A lot of people responded to my appeal for help in funding my resistance to the Demon Developer who wants me OUT — which would mean and my furry masters on the street.

I still work in the media here, mostly as a communications troubleshooter— when clients have exhausted “conventional” solutions and need something “outside the box”.

But my activities on Substack have led to me being blacklisted by some companies— so work comes in dribs and drabs. I have almost no pension. Not enough for my rent.

I will be 80 this year, which makes things more difficult.

Landlords in Tokyo will mostly not rent to people with cats. Fortunately, my contract here never said anything about pets - and I have been here 30 years so the cats cannot be used as an excuse to evict me.

Otherwise, the legal issues of evictions like this are complex and I have some rights — so I need a lawyer and I will probably have to put some money up front.

In other words, THANK YOU for all the help. You guys are the best!

I have been an Outsider my whole life, which is why being a “gaijin” in Japan is easy for me. But suddenly I feel less alone.

LOVE,

Julian, Chappy, Ichi

Support New Forensics, Ichi and Chappy and their toilet guy by buying us coffee at https://buymeacoffee.com/julicow.

I am not this kind of autist but it explains a lot! For example, I really get along well with dogs and other animals. I get along with humans by just regarding them as a sub-species of Bonobo

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