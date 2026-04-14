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The Alarmist's avatar
The Alarmist
6h

The last thing America needs is to become more of a democracy. The 17th and 19th Amendments sent it down the path to more popular rule than is sensible.

I admit I enjoyed a bit of schadenfreude when the Cheetoh-Jesus was making the heads of the European Elites explode. Greenland was a hoot, and wasn’t really going to hurt anybody if it changed hands. But launching a war that promises to deliver famine to several hundred million people in the coming year, and economic hardship to perhaps a billion or two for the next few years, crosses the line into the realm of Evil.

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Sharon's avatar
Sharon
7h

Those same “old enemies of peace ...“ Too Right! ☮️🇵🇸

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