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Anthony Dunn's avatar
Anthony Dunn
4d

Julian, I am sorry to hear about your situation.

I only came across you recently through Tom Welsh and from your picture and description of yourself assumed you were a relatively young; I am still trying to get into your framing of things.

I appreciate your work and your clear love of animals.

I am an outsider too and would appear to share some of your problems.

From what you write people have helped you out and I hope I'm not being too glib just writing this to wish you and your cats well.

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Kazimir Malevitch's avatar
Kazimir Malevitch
3dEdited

Hey Julian, about cats I've a long time question: are they addict to pet food if they had it since they were little? It looks like, because there is a cat that come to our house every single day as it looks for some warm and friendly attitude that it has not at home. But it does not accept any normal food raw or processed, in fact he goes back at his home for launch and dinner and then comes back.

Do they put kind of "drugs" to make them addict to industrial pet food?

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