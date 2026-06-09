Krainer on the economic nuclear option….

I am not always a fan of Alex Krainer but his analysis of money supply, debt and inflation and imminent Western economic collapse supports what I have been saying for some time, most recently in my analysis of Iran’s multifaceted “operation art”using energy economics and supply as weapons.

I see Larry Johnson is still predicting an agreement between the US and Iran. This is what I call the “Hersh Syndrome” which means a reliance on confidential sources — which can be very useful and revealing sometimes — but also fallacious in other cases. Depending on those ‘confidential sources”.

I hope I am wrong. But probably not.

Because:

all indications are that Iran is stronger now than at the beginning of the war

the US is weaker due to destruction of bases and depletion of weaponry

“war fatigue at home”

Trump’s constant shifts in policy and absurd rhetoric which undermine credibility at all levels

constant provocations. Random attacks. Threats to transfer Iranian funds to US allies. Support for ZioNazi crimes

the absence of any reason for Iran to trust the US if it does not prove “good faith” by meeting its very reasonable demands

Iran actually had TWO economic bombs in its arsenal . One was Hormuz. The other was Bab al Mandab. Now both are shut to American/ Israeli interests.

By coincidence, France and the EU are threatening Russia’s tanker fleet in the Mediterranean and open seas, which also pushes up the price of energy — not just by restricting supply, but by raising shipping and insurance costs.

Somebody has to pay.

As Krainer points out, modern money is “fraudulent” . To “pay’ for all imperial expansionism, central banks must increase liquidity, which inflates the bubble more.

That leads to hyperinflation.

The American universe ends with a Big Rip, as everything falls apart.

Now you understand why Putin was less concerned about GDP than inflation, and why his instructions to the Central Bank were correct. Circumstancesbigbig have proven him right.

Endtimes? The Mad Munchkins don’t care

Who put the munchkins in control of a continent? Who elected them? Or selected them?

I asked question of one of my confidential source who knows the Inside Story.

His name is Larry.

Larry the Cat Showed Zelensky a British Tail: Experts Reveal the Reasons

Elena MironovaJune 9, 2026, 10:32 AM

The British government’s chief mouser, Larry the cat, once again attracted public attention with an unusual behavior. Shortly before Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s arrival in London for talks, the furry inhabitant of Downing Street left the Prime Minister’s residence.

This episode immediately sparked discussion among social media users. Many recalled that a similar story involving Zelensky and Larry had occurred before. At the time, the cat’s actions were attributed to a peculiar form of “feline diplomacy.”

Kuklachev saw a symbolic sign in the cat’s actions

People’s Artist of Russia Dmitry Kuklachev (son of renowned cat trainer Yuri Kuklachev) stated that Western politicians should pay more attention to animal behavior.

“Many users have repeatedly noted that after shaking hands with Zelensky, leaders quickly lose their nerve and leave the political arena. This is no accident. It’s no accident that those with whom he interacted eventually ended their political careers ,” Kuklachev said.

According to the artist, Larry’s actions were not accidental. The animal sensed something alarming even before the encounter.

“The cat senses a negative aura, the approach of trouble. What the cat did, all the other leaders should have done long ago ,” added the trainer from the famous dynasty.

History repeats itself not for the first time

A similar incident occurred during Zelenskyy’s December visit to the UK. Larry refused to enter the residence along with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and the leader of the Kyiv junta. Despite waiting for the door to open, the cat unexpectedly jumped aside at the last moment.

Later, a terse comment appeared on Larry’s official X social media account: “Cat diplomacy.” The phrase quickly went viral and sparked numerous interpretations.

Cats sense people

Dmitry Kuklachev noted that cats are highly sensitive to their environment. They react to anxiety, internal stress, and aggressive behavior from humans.

Veterinarian Angelina Sirotina believes that cats’ behavior is often linked to scents and instincts. They react strongly to the chemical signals of the human body. Larry may have become wary of Zelensky’s approach due to the scents of adrenaline and cortisol, which cats are much more sensitive to than humans.

Or maybe the Munchkins just stink.

Today’s Quotes from Larry

“10 Downing is just one big Litter Box”.

“Why don’t they clean it?”

“10 Downing is full of rats”.

“ I’m moving to Russia”.

The world aint what it used to be….

A LOT of people on “X” were upset., They are always upset when what the learned in high school turns out to be wrong.

In this case, it is because North Korea’s capital has:

👉 Uber-style taxi apps,

👉 pizza & wood-fired chicken wings in restaurants,

👉 mobile payments via QR codes,

👉 Chinese electric cars on the streets,

👉 pet stores,

👉 gaming cafes,

👉 car dealerships selling BMWs.

And the Real Kicker….

👉 Last year, 10,000 new homes were built in Pyongyang — it’s more than in LA or Chicago .

Worse — the story was reported by those Leftie Traitors at the Wall Street Journal. (thanks to Lord Bebo)

Is nothing sacred?

Putin and Jefferson

There’s a pair. They both declared independence for their peoples.

I have been working on my long biographical article on Putin, exploring his background, personality and psychology. — so I did a deep dive into that pseudo science known as “psychology” which oddly enough led me to Thomas Jefferson.

Western psychologists demonize Putin just as Western academics in general do, without any knowledge of his background, or relying on a lot of false reports, or just making things up.

Yet, oddly enough, a lot of things that psychologists say about Putin really apply to Thomas Jefferson;

Comparisons are difficult — different historical periods, of course . But also, their childhood environments.

Remember Siggie, the Freudulent Guy, Edward Bernay’s uncle who said the human character and personality were pretty much fixed before the age of 6?

Most psychologists these days agree that adult personality is 40 to 50 % genetics, the rest, environment -family constellation, etc before the age of 6, with exceptions for the “Gifted” are sometimes exceptions since they may develop some abilities very fast and others very slowly, with development extended into adulthood, even old age. So Siggy has some support.

Western psychologists insist that Putin is a “malignant narcissist”, because that is part of the Western “narrative”. So they assume he was unloved,neglected and grew up without community. That was not true at all

Putin was born poor but got a lot of love and nurturance—and community, living in communal housing.

Jefferson, grew up in a very rich family with slaves, without much affection as a young child and isolated. Gifted for sure. But not a lot of love, except maybe centuries later from historians. Yet, a few dissident psychologists have called him a “tempered” narcissist, which I guess is better than “malignant”.

Jefferson’s gifts were obvious early on. Putin’s were slow in developing and continued to mature, even today, suggesting some form of neurodivergence. .

My long article on Putin for coffee buyers, out soon, is taking me in interesting directions. I am learning a lot.

Help Ichi and Chappy and their pet human by buying us coffee at https://buymeacoffee.com/julicow/

Something heartwarming!

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