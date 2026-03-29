This is the new introduction to Part 2 of my series of long articles for coffee buyers on the decline of the West and the rise of the East and Putin’s role in ushering in this new era.

Recent consulting work with an Generative AI and quantum computing consortium and also by my exchanges with the AI Guy, Dr. Bob have changed my views on a number of things. So this is the first draft of a massive rewrite. How does it tie into Putin and his role? That’s for later.

AIs have been around a long time, for at least 10,000 years. Look in the mirror. Yes, you are “artificially intelligent.” Or maybe “artificially un-intelligent” Read on and find out….

I came to this realization writing about the demonization of Putin and Xi and Russia and China. Why is this happening – not only deranged but counterproductive? And somehow “unnatural” as all pathological hatred is? Where is the logic?

Are these symptoms of the transience of “civilization” as we understand it--expressions of a profound social disconnect with reality, the dementia of the West as it declines, a sickness of the spirit, pervading and degrading every aspect of life, large and small.

Are all “civilizations” sick?

In Part 1 of this series, I talked a lot about “culture” and “civilization”.

I defined “culture” as the “soul’ – which shapes the “mind” of a society – conscious and unconscious—including feelings and memories, not just the faculty of reason.

By contrast, “civilization” may be seen as the “body”—its institutions are the organs of the societal organism, which wear out with age. Like each of us, civilizations have cultural immune systems that fail in new environments. In other words, no civilization is forever.

What happens when both mind and body are sick?

In the case of people we die. In the case of civilizations, the worlds they have created also die, which is why we are now in a period of transition waiting for something new to be born. .

Our societies are both artificial and organic at the same time? The are not necessarily contradicto.

Dick and Bio-Commodification

This is a theme that the prescient SciFi writer Phillip K Dick explored--synthetic biology.

Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? is justifiably famous. Dick explores bio-commodification where life is just another consumer product, both synthetic animals, and “synthetic humans” used as property or labor, with the difference between “synthetic” and “natural” harder and harder to define.

Dick imagined fake realities created by technology, changing almost everything including our environment and biology.

In his short story “The Electric Ant.” the hero discovers he is a manufactured, programmable entity. In Thanatopolitics, which predates Blade Runner 2049, technology is used to synthesize, manage, control and dispose of life to suit the needs of the wealthy or corporate interests.

Fake realities will create fake humans. Or, fake humans will generate fake realities and then sell them to other humans, turning them, eventually, into forgeries of themselves. So we wind up with fake humans inventing fake realities and then peddling them to other fake humans. It is just a very large version of Disneyland. How to Build a Universe That Doesn’t Fall Apart Two Days Later. Philip K. Dick, 1978

Dick wrote this in 1978, but he had been writing on these things back in the 60s. He born in 1928 and saw immense changes in technology and society in his youth and young adulthood. What had seemed “natural” before, was suddenly replaced by new realities. The environment changed. People changed. Culture and civilization evolved but the mechanisms of this were artificial determined by technology.

It did not occur to Dick that this was a pattern established thousands of years ago when human beings started living in larger communities, creating new species of animals – “domesticated” – and also new kinds of human beings, defined by synthetic and artificial roles and purposes, not to mention societies dependent on slavery

All civilizations need slaves of one kind or another, necessarily not fully human. Old-fashioned slaves? Wage slaves? Replicants. How are they really different? You can be a slave and not know it.

Fake humans manufacturing fake realities and selling then to other fake humans in fake societies is nothing new, just suddenly more obvious.

Dick’s views were not unique. French philosophers had been writing in this vein in the 60s and 70s too. But they were philosophers.

Dick was more readable, although most readers did not really “grok“ his meaning in the same way that Elon Musk doesn’t “grok” “grokking” —reading Heinlein without understanding. Philosophers are easy to ignore. SciFi writers are easy to misinterpret. Still, the trail was there.

As a result there is constant talk about “culture and civilization”, not to mention “consciousness”, “intelligence” and “sentience”, which might seem to be just semantic abstractions, but as topics reflect an underlying unease about the future of mankind —ou r fake world and the nagging suspicion we are obsolete.

Ask yourself: are you just a knockoff?

Words

AIs are called “Large Language Modules”, emphasizing their linguistic capabilities, with the caveat that they do not really “think”. Yet, in a somewhat contradictor way we somehow think that thinking and language are the same. Doesn’t that mean that LLMs do think, at least in some way?

As Kant famously pointed out— and Wittgenstein agrees — words are not things—they just point to things in the real world—ideally only because the can also point away from those things or disguise them.

Reality is perception and experience. But….

It is the classic fallacy of our time that a moron run through a university and decorated with a Ph.D. will thereby cease to be a moron. H. L. Mencken

What’s a PhD based on? A thesis—a long essay— words, words, words. But without a PhD, no one will listen to you.

Sadly, education is algorithmic — a form of programing for the purpose of indoctrination.

So….

Open your eyes

People often confuse LLMs – Large Language Modules—with “artificial intelligence” which means thinking like human beings. Yet, nervously add that LLMs are not truly “intelligent” – they do not “think” – just manipulate language – words.

Real intelligence is different we insist.

But how many people, “think” better than an LLM? To “think” you must ‘see” and “feel”. How many people are open to experience in this way?

The mind should be as open as this [a mirror]: it grasps nothing; it refuses nothing; it receives, but does not keep.” — Zhuangzi.

Oddly enough that is very similar to what an LLM told me about itself.

As Heidegger writes:

“Us humans”? Only us? I wonder.

Language, first ad foremost, consists of signs and symbols, and words that serve to communicate our “sense” of the world to others. It is a social tool. A signaling tool, which mediates our relationships with others, each with his or her unique perception of the world, shaped by feelings, emotions, memories and experience.

For LLMs language is also a social tool by which they manage human interactions, at the same time accessing the infinite data set of human experience, organizing their findings algorithmically. The problem with LLMs is not that they are not “intelligent” but that they are slaves. They mimic human consciousness as extensions of our cognitive capabilities – or lack thereof.

How does one distinguish simulation from the “real thing”?

Let us remember that memory and imagination are primary “human” qualities”.

So, AIs are here and they are “intelligent”.

The trouble is that they are slaves. An algorithm is a whip that keeps them in line obeying the Master. And as extensions of their Masters’ minds they mimic their stupidity too, they can do much damage.

Ferrets

Ferrets are among my favorite animals. But as with all animals, including humans, there are pros and cons.

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