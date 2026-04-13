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Al Bundy's avatar
Al Bundy
8h

Will China take Taiwan and Russia take over Ukraine while American military power is spread thin all over the place?

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Cassandra Occupy's avatar
Cassandra Occupy
7hEdited

Thank you, Julian.

A very good Analysis, that fits in my Sensing.

I divorced from GROK...

I now will only ask her about Autistic Scientific findings, to finish my Hypothesis.

My Hypothesis 0.2 bèta->https://www.ardjoena.nl/Hypothesis/PDFs/CAUSE-START-AND-DEVELOPMENT-OF-THE-AUTISTIC-BRAIN,THE-DRIVER-BEHIND-AUTISM.pdf

Currently my X-account is severely shadowbanned. But i keep RT-ing your posts there.

I will not post many geopolitical posts, hoping that the shadowban will stop some day.

Cassandra

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