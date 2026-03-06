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V900's avatar
V900
7d

You’ve gone too far this time, Julian.

IN THIS HOUSE, STALIN IS A HERO!

Stalin turned a backwards agricultural country into an industrial superpower. And defeated the largest army ever assembled.

He was also an expert at personnel (“Personnel is policy”: Stalin) finding the best person for the job. And was an effective leader of highly skilled leadership team.

The politburo archives are full of reprimands from Stalin demanding accurate information without prettying up the facts.

There is simply no comparison with the moron currently in the WH.

If America actually HAD a Stalin, it wouldn’t be such a mess not taking orders from Tel Aviv.

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Borislav's avatar
Borislav
7d

Stalin put hus country before his family. You can read about his son being POW in WW2, and the failed exchange offers by the germans. Stalin still gets recognition and new monuments in his own country, 73 years after his death. Trump will be remembered as a bad dream at best.

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