Iranians and Houthi control ME chokepoints – Hormuz and Bab al Mandab –and can crater the US economy.

Yes, Trump is a coward. And that is a good thing for the US if it means keeping its head down.

Another Ginger Cat!

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