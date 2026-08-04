Trump is blustering again, threatening to obliterate Iran, which I suppose means more low intensity war towards the end of the weak or on the weekend when the markets are closed.

Timing is everything! Trump’s net worth has soared after taking office as a result.

Not as much as some think, of course. For example, the excellent Michael Hudson whom I greatly respect writes.

Yes — there was a chart in the New York Times over the weekend on how Trump has made his money. His traditional wealth, mostly real estate, has barely changed since his first term, but his overall fortune has gone from around half a billion to roughly $200 billion, almost entirely through cryptocurrency. Dr. Michael Hudson.

This was published also on Naked Capitalism. Yves didn’t bother to check the claim, of course. Not it wasn’t $200 billion, it was somewhere between $2.2 billion and $4 billion.

Hey, what’s a billion here or there! Buy me a coffee, Donald! No?

Why am I talking about this.

The Donald’s presidency is not about saving America from rabid Mexicans crossing the border to rape your poodle. No. Not about bombing fishing boats in Latin America. It’s just about making money. For Donnie and his family.

So this war with Iran. Strikes are suspiciously timed, like last weekend’s strike that was called off before the markets opened. Oil fell. Now it’s rising again. And Trump is talking war again.

Greed is good?

War is good?

Maybe the public is not so sure. Trump’s actions clearly benefit Trump but it’s ordinary wage-slaves struggling to make-do who suffer. The BBC reports

US President Donald Trump made more than $1.4bn (£1.05bn) last year from business dealings in cryptocurrency, according to his mandatory financial report. In a 927-page disclosure, he reported $635m in royalties from an entity called Celebration Coins, thought to be behind the $TRUMP meme coin which has plunged in value since he launched it days before taking office. He also reported over $500m in income from World Liberty Financial, a cryptocurrency firm founded by his own sons and the children of his special envoy, Steve Witkoff. The White House denied he was profiting from the presidency. Trump said “everybody” was profiting from rising stock markets, and he doesn’t get involved with his personal finances. The crypto-related earnings from his latest financial disclosure total $1,430,390,415. Meanwhile, Trump’s total income last year was least $2.2bn, far more than his disclosed income for 2024, when he showed over $600m of income. The White House, which has repeatedly emphasised that Trump has placed his businesses in a trust managed by his sons, again denied any conflict of interest.

Lots of people bought into these schemes.

There’s a pattern here. The rich get richer and the poor get poorer. But remember Greed is Good—War is Good. It’s the American Dream.

What to do? As an ordinary person, you are a second-class citizen.

lf you were a corporation, you could buy early access to Trump’s Truth Social posts and make a killing on the market just like he does, but the API costs $100,000 a month, which is tax deductible for a business but not for you.

It’s one of those interesting paradoxes. Corporations are legal ‘Persons’. But privileged. You’re not. You will never have enough money to live the Dream, especially now that things are getting more and more expensive, and AIs are replacing white collar jobs.

Many people assume therefore there will be come-uppance for Trump in the November elections.

At the present moment, the polls favor the Democrats taking both houses. Before it was just the House. Now its the Senate.

Will that solve America’s problems? Of course not.

Nothing much will change. The next presidential election is 2028. Not that far away, coming just in time for the end of a lot of things.

Hard to say, but Ukraine, of course. The US presence in West Asia. Israel? The AI Bubble? The US Dollar? Some things might come earlier; some a little later - but they will come. And can the other half of the UniParty do any better? We have only to look back to the Biden administration. Musical chairs is all. Some things might get worse.

Remember, Trump was once a Democrat!

One thing is certain: times change.

That’s why Thomas Jefferson advocated periodic renewal of the US constitution. James Madison summarizes his argument thusly:

As the earth belongs to the living, not to the dead, a living generation can bind itself only: In every society the will of the majority binds the whole: According to the laws of mortality, a majority of those ripe at any moment for the exercise of their will do not live beyond nineteen years. To that term then is limited the validity of every act of the Society; Nor within that limitation, can any declaration of the public will be valid which is not express.

This I understand to be the outline of [Jefferson’s] argument.

A new constitution every 19 years?

People live longer lives today, so shall we say, a constitutional convention every 40 or 50 years? Russia’s last constitution was 1993. China’s was 1982. Why does the US have to live in an illusory past?

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