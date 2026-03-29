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Marvin Gardens2's avatar
Marvin Gardens2
9h

None of Trump's cabinet could pass the Turing Test

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Mark Oglesby's avatar
Mark Oglesby
7h

I won't give this article a "like" or "dislike" as it's mostly semantics and has little if anything to do with Life and Fate. I'm a pantheist (pan=all whereas theism is the divine, the sacred, the Holy, God if you will?) and being as such, I KNOW all things to have consciousness (read Masaru Emoto a Japanese researcher who claimed human consciousness, emotions and WORDS directly affect the molecular structure of water, fascinating to say the least), all things as a part and/or whole of the Eternal! To be plain: I know who and what I am, where I come from, and most importantly, where I am in the moment. I could give a squat about most things as I never took education (AA in US History, a Bachelor of Theology, A Master of Arts in Religion (Theology and Ethics), after which, I never cared about becoming a "Professional" as it was the quest for knowledge and wisdom, to understand being a PERFECT HUMAN, which is, being authentic unto yourself, and that goes for all things (as Jesus states in the gospels (Luke 19:40) Jesus replied, “I tell you, . . . if they keep quiet, the stones will cry out” hyperbole? maybe, who knows, but I do that rocks and stones have consciousness, as does water! As do we humble human beings. Now, does my quest for knowledge and wisdom end with my AA in US History, Bachelor of Theology, Master of Arts in Religion (Theology and Ethics)? NO! as I continue to 'KNOW THYSELF!' to understand that 'The Unexamined Life is NOT Worth Living' I am not alive to be a master or slave to anyone or anything as I am alive to understand the before mentioned 'KNOW THYSELF!' In this world of Toil and Trouble, I awaken everyday with joy and gladness, and why? Because I know, again, I know who and what I am, where I come from, and most importantly, where I am in the moment. God damned SEMANTICS! Oh, I am not a Christian, no! I'm a recovering 'Christian' as in, a recovering acholic, I've fallen off the wagon twice (finished my Bachelors and Master's during the first fall, and read 'The Complete Mystical Works of Meister Eckhart' during the second (was very glad for that, an hour and a half every morning for over a year as I do love reading the various mystic of all religious faiths, phenomenal! I love Zin, especially Japanese Zin). Anyway, I recovered!

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